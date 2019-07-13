The North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Basketball and Football Kids’ Clinics are coming up next Monday and Tuesday at Grimsley High School

Posted by Andy Durham on July 13, 2019 at 11:34 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

The North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Basketball and Football Kids’ Clinics

·

Basketball clinic – Monday, July 15th 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Grimsley Gymnasium; FREE ticket to East-West basketball Games Monday, July 15th at the Greensboro Coliseum

· Football Clinic – Tuesday July 16th 6:00-8:00 p. m. @ Joe Franks Field, Grimsley High School (Westover Terrace Rd) ; FREE Ticket to the East-West Football Game – Wednesday, July 17th at Grimsley High School

· Chick-fil-A food for all participants who complete a clinic

· Lots of Fun activities at the game provided by Chick-fil-A of the Triad & the COWS!

**********The clinic is FREE for boys and girls, ages 8-12 years old. Space is limited to the first 400 to register.**********

· ++++++++++On-line registration is required @ www.eastwestallstars.com – click the “kids clinic” tab, then register for the clinic(s)++++++++++

· ALL PARTICIPANT S MUST COMPLETE THE ON-LINE WAIVER TO PARTICIPATE

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top