Wednesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers win at Kannapolis again/HiToms and Copperheads earn CPL victories/Woodpeckers push past Dash/Royals get twisted by Twins/Post 87 HiToms dominate ER/Atlantic League has All-Star Game and ends in Tie

South Atlantic League:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 6, Kannapolis Intimidators 2

WP:Manasa(8-2)/LP:Long(4-2)….Hoppers with 12 hits, 2 hits each for Bae, Mottice, Macias, Davis, Koch and Gretler

Hoppers(55-33/11-8)…Intimidators(39-49/11-9)

TOG-3:00/Attendance 696 at Intimidators Stadium, in Kannapolis, N.C.

++++++++++Josh Naylor, former Greensboro Grasshopper, is now up with the San Diego Padres(MLB) and he has played in 34 games….Naylor batting .215, with 2 homers, and 13 RBIs…..Naylor a 22 year-old first baseman….++++++++++

(Courtesy of Bill Hass, GSOHoppers.com.)

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

ALL STAR GAME:Liberty Division All-Stars 3, Freedom Division All-Stars 3

TOG-2:35/Attendance 6,773 at Peoples Bank Park

Coastal Plain League:

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 5, Gastonia Grizzlies 1

HiToms(12-19)/Grizzlies(19-12)

TOG-2:33/Attendance 728 at Finch Field, in Thomasville, N.C.

Angel Zarate(Rockingham County HS) 2-4/Double/Run for HiToms…

Asheboro Copperheads 6, Forest City Owls 5

Carolina League:

Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3, Winston-Salem Dash 2

Dash(47-38)/Woodpeckers(41-48)

TOG-2:56/Attendance 2,254 at SEGRA Stadium, in Fayetteville, N.C.

Appalachian League:

Elizabethon Twins 8, Burlington Royals 5

Royals(9-12)/Twins(12-9)

TOG-3:01/Attendance 427 at Joe O’Brien Field, in Elizabethon, Tennessee

*****American Legion Baseball with Round Two of the Playoffs*****

High Point HiToms Post 87 Captures Lead Early to Defeat Eastern Randolph Post 81

Final:

Post 87 High Point HiToms 15, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 0