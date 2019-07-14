NCCA East-West Soccer All-Stars Report

The men’s and women’s all-star soccer players reported to Greensboro today in preparation for their all-star matches Tuesday night at Macpherson Stadium. There have been a couple of drops/replacements for the West men’s team:Henry Jones (Asheville) is replaced by Gage Pickford (NW Guilford); Will Feehan (Asheville) is replaced by Brandon Linares (Bishop McGuinness); Buddy Ferguson (Mount Tabor) dropped — no replacement (West will play with 15).

OUT REPLACEMENT Women's Soccer East: Lindy Morgan (Corinth Holders) Madison Sullivan (Spring Creek) Parker Ormsby (Laney) Kaelin Sanderford (Corinth Holders) West: Helen Summerell (West Iredell) Abby Walker (Foard) Kennedy Rucker (TC Roberson) Riley Dorman (West Forsyth) Olivia Lenderman (Asheville) Morgan Hill (R-S Central) Men's Soccer East: Ryan Smith (Chapel Hill) Dylan Berk (Heritage) West: Matthew Rank (Providence) Ross Garrison (Statesville) Henry Jones (Asheville) Gage Pickford (NW Guilford) Will Feehan (Asheville) Brandon Linares (Bishop McGuinness) Buddy Ferguson (Mount Tabor) No replacement

Brandon Linares

Brandon…Bishop McGuinness…6-0, 135…F…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…as sophomore, named All-State, All-Conference…scholarship to Shaw University where he will major in architecture…wants to open his own business…favorite college athlete is Trevor Lawrence…favorite pro athlete is Cristiano Ronaldo…says “It feels really good to play in the all-star game, knowing that they are some good quality players participating.”

Gage Pickford

Gage…Northwest Guilford…6-3, 170…M…coached by Jason Allred…as senior, named All-Region and All-Conference…as junior, named All-Region and All-Conference…plans to attend University of Notre Dame where he will major in mechanical engineering…wants to pursue a career in the business side of an engineering firm.