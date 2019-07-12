Youth In Motion Basketball and Coach White are hosting National Tournament this Weekend at the Greensboro Sportsplex

Youth In Motion Basketball and Coach Adrian White are hosting their 3rd Nationals this Saturday and Sunday at the Greensboro Sportsplex.

They have Ballers TV, Sleeper Recruit 2 D2 schools and WNBA All-Star Lisa Willis from the LA Sparks… Later on Saturday she’s doing a pop up clinic at a local Greensboro School.

Some Elite out of State teams will be in town and they are looking forward to this big tournament happening, at the Greensboro Sportsplex, on 16th Street and just off of East Cone Blvd.