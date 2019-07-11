East-West All-Stars Practice Schedules for Football, Basketball and Soccer:Practices are OPEN to the Public!!!

The football teams report on Friday, basketball on Saturday and Soccer on Sunday….Basketball games Women and Men, on Monday at the Greensboro Coliseum, Soccer games for Women and Men, on Tuesday at Macpherson Stadium, at Bryan Park, and the Football game is next Wednesday, at Jamieson Stadium, on the campus of Grimsley High School….See practice schedules below for football, basketball and soccer, and all of these practices, are OPEN to the Public…..

2019 NCCA East-West All-Stars Practice Schedule (tentative)

*****West Football*****

Fri. 7/12

1:00 pm Players report to Robert R. Sawyer Gym at Grimsley HS

5:00 – 7:00 Practice at Western Guilford High School (WG)

Sat. 7/13

8:15 am – 10:15 Practice at WG

11:00 am – 12:30 Practice at WG

3:00 pm Pictures at Jamieson Stadium at Grimsley HS

Sun. 7/14

2:15 pm – 3:45 Practice at WG

Mon. 7/15

8:45 am – 10:45 Practice at WG

11:30 am– 1:00 pm Practice at WG

Tues. 7/16

8:45 am – 10:45 Practice at WG

11:30 am – 1:00 pm Practice at WG

Wed. 7/17

11:00 am – Noon Jamieson Stadium walk through

7:45 pm Pre-Game Ceremonies

8:00 pm Game Begins

*****East Football*****

Fri. 7/12

1:00 pm Players report to Robert R. Sawyer Gym at Grimsley HS

4:15 pm – 6:15 Practice at Southwest Guilford High School (SW)

Sat. 7/13

8:45 am – 10:45 Practice at SW

11:30 – 1:00 Practice at SW

3:40 pm Pictures at Jamieson Stadium at Grimsley HS

Sun. 7/14

2:45 pm – 4:15 Practice at SW

Mon. 7/15

8:15 am – 10:15 Practice at SW

11:00 am – 12:30 pm Practice at SW

Tues. 7/16

8:15 am – 10:15 Practice at SW

11:00 am – 12:30 pm Practice at SW

Wed. 7/17

10:00 am – 11:00 Jamieson Stadium walk through

7:45 pm Pre-Game Ceremonies

8:00 pm Game Begins

*****Basketball*****

Sat. 7/13

12:30 p.m. Men and Women check-In at Robert R. Sawyer Gym, Grimsley HS

12:30 Women’s team pictures at Grimsley

1:00 Men’s team pictures at Grimsley

3:15 – 5:00 West Men – Practice at Southwest HS (main gym)

East Men – Practice at Southwest HS (auxiliary gym)

3:30 – 5:15 West Women – Practice at Northwest Guilford HS (auxiliary gym)

East Women – Practice at Northwest Guilford HS (main gym)

8:00 – 9:30 East Men – Practice at Southwest Guilford HS (main gym)

West Men – Practice at Southwest Guilford HS (auxiliary gym)

8:30 – 10:00 East Women – Practice at Northwest Guilford HS (auxiliary gym)

West Women – Practice at Northwest Guilford HS (main gym)

Sun. 7/14

2:30 – 4:00 East Women – Practice at Northwest Guilford HS (auxiliary gym)

West Women – Practice at Northwest Guilford HS (main gym)

2:50 – 4:20 East Men – Practice at Southwest Guilford HS (main gym)

West Men – Practice at Southwest Guilford HS (auxiliary gym)

Mon. 7/15

12:45 – 1:15 East Women and Men – Coliseum Shoot-Around

1:15 – 1:45 West Women and Men – Coliseum Shoot-Around

6:30 Women’s game begins

Men’s game begins 30 minutes after end of Women’s Game

*****Women’s Soccer*****

Sun. 7/14

11:00 Women report: Grimsley HS gym

11:30 Pictures begin at Grimsley HS Stadium

12:30 – 2:00 Practice at Grimsley HS

Mon., 7/15

9:30 – 11:00 Practice at Grimsley HS

2:15 – 3:45 Practice at Grimsley HS

Tues. 7/16

11:30 – 12:30 Practice at Grimsley HS

6:30 Match at Bryan Park’s Macpherson Stadium – no overtime

*****Men’s Soccer*****

Sun. 7/14

12:30 Men report: Grimsley HS gym

1:00 Pictures begin – Grimsley HS Stadium

2:00 – 3:30 Practice at Grimsley HS

Mon. 7/15

11:00 – 12:30 Practice at Grimsley HS

3:45 – 5:15 Practice at Grimsley HS

Tues. 7/16

12:30 – 1:30 Practice at Grimsley HS

8:30 Match — no overtime