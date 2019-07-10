Checking In on all of the High School Football Teams, “This Week in Guilford County”

Not a lot of flat out 7 on 7 news, but some practice news and a bit of community service working going on, from some of our teams and this update will list every team in Guilford County and what they are doing, or not doing this week, during the Summer of 2019……Got all 15 schools in here, and if you have any info to add drop it in the box, at the bottom of the page…..

Grimsley Football this week at a football team camp, at Campbell University….Former Northern Guilford HS running back C.J./Caleb Freeman due to be in the backfield this coming season, for the Campbell Camels….Grimsley Football from Campbell:

It’s been a great 3 days @GoCamelsFB Team Camp! We would like to thank all those that have supported our team and program! We wouldn’t be here without you! Cant wait to see you this upcoming season! #FearTheG #RaiseTheBar #BeDifferent….

Last practice for Grimsley was this morning/Wednesday at Campbell University, home of the Campbell Camels…

See more on Grimsley football for this week when you CLICK HERE….Link will take you to Grimsley’s Twitter site….

Page Pirates prepping garden work at Jones Elementary School this week and getting some community service in here….

Page High School Football team @pagefootball supporting @JonesElemGSO and @ootgp by preparing the second garden for new crops! So proud of these community leaders! @GCSchoolsNC @scontrerasGCS @LCarrEdM

CLICK HERE for more on Page Football this week on Twitter….

Dudley Panthers celebrating assistant coach DeNorris Best birthday this week…

Happy Birthday to WR coach @CALLMEDBEST. Slight throwback and glimpse of the fun we have doing what we love to do.

CLICK HERE for Dudley on Twitter and it looks like they are in a radio station, or recording studio somewhere here in town….

Northwest Guilford Vikings doing some community work similar to what the Page Pirates have been doing…From this past Monday July 8:

Northwest football team with coaches Wallace and Frazier cleared and amended our raised bed gardens and mulched all morning. Very grateful.

CLICK HERE to get more up-to-date on Northwest Guilford Football from their Twitter site…

Ben L. Smith HS football, led by Coach Brandon Wiggins, looking and working to get boostership/sponsorship going this week…..

Become a Proud Sponsor for Smith Athletics. We have different packages to help market your business as well as help student-athletes. DM me for details. #WeWill19

CLICK HERE for more from Coach Wiggins and Smith High School Football, on Twitter….

Nothing new from Northern Guilford Football this week, you can check out their site on Twitter, when you CLICK HERE….

Ragsdale Tigers update from Coach Johnny Boykin on Twitter, CLICK HERE.

N.C. A&T prospect camp coming up on July 20:We haven’t forgot about all of our prospects. Remember July 20th at 10 am, we will have our prospect camp. Hope you guys are ready to show up and show out. See you there!! #AggiePride

Northeast Guilford Football Update and I was going to go with assistant coach Chris Suggs site, but found more from the NEG Rams football site:

Northeast Guilford Rams Football

@NEGRamFB

Updated with one change. First summer practice will be June 11th from 4-7pm. We will start morning practices after GCS teacher workdays for rest of summer until school starts back in August. The time is now @NEGuilfordHigh #AllGasNoBreaks #Ram2K19

CLICK HERE to see more from the Northeast Guilford Rams, on Twitter….

Most recent update from Western Guilford Football on Twitter:

July is in trouble……CLICK HERE for Western Guilford Football on Twitter and it will also shoot you to their Instagram site and you can see more on them there….

From Eastern Guilford Wildcats Football on Twitter:

Congratulations to the Wildcats!! 2019 GW Elite Challenge 7v7 Champions! Great to see them learn and grow against some great competition! Keep working each day and don’t be satisfied! @taguilar21 @MitchenersClass

Read more on Eastern Guilford and most current info on the Wildcats, when you CLICK HERE….

Pretty quiet recently, but check out the most recent action for the High Point Central Bison, when you CLICK HERE on Twitter….

Very quiet for High Point Andrews HS on Twitter and CLICK HERE and you will see what we mean…

Nothing happening right now with Southwest Guilford on Twitter….Spoke to Coach Chuck Doak, a couple of weeks back and had their update, here on the site…

CLICK HERE for Southwest Guilford Cowboys, on Twitter….

No recent updates, but you can CLICK HERE for the Southeast Guilford Falcons Football on Twitter….

No new football news, but CLICK HERE for the Southern Guilford Storm…..Lots of old content, but you can also CLICK HERE for Southern Guilford/SG Storm Athletics…

++++++++++We have now finished our session of “Clicking and Grinning” for today and we hope this gets you some of the info you have been looking for….++++++++++