East-West All-Stars Basketball Players report to Grimsley High School today at 12:30pm:Here is the list of Drops and Replacements(King and Kitley from NWG out)

This list is sort of like the old tune from the late 1960’s, you know the one, “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)”, a chart hit for Kenny Rogers and the First Edition, back in 1968….”I Just Dropped In To See What Condition My Condition Was In”…

Here is the list of drops and replacements for this year’s East-West All-Stars Basketball games….Virginia Tech must have told Cayla King and Liz Kitley, from Northwest Guilford High School, that this game was a “No-Go”, since both Kitley and King are coming off of injuries from last season…..Interesting too, that Destiny Griffin(West Forsyth HS) dropped out and then it looks like she dropped back in, to replace Liz Kitley….Maybe she just dropped in to “See What Condition Her Condition Was In”……

2019 Drops and Replacements OUT REPLACEMENT Women's Basketball East: Cydney Johnson (Heritage) Nia Washington (Green Hope) Maya Johnson (SE Raleigh Magnet) Rashauna Grant (Northampton Co.) West: Cayla King (NW Guilford) Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury) Elizabeth Kitley (NW Guilford) Destiny Griffin (West Forsyth) Destiny Griffin (West Forsyth) Ella Sutphin (East Surry) Nia Daniels (Hickory Ridge) Hannah Clark (Kings Mountain) Callie Scheier (West Forsyth) Madison Bailey (Freedom) Sharia Gaddy (South Mecklenburg) Danasia Gray (Statesville) Men's Basketball East: Justin McKoy (Panther Creek) Darius Edmundson (Southern Nash) West: Ren Dyer (North Buncombe) Zeke Littlejohn (Kings Mountain)

East-West Women’s Rosters

East

# Player Pos. Ht. High School 4 Jainaya Jones G 5'2 Pamlico County 10 Ninevah Reddick G 5'6 South Central 12 Kendal Moore G 5'6 Pine Forest 14 Tamia Davis G 5'7 SE Raleigh Magnet 20 Nia Washington G 5'10 Green Hope 22 Brittany Staves F 6'0 Leesville Road 24 Kate Perko F 5'11 Sanford 30 Rashauna Grant F 6'0 Northampton County 32 Alexandria Scruggs F 6'0 E. E. Smith 34 Nya Mitchels C 6'3 Jacksonville Head Coach: David May Pine Forest Asst. Coach: Mark Lane East Duplin

West

# Player Pos. Ht. High School 4 Hannah Clark G 5'3 Kings Mountain 10 Shaunae Sawyers G 5'5 Mt Airy 12 Lyrik Thorne G 5'6 Ledford 14 Elle Sutphin F 6'3 East Surry 20 McKenzie Gadson G 5'8 Jesse Carson 22 Janiya Downs G 5'11 South Rowan 24 Danasia Gray F 5'7 Statesville 30 Madison Bailey G 5'10 Freedom 32 Jada Logan G 5'8 R-S Central 42 Bryanna Troutman F 6'2 Salisbury Head Coach: Shane Slate North Surry Asst. Coach: Brooke Stouder Carson

East-West Boys Basketball Rosters

East

# Player Pos. Ht. Wt. High School 3 DJ Thomas G 5'6 154 Broughton 5 Anthony Council G 5'9 158 Smithfield-Selma 11 Dharyus Thomas G 6'1 170 SW Onslow 15 Shykeim Phillips G 6'2 168 South Central 21 Phillip Burwell G 6'2 186 Millbrook 23 Darius Edmundson G 6'0 170 Southern Nash 25 Jace Mckenney F 6'5 205 S. Brunswick 31 Trae Smith G 6'5 210 Wakefield 32 Brion McLaurin F 6'7 205 Seventy-First 45 Imajae Dodd C 6'7 240 Greene Central Head Coach: Robbie Kennedy Southern Nash Asst. Coach: Earl Sadler Pamlico

West

# Player Pos. Ht. Wt. High School 3 Keyshaun Langley G 6'1 155 SW Guilford 5 Bryson Childress G 5'10 150 N. Stanly 11 Fletcher Abee G 6'3 175 Freedom 15 Themus Fulks G 6'1 170 N. Davidson 21 Dhieu Deing G 6'5 165 High Point Central 23 Zeke Littlejohn G 6'3 200 Kings Mtn. 25 Sidney Dollar W 6'5 200 East Lincoln 32 Jay'den Turner G 6'5 182 SW Guilford 33 Gavin Rains F/C 6'7 205 Wheatmore 41 Ben Beeker F/C 6'9 215 Hendersonville Head Coach: Mike Muse East Forsyth Asst. Coach: Scott Harrill Cherryville