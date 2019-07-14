Saturday Night Baseball/Football Scoreboard:HiToms and Royals only area Winners Tonight/Hoppers, Rockers and Dash low on kabash/Kernersville Bulldogs run Roanoke Rails off the track/Carolina Cobras route Orlando Predators
South Atlantic League:
West Virginia Power 10, Greensboro Grasshoppers 8
WP:Onyshko(3-1)/LP:Alldred(2-1)/SV:Arias(7)
Hoppers(56-35)/Power(48-45)
TOG-3:12/Attendance 6,615 at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field….Hoppers (10-3) vs. West Virginia this season…
West VA Line: 10-14-1 Greensboro Line-8-17-0
Teams combined for 18 runs and 31 hits on Saturday night….GSO’s Jonah Davis goes 3-5/HR(6)/3 Runs/2 RBI…Ji-Hwan Bae 3-4/RBI/2 SB(16/17)…Fabricio Macias 3-5/RBI/SB(12)/Double…Michael Gretler 3-5/2 Doubles/Run…These four players with 12 of the Hoppers 17 hits…
Atlantic Professional Baseball League:
York Revolution 13, High Point Rockers 7
Rockers(41-32)/Revolution(36-35)
TOG-3:23/Attendance 6,312 at Peoples Bank Park, in York, Pennsylvania
Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms 8, Holly Springs Salamanders 3
HiToms(13-21)/Salamanders(15-19)
TOG-3:00/Attendance 1,162 at Ting Stadium, in Holly Springs, N.C.
Peninsula Pilots 12, Asheboro Copperheads 7
Carolina League:
Down East Wood Ducks 4, Winston-Salem Dash 3
Dash(48-40)/Wood Ducks(65-29)
TOG-2:19/Attendance 1,816 at Grainger Stadium, in Kinston, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 5, Braves 2
Royals(10-13)/Braves(10-14)
TOG-2:38/Attendance 3,589 at the Burlington Athletic Stadium
Carolina/Virginia Collegiate League:
Game One
Kernersville Bulldogs 5, Roanoke Rails 3
Game Two
Kernersville Bulldogs 7, Roanoke Rails 3
Kernersville Bulldogs(20-6)
Arena Football:
Carolina Cobras 72, Orlando Predators 0
Cobras(9-3)
***** Charles McCullum to James Summers9Page HS/ECU)! Touchdown Cobras!
Now two straight weeks, TD receptions for James Summers, the former QB for the Page Pirates…
