Elon Volleyball: Thomas and Seman Named 2019 Captains

ELON, N.C. – Elon University volleyball rising senior Nori Thomas and rising junior Isabella Seman have been chosen as team captains for the 2019 season.

“Nori and Bella are driven to push our program to the top of the CAA,” said Elon head coach Mary Tendler. “They are committed to the process and have high expectations of themselves and their teammates. They are both well-respected for their work ethic and communication skills. We are eager to start the 2019 season this fall with Nori and Bella as our co-captains.”

One of two team captains for the Phoenix in 2018, Thomas appeared in 25 of the team’s 28 matches and finished with 124 kills, 16 digs and 27 blocks. Away from the team, Thomas also works in the Gender and LGBTQIA Center on campus as a Gender Violence Prevention coordinator while also working with the Arthritis Foundation. Off the court, Thomas assists with coaching the game and partnering with volunteering with community clean up organizations.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pa., Seman has been one of the team’s vocal leaders on and off the court each of her first two seasons with the program. A defensive specialist, she finished the 2018 campaign with 22 aces and 166 digs, good for the third- and fourth-most on the team, respectively. Off the court, Seman serves as head of Hope Happens Here, a student-athlete mental health ambassador group, while working for Elon News Network and emceeing home Elon basketball games.