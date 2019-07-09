Tuesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers win at Kannapolis/Dash lockout Keys/Post 87 HiToms fly by Eastern Randolph/Rest of our teams take night off for MLB All-Star Game
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 5, Kannapolis Intimidators 4
WP:Melendez(2-0)/LP:Perez(0-2)…GSO Bae 2-5/Mottice 2-4/Kaiser 2-3 with 2 Runs
Hoppers(54-33/10-8)…Intimidators(39-48/11-8)
TOG-2:56/Attendance 638 at Intimidators Stadium in Kannapolis, N.C.
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 2, Frederick Keys 0
Dash(47-37)/Keys(34-55)
TOG-2:27/Attendance 2,119 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem N.C.
American Legion Baseball:
Fewer Hits Still Spells Win For High Point HiToms Post 87 Against Eastern Randolph Post 81
Final:
Post 87 High Point HiToms 6, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ER81 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 1 HP87 1 0 3 1 0 1 X 6 6 3
MLB All-Star Game from Cleveland, Ohio:
American League 4, National League 3
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals(9-11) OFF
Atlantic League Professional League:
High Point Rockers OFF
Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF
Asheboro Copperheads OFF
