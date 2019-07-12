Friday Sports Trivia Question from Home Slice Pizza and Subs:Win a FREE Two-Topping Large Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs

Here is today’s trivia question and you can win the FREE Large Two-Topping Pizza, from Home Slice Pizza and Subs…

Home Slice Pizza and Subs, on Hunt Club Road, just off of Guilford College Road, near Guilford College…..On West Gate City Blvd., near UNCG and in the Cardinal Crossing Shopping Center near the Food Lion, on Fleming Road…

That’s Home Slice Pizza and Subs, and here is today’s question…

And today you can roll one of two ways to become the WINNER…..

Baseball Trivia….These young men from Guilford County are in professional baseball…..Name the High School, here locally that they attended…..

Give us their high school….

Wil Myers….

Weston Wilson….

D.J. Artis….

Josh Tobias….

Devin Sweet….

Mitch Atkins….

Jaylin Davis….

Randy Norris….

Cesar Trejo…

D.C. Arendas….

Now if you are having trouble with those, you can be the WINNER if you can name the high school, that these local professional football players attended….

Give us their local high school:

Keenan Allen….

Eric Ebron….

D.J. Reader….

Larry Ogunjobi….

T.J. Logan….

Marcus Gilchrist….

Take your pick, you going the baseball or football route???

First one in, will get the win….Name the schools these young men attended and send those answers to andy@greensborosports.com….Again the Email address is, andy@greensborosports.com…..