Football Camps coming up over the next couple of days:Ebron/Allen on Friday at Jaycee Park, plus Tarik Cohen at N.C. A&T on Saturday

Pro Bowl TE Eric Ebron and Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen are returning to where it all started to offer a FREE youth football camp!

About this Event:

Location

Jaycee Park

3802 Jaycee Park Drive

Greensboro, NC 27455

Pro Bowl Tight End Eric Ebron and Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Keenan Allen will be hosting the Eric Ebron & Keenan Allen Youth Football Camp.

The camp will take place Friday July 12, 2019 at Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, Greensboro, NC 27455

This camp is FREE for all participants. However, we are asking for a donation of a canned good or non-perishable item, all items will then be collected and donated to Greensboro Urban Ministry.

The camp will feature two seperate groups based on age.

Group 1 will consists of athletes aged 6-12. This camp will begin at 9:00 AM and last until 11:00 AM. We recommend arriving early as camp will start promptly at 9AM. Participants will be provided with a camp t-shirt as well as lunch. Cleats are recommended.

Group 2 will consist of athletes ages 13-17. This group will begin at 11:30 AM and will end at 1:30 PM. Partipants will also be provided with a camp t-shirt as well as lunch. Cleats are recommended.

**********FREE FOOTBALL CAMP this Saturday at N.C. A&T with former N.C. A&T Aggies running back and current Chicago Bears All-Pro RB, Tarik Cohen**********

USA Football FUNdamentals clinic for ages 5-17.

10 am-1pm Saturday

BB&T Stadium on the N.C. A&T campus

from Tarik Cohen on Twitter:

Tarik Cohen

@TarikCohen

Thanks @NFLPA for sending items to support my football camp this coming Saturday. If you are in Greensboro this weekend July 13th meet me at Aggie Stadium.

On-site registration starts at 9 AM!!!

