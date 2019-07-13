East-West All-Stars Basketball Players report to Grimsley High School today at 12:30pm:Here is the list of Drops and Replacements(King and Kitley from NWG out)

Posted by Andy Durham on July 13, 2019 at 11:04 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

This list is sort of like the old tune from the late 1960’s, you know the one, “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)”, a chart hit for Kenny Rogers and the First Edition, back in 1968….”I Just Dropped In To See What Condition My Condition Was In”…

Here is the list of drops and replacements for this year’s East-West All-Stars Basketball games….Virginia Tech must have told Cayla King and Liz Kitley, from Northwest Guilford High School, that this game was a “No-Go”, since both Kitley and King are coming off of injuries from last season…..Interesting too, that Destiny Griffin(West Forsyth HS) dropped out and then it looks like she dropped back in, to replace Liz Kitley….Maybe she just dropped in to “See What Condition Her Condition Was In”……

2019 Drops and Replacements
OUT                                                                      REPLACEMENT

 
Women's Basketball

East:
Cydney Johnson (Heritage)                                                Nia Washington  (Green Hope)
Maya Johnson   (SE Raleigh Magnet)                                       Rashauna Grant  (Northampton Co.)
 

West:
Cayla King  (NW Guilford)                                                Bryanna Troutman  (Salisbury)
Elizabeth Kitley   (NW Guilford)                                         Destiny Griffin  (West Forsyth)
Destiny Griffin   (West Forsyth)                                         Ella Sutphin  (East Surry)
Nia Daniels          (Hickory Ridge)                                     Hannah Clark   (Kings Mountain)
Callie Scheier     (West Forsyth)                                        Madison Bailey  (Freedom)
Sharia Gaddy     (South Mecklenburg)                                     Danasia Gray  (Statesville)
 

Men's Basketball

East:
Justin McKoy     (Panther Creek)                                         Darius Edmundson  (Southern Nash)
 

West:
Ren Dyer  (North Buncombe)                                               Zeke Littlejohn  (Kings Mountain)

East-West Women’s Rosters
East

#	Player		Pos.	Ht.	High School
4	Jainaya	Jones	G	5'2	Pamlico County 
10	Ninevah	Reddick	G	5'6	South Central 
12	Kendal	Moore	G	5'6	Pine Forest
14	Tamia	Davis	G	5'7	SE Raleigh Magnet 
20	Nia Washington	G	5'10	Green Hope
22	Brittany Staves	F	6'0	Leesville Road 
24	Kate	Perko	F	5'11	Sanford 
30	Rashauna Grant	F	6'0	Northampton County
32	Alexandria Scruggs F	6'0	E. E. Smith 
34	Nya Mitchels	C	6'3	Jacksonville 
					
Head Coach:  David May                  Pine Forest
Asst. Coach:  Mark Lane 		East Duplin

West

		
					
#	Player		Pos.	Ht. 	High School
4	Hannah	Clark	G	5'3	Kings Mountain
10	Shaunae	Sawyers	G	5'5	Mt Airy
12	Lyrik	Thorne	G	5'6	Ledford
14	Elle	Sutphin	F	6'3	East Surry
20	McKenzie Gadson	G	5'8	Jesse Carson
22	Janiya	Downs	G	5'11	South Rowan 
24	Danasia Gray	F	5'7	Statesville
30	Madison Bailey	G	5'10	Freedom
32	Jada	Logan	G	5'8	R-S Central
42	Bryanna	Troutman F	6'2	Salisbury
					
Head Coach:  Shane Slate  	        North Surry
Asst. Coach:  Brooke Stouder 		Carson

East-West Boys Basketball Rosters
East

#	Player		Pos. 	Ht. 	Wt.	High School	
3	DJ	Thomas	G	5'6	154	Broughton	
5	Anthony	Council	G	5'9	158	Smithfield-Selma	
11	Dharyus	Thomas	G	6'1	170	SW Onslow	
15	Shykeim	Phillips G	6'2	168	South Central	
21	Phillip	Burwell	G	6'2	186	Millbrook	
23	Darius	Edmundson G	6'0	170	Southern Nash	
25	Jace	Mckenney F	6'5	205	S. Brunswick	
31	Trae	Smith	G	6'5	210	Wakefield 	
32	Brion	McLaurin F	6'7	205	Seventy-First 	
45	Imajae	Dodd	C	6'7	240	Greene Central	
							
Head Coach:  Robbie Kennedy 			Southern Nash	
Asst. Coach:  Earl Sadler 			Pamlico

West

				
							
#	Player		Pos.	Ht. 	Wt. 	High School	
3	Keyshaun Langley G	6'1	155	SW Guilford 	
5	Bryson	Childress G	5'10	150	N. Stanly	
11	Fletcher Abee	G	6'3	175	Freedom	
15	Themus	Fulks	G	6'1	170	N. Davidson 	
21	Dhieu	Deing	G	6'5	165	High Point Central 	
23	Zeke Littlejohn	G	6'3	200	Kings Mtn.	
25	Sidney	Dollar	W	6'5	200	East Lincoln 	
32	Jay'den	Turner	G	6'5	182	SW Guilford	
33	Gavin	Rains	F/C	6'7	205	Wheatmore	
41	Ben	Beeker	F/C	6'9	215	Hendersonville 	
							
Head Coach:  Mike Muse 				East Forsyth	
Asst. Coach:  Scott Harrill 			Cherryville

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top