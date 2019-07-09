Locals Complete Outdoor Track & Field Season at Guilford College:Athletes from Southern Guilford HS, Dudley HS, Northwest Guilford HS and New Garden Friends School, charting a new course of Athletic Academia

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Freshman Keshawn Murry (Greensboro, N.C./Dudley), junior Jeremiah Hedrick (Sedalia, N.C./Southern Guilford), freshman Alexis Waddell (Greensboro, N.C./Northwest Guilford), and junior Ari Walker (Greensboro, N.C./New Garden Friends) recently finished the 2018-19 season as members of Guilford College’s outdoor track and field team.

Murray competed in two outdoor meets this season and specialized in sprints and jumps. He placed 16th in the 200-meter dash at the Wildcat Invitational in a time of 25.47 seconds and finished 18th in the long jump with a leap of 5.08 meters. Murray ran the 400 in 1:00.92 at the Trojan Challenge.

Hedrick, who specialized­ in sprints and jumps, competed in three outdoor meets. He ran on Guilford’s 4×100 relay team with Juwan Houston, Desmond Marshall, and Asa Bell that notched the second-fastest time in school history (43.61 seconds) at the Phoenix Invitational. His best triple jump (13.45 meters) was at the same meet and ranks sixth in school history. He now owns four of the top-seven long jumps in school history. At the W&L Carnival, Hedrick finished third in the long jump with a leap of 6.59 meters. He also placed third in the long jump at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships, which earned his first All-ODAC commendation as a third-team selection.

Waddell, who specialized­ in throws, had Guilford’s top marks in the shot put and discus this spring. She competed in six outdoor meets this season, including the ODAC Championships where she was sixth in the discus with a school-record throw of 34.47 meters.

Each of Waddell’s three discus throws stand among the top-seven in Guilford history. Her 30.23-meter toss at the Adidas Trojan Challenge sits third on the list. Waddell’s 9.69-meter shot put at the ODAC Championships ranked 14th in the field and sits seventh on Guilford’s all-time list. She also owns eighth place with throws of 9.63 meters at the Adidas Trojan Challenge and the Dr. Jack Toms Alumni Invitational.

Walker, who specialized­ in sprints and hurdles, competed in one outdoor meet this season. He finished fifth in the 800-meter dash at the Wildcat Invitational April 13.

Coach Marty Owens’ Quakers placed ninth (women) and 10th (men) at the 2019 ODAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships. He expects 18 letter winners back next year, including all four Greensboro-area competitors.

Courtesy of Dave Walters

Guilford College Athletics