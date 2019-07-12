Friday High School Football 7 on 7 Update with results from Today’s Action with Page at Catawba 7 on 7
from Twitter on Page High School at Catawba today….
Great effort today as the Pirate Ship invaded Catawba College for the 7 on 7 event! We went 6-0 in pool play and then won the whole thing going 2-0…..In the tournament! Proud of the energy, effort, and teamwork! The goal was to get better, compete, and win! #26STRONG
