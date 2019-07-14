Saturday Night Baseball/Football Scoreboard:HiToms and Royals only area Winners Tonight/Hoppers, Rockers and Dash low on kabash/Kernersville Bulldogs run Roanoke Rails off the track/Carolina Cobras route Orlando Predators

South Atlantic League:

West Virginia Power 10, Greensboro Grasshoppers 8

WP:Onyshko(3-1)/LP:Alldred(2-1)/SV:Arias(7)

Hoppers(56-35)/Power(48-45)

TOG-3:12/Attendance 6,615 at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field….Hoppers (10-3) vs. West Virginia this season…

West VA Line: 10-14-1 Greensboro Line-8-17-0

Teams combined for 18 runs and 31 hits on Saturday night….GSO’s Jonah Davis goes 3-5/HR(6)/3 Runs/2 RBI…Ji-Hwan Bae 3-4/RBI/2 SB(16/17)…Fabricio Macias 3-5/RBI/SB(12)/Double…Michael Gretler 3-5/2 Doubles/Run…These four players with 12 of the Hoppers 17 hits…

Atlantic Professional Baseball League:

York Revolution 13, High Point Rockers 7

Rockers(41-32)/Revolution(36-35)

TOG-3:23/Attendance 6,312 at Peoples Bank Park, in York, Pennsylvania

Coastal Plain League:

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 8, Holly Springs Salamanders 3

HiToms(13-21)/Salamanders(15-19)

TOG-3:00/Attendance 1,162 at Ting Stadium, in Holly Springs, N.C.

Peninsula Pilots 12, Asheboro Copperheads 7

Carolina League:

Down East Wood Ducks 4, Winston-Salem Dash 3

Dash(48-40)/Wood Ducks(65-29)

TOG-2:19/Attendance 1,816 at Grainger Stadium, in Kinston, N.C.

Appalachian League:

Burlington Royals 5, Braves 2

Royals(10-13)/Braves(10-14)

TOG-2:38/Attendance 3,589 at the Burlington Athletic Stadium

Carolina/Virginia Collegiate League:

Game One

Kernersville Bulldogs 5, Roanoke Rails 3

Game Two

Kernersville Bulldogs 7, Roanoke Rails 3

Kernersville Bulldogs(20-6)

Arena Football:

Carolina Cobras 72, Orlando Predators 0

Cobras(9-3)

***** Charles McCullum to James Summers9Page HS/ECU)! Touchdown Cobras!

Now two straight weeks, TD receptions for James Summers, the former QB for the Page Pirates…