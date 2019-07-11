Wednesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers win at Kannapolis again/HiToms and Copperheads earn CPL victories/Woodpeckers push past Dash/Royals get twisted by Twins/Post 87 HiToms dominate ER/Atlantic League has All-Star Game and ends in Tie
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 6, Kannapolis Intimidators 2
WP:Manasa(8-2)/LP:Long(4-2)….Hoppers with 12 hits, 2 hits each for Bae, Mottice, Macias, Davis, Koch and Gretler
Hoppers(55-33/11-8)…Intimidators(39-49/11-9)
TOG-3:00/Attendance 696 at Intimidators Stadium, in Kannapolis, N.C.
++++++++++Josh Naylor, former Greensboro Grasshopper, is now up with the San Diego Padres(MLB) and he has played in 34 games….Naylor batting .215, with 2 homers, and 13 RBIs…..Naylor a 22 year-old first baseman….++++++++++
(Courtesy of Bill Hass, GSOHoppers.com.)
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
ALL STAR GAME:Liberty Division All-Stars 3, Freedom Division All-Stars 3
TOG-2:35/Attendance 6,773 at Peoples Bank Park
Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms 5, Gastonia Grizzlies 1
HiToms(12-19)/Grizzlies(19-12)
TOG-2:33/Attendance 728 at Finch Field, in Thomasville, N.C.
Angel Zarate(Rockingham County HS) 2-4/Double/Run for HiToms…
Asheboro Copperheads 6, Forest City Owls 5
Carolina League:
Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3, Winston-Salem Dash 2
Dash(47-38)/Woodpeckers(41-48)
TOG-2:56/Attendance 2,254 at SEGRA Stadium, in Fayetteville, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Elizabethon Twins 8, Burlington Royals 5
Royals(9-12)/Twins(12-9)
TOG-3:01/Attendance 427 at Joe O’Brien Field, in Elizabethon, Tennessee
*****American Legion Baseball with Round Two of the Playoffs*****
High Point HiToms Post 87 Captures Lead Early to Defeat Eastern Randolph Post 81
Final:
Post 87 High Point HiToms 15, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 0
