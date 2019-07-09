Carolina Cobras Crush and Declaw the Columbus Lions, back on Saturday Night at the Greensboro Coliseum:James Summers(Page HS) back with the team and pulls in TD catch for hometown Cobras

Cobras Declaw the Lions 70-28

**********James Summers(Page High School) back with the team and pulls in TD catch for hometown Cobras**********

from DJ Wagner, with the Carolina Cobras…..

In a game that was over early, the Carolina Cobras (8-3) totally dismantled the Columbus Lions (3-8) in the Greensboro Coliseum on Military/First Responders night. The Cobras came out in camouflage and attacked like a well-oiled army. It was so efficient that the Cobras scored 70 points and QB Charles McCullum did it on 13-17-1 passing with seven TDs, meaning he had more passes completed for TDs than he did just regular completions. With the win, the currently playoff bound Cobra’s magic number to host a playoff game is now just two. Now to the game.

The Cobras received the opening kickoff, and the motto Strike Fast, Strike Hard was instant, one play, 30 yards and a TD catch for Jordan Jolly with the PAT it was 7-0 less than a minute into the game. On the next drive the defense played lights out for 59 minutes of the game. Completely shutting the Lions down and causing the Lions to attempt a FG from 30 yards out, which was missed and the Cobras got the ball back at their 5. An offside penalty later it was McCullum to Jolly again, from 40 yards out, and with the PAT it was 14-0 Cobras. On the Lions next drive, the Cobras held them down again, this time attempting a FG out of the end zone was blocked by Steve Miller and it was 16-0 Cobras. After some bad possessions back and forth between the two teams it was the Lions to finally get on the board in the second quarter with Mitch Kidd connecting with Deandre Brown from nine yards out to make it 16-7, for the rest of the half it turned into a bit of a shootout. First after the kickoff it was McCullum to returning hometown hero James Summers for 30 yards. PAT was good and it was 23-7. On the very next drive for the Lions as they got to the Carolina 20, they fumbled and it was Steve Miller returning the fumble 30 yards for the TD, the PAT was good, and it was 30-7. We got down to the final minute of the half and it got a bit crazy, with 20 points scored in the final 30 seconds. First, Bones Bagaunte collected a 24 yard TD catch, the PAT was good, then it was the Cobras striking right back with Von Pearson collecting a 19 yard TD catch, the PAT hit the post, and then with just seven seconds remaining it was Bagaunte from 4 yards out. With the PAT it was Carolina 36-21 as we went into the half.

The second half was all Cobras. The Lions turned it over on the opening possession and again it was one play and Charles McCullum ran it In from eight yards out, and with the PAT it was 43-21. The Lions were stopped again on their next drive and the Cobras drove 29 yards in 3 plays finishing with Kyrin Priester from seven yards out for the TD catch, the PAT was good and it was 50-21, but wait there is more, the Cobras scored again when Deshawn Johnson ran it in from 1 yard out, the PAT missed and it was 56-21 at the end of the third.

In the final quarter the defense kept playing lights out for the Cobras, and the offense continued to take advantage. Jordan Jolly got his third TD of the night, this time from nine yards out to make it 63-21 with the PAT, the Lions got stopped again, and it was Von Pearson with his second TD from 16 yards out and the PAT was good, making it 70-21, the first time the Cobras hit 70 points this season. The Lions added a final TD with less than two minutes to go, with Chris Sanders with the 29 yard TD catch to make it 70-28. The Cobras got the ball one final time and ran out the clock making the final score from Greensboro, your Carolina Cobras 70, the Columbus Lions 28.

The Cobras defense was dominant holding Columbus to 183 yards total offense, they also turned them over twice, the fumble return for a TD by Steve Miller and Kenny Veal with an Interception. They sacked the QB three times and had 10 tackles for loss in the game.

The Cobras host Orlando Saturday July 13 at the Greensboro Coliseum in the final regular season game of the year, so make sure you get your tickets and don’t miss it.