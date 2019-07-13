The North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Basketball and Football Kids’ Clinics are coming up next Monday and Tuesday at Grimsley High School
Basketball clinic – Monday, July 15th 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Grimsley Gymnasium; FREE ticket to East-West basketball Games Monday, July 15th at the Greensboro Coliseum
· Football Clinic – Tuesday July 16th 6:00-8:00 p. m. @ Joe Franks Field, Grimsley High School (Westover Terrace Rd) ; FREE Ticket to the East-West Football Game – Wednesday, July 17th at Grimsley High School
· Chick-fil-A food for all participants who complete a clinic
· Lots of Fun activities at the game provided by Chick-fil-A of the Triad & the COWS!
**********The clinic is FREE for boys and girls, ages 8-12 years old. Space is limited to the first 400 to register.**********
· ++++++++++On-line registration is required @ www.eastwestallstars.com – click the “kids clinic” tab, then register for the clinic(s)++++++++++
· ALL PARTICIPANT S MUST COMPLETE THE ON-LINE WAIVER TO PARTICIPATE
