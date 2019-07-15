2019 Bill White Scholarships from Greensboro Colt Baseball announced:15 Local Recipients will benefit with Financial Aid from this Fund

WILLIAM J. WHITE SCHOLARSHIP FUND

The Bill White Scholarship Fund was established in 1980 following Bill’s death from cancer. Bill was responsible for starting Colt Baseball (15 & 16 year-olds) locally in 1965. This fund awards scholarships to former Colt Leaguers who are entering a college or university. The criteria include academic excellence, exemplary citizenship, and financial need. Bobby Dawson was the first recipient in 1981, and since then (including 2019) 266 scholarships have been awarded totaling over $ 230,000. The amounts range from $500 to $2,000.

The 2019 recipients of the Bill White Scholarships are as follows:

Student High School College/University Cody Barts Bartlett Yancey Alamance Community College Scott Bennett Northern Guilford High Point University Jake Bloss Early College at Guilford Lafayette College Justin Brady Middle College at UNCG Greensboro College Justin Geletko Page UNC-Chapel Hill Isaiah Hairston Southwest Guilford Guilford College Will Jones Reidsville High Rockingham Community College Noah Lee Dudley NC A&T Charles Lynn Reidsville High Western Carolina Larry McMillian Dudley Guilford College C.J. Neese Grimsley NC State Brodie Nishan Page NC State Elissa Paula Weaver Academy Appalachian State Collin Smith Eastern Guilford NC State Matthew Stanley Eastern Alamance NC Central

**********These 15 scholarships will be presented at approximately 7:00 PM between opening night games of the Colt East Zone Tournament at Stoner White Stadium (Jaycee Park) on Wednesday night, July 24, 2019.**********

Courtesy of Ned McMillan