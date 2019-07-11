Eastern Guilford High School Football under new Head Coach Tony Aguilar:Wildcats Ready to GO for 2019!!!

from David Kehrli at The Time-News in Burlington and coming in from Twitter:

Eastern Guilford (@EGWildcatFB) has its third football coach in as many years, but players say they’re comfortable under Coach Tony Aguilar & a staff that includes notable names.

“The first day Coach Ag came, it was hype. Like, ‘Lets go. Let’s get it.'”

from the David Kehrli article/post at The Times-News of Burlington:

‘In this thing together’ — Aguilar builds trust with players, staff at Eastern Guilford

GIBSONVILLE — Tony Aguilar made his way to Eastern Guilford in March not knowing what he would find.

The Wildcats players, including many of the upperclassman who were preparing to meet their third football coach in as many years, were in the same situation.

“Honestly, I wasn’t sure what to expect, what the culture was going to be,” the first-year Eastern Guilford coach said. “I knew this was a winning program, but I wasn’t sure the culture of the school.”

With his country accent — familiar to many around Mebane where Aguilar was the Eastern Alamance offensive coordinator for 14 years — he laid out a couple key points to his new team.

“The first thing was building trust. Tell them I don’t plan on going anywhere any time soon. Kind of just telling them we’re going to be in this together,” he said.

“That’s why we came up with the motto ‘All in.’ Needed these guys to buy in. Needed these seniors to buy and then it would kind of trickle down from there. Big thing was letting them know we’re going to get a good staff together and we’re all going to be in this thing together.”

Aguilar took over the Wildcats program for Joe Glass, who left for the Lincolnton gig. Glass was at Eastern Guilford for one season when Doug Robertson moved on to Thomasville following five seasons that included a state championship game appearance and two regional final appearances.

