Friday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Devin Sweet(Southeast Guilford HS) gets start for West VA Power(ND) vs. GSO Hoppers/Mitch Atkins(Northeast Guilford HS) gets the start and the Win vs. HP Rockers/and more!!!

South Atlantic League:

West Virginia Power 9, Greensboro Grasshoppers 7

WP:Espino(2-1)/LP:Melendez(2-1)/SV:Pall(6)

Hoppers(56-34/12-9)/West Virginia(47-45/10-12)

TOG-3:37/Attendance 5,780 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers are (10-2) vs. the West Virginia Power this season…..Former Southeast Guilford Falcon Devin Sweet got the start tonight for the West Virginia Power and Devin went 5 Innings for the Power, giving up 3 runs, on 8 hits, with 0 BB’s and 6 K’s and he gave up one HR…No Decision tonight for the former SEG Falcon, Devin Sweet…GSO Hoppers HR’s by Jack Herman(8) and Luke Mangieri(1)….Herman 2-4/3 Runs…Mangieri 2-5/Run….Fabricio Macias 3-5/Run…

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

York Revolution 8, High Point Rocker 1

Rockers(41-31)/Revolution(35-35)

WP:Mitch Atkins(5-4)….Mitch Atkins from Northeast Guilford High School and an off-season instructor at Carmine Pagano’s Carolina Acceleration…Atkins on Friday night, vs. the Rockers, worked 7 Innings, giving up 1 run on 7 hits/0 BB’s/6 K’s…Atkins still going strong at 33 years old and after 18 years in professional baseball….

TOG-3:12/Attendance 2,630 at First Peoples Bank Park, in York, Pennsylvania

Coastal Plain League:

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 6, Asheboro Copperheads 5

HiToms(13-21)/Copperheads(14-19)

TOG-2:46/Attendance 1,025 at Finch Field, in Thomasville, N.C.

from the HiToms:

High Point-Thomasville used a six-run 4th inning to defeat the Asheboro Copperheads at Finch Field Friday night 6-5, earning its third straight home win.

A grand slam from Southern Miss’ Danny Lynch headlined the big inning and gave the HiToms the lead for good. Lynch now has three home runs in his last five games.

Bloomsburg’s Ben Newbert and Houston Baptist’s Christian Dumont followed up the Lynch blast with RBI hits of their own to push the HPT advantage to 6-2.

Asheboro opened the scoring in the third inning on a solo home run and an RBI double to take a 2-0 lead.

The Copperheads drew a run back in the 6th and tacked on two more in the 7th to keep things close. Dallas Baptist’s Luke Trahan came on in the 9th inning and closed out the victory, earning his second save of the 2019 season.

Mississippi State’s Tyler Spring picked up the win on the mound. He was relieved by Duke’s Josh Nifong, who struck out back-to-back batters in the 5th inning to pitch out of a bases-loaded jam. USC Upstate’s Will Lancaster took over for Nifong before giving way to Trahan in the 9th.

The HiToms mashed 11 hits in the game and received multi-hit performances from Dallas Baptist’s Blayne Jones, Charlotte’s Jacob Whitley, Catawba’s Bryce Butler, and Dumont.

UP NEXT:

The HiToms return to the field tomorrow at Ting Park in Holly Springs to face the Salamanders, beginnning at 6:30. Listen live on hitoms.com or mixlr.com/hitomsbaseball!

HPT is back in action at Finch Field Sunday afternoon against the Peninsula Pilots at 5:00 – gates open at 4:00. Join us for Thomasville Vet’s Pet in the Park Sunday!

Carolina League:

Fayetteville Woodpeckers 4, Winston-Salem Dash 0…(6 Innings)…Game was shortened due to Rain….

Dash(48-39)/Woodpeckers(42-49)

TOG-2:39/Attendance 3,694 at SEGRA Stadium, in Fayetteville, N.C.

Appalachian League:

Elizabethon Twins 16, Burlington Royals 6

Royals(10-13)/Twins(13-10)

TOG-3:33/Attendance 788 at Joe O’Brien Field/Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, in Elizabethon, Tennessee

Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League/CVCL:

Kernersville Bulldogs OFF