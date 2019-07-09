WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP, WYNDHAM REWARDS INTRODUCE TRAVEL THE WORLD WITH WYNDHAM REWARDS

GREENSBORO, N.C. – As PGA TOUR golfers compete for a spot in the prestigious Wyndham Rewards Top 10 during the Wyndham Championship, tournament attendees can Travel the World with Wyndham Rewards by checking into 10 activations around the golf course to earn exclusive rewards along the way. The 80th Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for July 30-Aug. 4, 2019 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Wyndham Rewards features some 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the world. Wyndham Championship attendees will find 10 Wyndham Rewards destinations featured on the course, where they can earn a pin at each one. Fans are encouraged to share photos of their visits on Instagram and Twitter using @WyndhamChamp, @WyndhamRewards and #WyndhamRewardsTop10.

After collecting all 10 pins, fans can visit the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Pavilion (home of the Key to Wyn), where the first 100 fans to collect all 10 pins each day (Thursday through Sunday) will earn a collectable Wyndham Rewards Top 10 pin as well as 3,000 Wyndham Rewards points, ticket upgrades, unlimited pedicab rides and Club Wyndham Beach access during the tournament. Fans must be 18 years of age or older to earn prizes.

“More than just championship golf, the Wyndham Championship is an escape from the everyday, transporting fans to destinations around the world where they can experience the best that Wyndham Rewards has to offer,” said Eliot Hamlisch, SVP of Global Loyalty and Leader of Wyndham Rewards. “This year we invite fans to adventure with us in the Big Apple, feel the white sands of Clearwater Beach, and experience the Mediterranean Sea at the Dolce by Wyndham Sitges in Barcelona, Spain, all while seeing some of the best golfers in the world compete for a spot in the Top 10.”

“Travel the World with Wyndham Rewards is a great addition to the Wyndham Championship fan experience,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “Just like they did with Key to Wyn, which is now the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Pavilion, in 2010, Wyndham continues to find creative ways to activate their title partnership in ways that highlight what they do as one of the world’s largest hospitality companies. Travel the World with Wyndham Rewards shows 10 great properties around the world, gives our patrons a chance to win some pretty cool prizes and increases our social media engagement. Activation like that makes Wyndham Rewards the best title partner on TOUR.”

The Wyndham Rewards properties included in this year’s trip around the world are the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, Florida; Club Wyndham Park City in Park City, Utah; Ramada Resort by Wyndham Kochi Kumbalam South, Cochin, India; the Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida; Club Wyndham Austin in Austin, Texas; the Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay in Phuket, Thailand; Dolce by Wyndham Sitges in Barcelona, Spain; the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach Resort & Spa in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico and Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in New York.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor BB&T for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards:

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of more than 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 75 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 812,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers more than 75 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rental properties globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company’s global presence in 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with 220 resorts that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands CLUB WYNDHAM®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world’s leader in vacation exchange, and 10,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America’s largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at wyndhamdestinations.com.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations