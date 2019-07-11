Thursday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers, Dash, and Royals all in the Winner’s Circle together tonight/HiToms drop two to Owls/K’ville Bulldogs take two from Salisbury Stallions/Post 87 HiToms over ER
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 15, Kannapolis Intimidators 7
WP:Nova(3-2)/LP:Martin(5-8)
Hoppers(56-33/12-8)…Intimidators(39-50/11-10)
TOG-3:29/Attendance 667 at Intimidators Stadium
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers OFF
Coastal Plain League:
Game One
Forest City Owls 3, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 1
Game Two
Forest City Owls 4, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 1
TOG-2:26
Asheboro Copperheads OFF
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 8, Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5
Dash(48-38)/Woodpeckers(41-49)
TOG-2:53/Attendance 3,133 at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 5, Elizabethon Twins 0
Royals(10-12)/Twins(12-10)
TOG-2:38/Attendance 543 at Joe O’Brien Field/Northeast Community Federal Credit Union Ballpark in Elizabethon, Tennessee
Carolina-Virginia Collegiate Baseball League
Kernersville Bulldogs 2, Salisbury Stallions 0
Kernersville Bulldogs 8, Salisbury Stallions 3
American Legion Baseball:
Eastern Randolph Post 81 Drops Game to High Point HiToms Post 87 After Late Score
Final:
Post 87 High Point HiToms 5, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 3
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.