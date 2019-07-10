Talking with “The King of the Ring Reporters”, Bruce Mitchell from the Pro Wrestling Torch:AEW, WWE, ROH, Impact, MLW, CWF, PWX, NWA and more

Part I from our talk today with Bruce Mitchell from the Pro Wrestling Torch, and we were at the Sheetz Convenience Store on Spring Garden Street, here in Greensboro, N.C.

Part II with Bruce Mitchell from the Pro Wrestling Torch, and we hit on more areas of professional wrestling with Impact, Ring of Honor, MLW, NWA, more AEW and WWE and much, much more…

Part III with Bruce Mitchell, of the Pro Wrestling Torch and PWTorch.com joining us, and if you watch and listen to all three segments, you will hear us talking about Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, Tessa Blanchard, Tully Blanchard, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, Stonewall Jackson, Matt Taven, Jay Lethal, Johnny Impact, LAX, Trevor Lee, John Moxley, Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Jim Ross, Paul Heyman, Eric Bischoff, Britt Whitmire, Brad Krantz, Wade Keller, Dalton Castle, Chris Benoit, Nancy Benoit, Kevin Sullivan, Nancy Sullivan, The Bravado Brothers, Andrews Everett, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Sami Callahan, “Hotstuff” Eddie Gilbert, “Hollywood” John Tatum, Missy Hyatt, Johnny Weaver, Bill Mercer and so many, many more names…

