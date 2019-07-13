Link Jarrett(UNCG) named new head baseball coach for the Notre Dame ‘Fighting Irish’

Former UNCG baseball leader and head coach Link Jarrett, has headed to South Bend, Indiana, where he now will become the head baseball coach for the Notre Dame ‘Fighting Irish’….

(Link Jarrett is not the first coach to coach at UNCG and then go to Notre Dame to be the head coach for the ‘Fighting Irish’…UNCG head men’s soccer coach Mike Berticelli left UNCG back in the 1980’s and he was later named the head coach of the Notre Dame men’s soccer team…From the UNCG Spartans to the Notre Dame ‘Fighting Irish’, now times two/deuce…..

Notre Dame announces Link Jarrett as new head baseball coach

Notre Dame announced Link Jarrett as new Irish head baseball coach Friday, ending a month-long search since the termination of former Irish head coach Mik Aoki‘s contract.

Jarrett, who spent the past seven years as head baseball coach at UNC Greensboro, will become the 21st coach in program history for the Irish. Over the past four years under Jarrett, the Spartans have won at least 34 games a season, including a 2017 NCAA Tournament appearance that was the first for the program in 20 years. He was recognized for his success, earning the honor of Southern Conference Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2018. Prior to taking over the Spartans, Jarrett worked as an assistant coach for Auburn, East Carolina, Mercer, Florida State — his alma mater where he played shortstop — and Flagler.

While at Florida State, Jarrett started for the Seminoles as they advanced to three College World Series. The native of Tallahassee, Florida, still holds the NCAA in assists (802). Once his career with the Seminoles ended, Jarrett was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 1994 MLB Draft in the 22nd round. He played in the minor leagues for several seasons before taking a position at Flagler.

Jarrett is inheriting a Notre Dame program that hasn‘t made an NCAA Tournament appearance in over four years. While the Irish had a strong run from the late 1990s into the early 2000s, they‘ve struggled to perform consistently over the past decade. The team wrapped up their third-straight losing season before parting ways with Aoki, who had been at the helm for the Irish since being hired in 2010.

While Notre Dame isn‘t expected to take the field until mid-February, Jarrett will take over a squad of mostly sophomores and juniors this offseason, eager to prepare them for the season.

++++++++++More on former UNCG men’s soccer coach Mike Berticelli that went from UNCG to Old Dominion University, and then on to Notre Dame to coach men’s soccer….

Mike Berticelli (April 26, 1951 – January 25, 2000) was an American college soccer coach.

From 1990 to 1999, he served as the head men’s soccer coach at the University of Notre Dame, where he compiled a 104–80–19(.559) record. He led the Fighting Irish to tournament appearances in 1993, 1994, and 1996. Notre Dame won two Midwestern Collegiate Conference championships and 1 Big East Tournament Coach of the Year title.

Berticelli at Old Dominion from 1984 to 1989…..

He also served as the head men’s soccer coach at UNC-Greensboro from 1980 to 1983. He led the Spartans to Division III national championships in 1982 and 1983.

He died on January 25, 2000 at the age of 48. He ended his career with a record of 291–135–42.

(The word is Coach Beticelli died from a heart attack.)++++++++++

More on the Link Jarrett move to Notre Dame, from the UNCG website:

Link Jarrett Named Head Coach At Notre Dame

GREENSBORO, N.C. – UNC Greensboro baseball head coach Link Jarrett has resigned from his position with the Spartans and has been named head coach at Notre Dame, the school announced Friday.

A national search for his replacement will begin immediately.

“Coach Jarrett has left an indelible mark on our baseball program and guided our team to unprecedented levels of success on the field and in the classroom,” said Director of Athletics Kim Record. We wish him well at Notre Dame and look forward to an Irish series against the Spartans sometime soon.”

In Jarrett’s seven seasons at the helm, UNCG won 215 games and earned a Southern Conference Baseball Championship (2017) and a conference regular season title (2018). The Spartans’ 2017 campaign marked the first time in 20 years that UNCG earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Regionals.

Over the last four seasons, the Spartans won at least 30 games for the first time in program history while Jarrett was twice named SoCon Coach of the Year.

Under Jarrett’s tutelage, 13 Spartans were named All-SoCon Coaches First Team selections along with two SoCon Pitchers of the Year, one SoCon Player of the Year and one SoCon Freshman of the Year.

Additionally, the Spartans had 17 players selected in the Major League Baseball Draft during Jarrett’s seven seasons at UNCG including a program-record six players taken in 2018. This past June, senior pitcher Chad Sykes – who led the country in ERA and was named SoCon Pitcher of the Year – was selected in the 10th round by the Los Angeles Angels. He was the fifth Spartan taken in the top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft since 2013.

