MARGARITAVILLE AT THE WYNDHAM RETURNS; Sand Sculpture, Tropical Theme Also Back

GREENSBORO, N.C. – You can’t sail off to Antigua or see a volcano on the island of Montserrat at the Wyndham Championship, but you can definitely find land sharks circling around Margaritaville at the Wyndham because the hugely popular fan amenity is back! The 80th Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for July 30-Aug. 4, 2019 at Sedgefield Country Club.

As it did in previous years, Margaritaville at the Wyndham will feature live music every day, upscale food & beverages, including margaritas and LandShark Lager, as well as a full menu of non-alcoholic options. Radio Margaritaville will broadcast live from Margaritaville at the Wyndham on Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4. Margaritaville at the Wyndham debuted at the Wyndham Championship in 2013 and remained the centerpiece of the tournament’s fan experience through 2016. After a one-year hiatus, it returned in 2018 and quickly became the center of the “Triad’s Party of the Year.”

“Having Margaritaville at the Wyndham back is huge,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “They’re part of the fabric of this tournament; it’s packed just about all day every day of tournament week. It’s a great spot to hang out, and it’s kind of become the center of the tournament. It’s also really cool that Margaritaville has such a strong relationship with Wyndham Destinations so that’s a great tie-in for us.”

Also back this year is another fan favorite, the sand sculpture, on which artists create an ever-evolving sculpture throughout tournament week. Fans watch in amazement as the sand artists create an amazing sculpture from a truckload of sand. Tropical plants and palms will return to the tournament’s main entrance and throughout the Sedgefield grounds invoking a visit to a tropical paradise all while attending a PGA TOUR event.

