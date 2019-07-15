2019 Bill White Scholarships from Greensboro Colt Baseball announced:15 Local Recipients will benefit with Financial Aid from this Fund

WILLIAM J. WHITE SCHOLARSHIP FUND

The Bill White Scholarship Fund was established in 1980 following Bill’s death from cancer. Bill was responsible for starting Colt Baseball (15 & 16 year-olds) locally in 1965. This fund awards scholarships to former Colt Leaguers who are entering a college or university. The criteria include academic excellence, exemplary citizenship, and financial need. Bobby Dawson was the first recipient in 1981, and since then (including 2019) 266 scholarships have been awarded totaling over $ 230,000. The amounts range from $500 to $2,000.

The 2019 recipients of the Bill White Scholarships are as follows:

Student				        High School			College/University
Cody Barts				Bartlett Yancey		        Alamance Community College
Scott Bennett				Northern Guilford		High Point University
Jake Bloss				Early College at Guilford	Lafayette College
Justin Brady				Middle College at UNCG	        Greensboro College
Justin Geletko				Page				UNC-Chapel Hill
Isaiah Hairston			        Southwest Guilford		Guilford College
Will Jones				Reidsville High		        Rockingham Community College
Noah Lee				Dudley				NC A&T
Charles Lynn				Reidsville High		        Western Carolina
Larry McMillian			        Dudley				Guilford College
C.J. Neese				Grimsley			NC State
Brodie Nishan				Page				NC State
Elissa Paula				Weaver Academy		        Appalachian State
Collin Smith				Eastern Guilford		NC State
Matthew Stanley			        Eastern Alamance		NC Central

**********These 15 scholarships will be presented at approximately 7:00 PM between opening night games of the Colt East Zone Tournament at Stoner White Stadium (Jaycee Park) on Wednesday night, July 24, 2019.**********

Courtesy of Ned McMillan

