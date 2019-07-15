Background and Bios on the East-West All-Stars Basketball Players:Games coming up TONIGHT at the Greensboro Coliseum

2019 East-West Basketball TONIGHT at the Greensboro Coliseum

**********Women’s game at 6:30 p.m. Men’s game at 8:30 p.m.**********

2019 NCCA Men’s Basketball Bios

East

Phillip Burwell

Phillip…Millbrook…6-2, 186…G…coached by Christopher Davis….as senior, named All-Conference, team captain, Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout MVP, Leon Brodgen Holiday Tournament MVP…averaged 15.5 points, 6.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals…led team to first undefeated regular season…as junior, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference, team captain…selected by teachers and peers as Outstanding Senior…scholarship to Elizabeth City State University where he will major in criminal justice…wants to pursue a career as a lawyer…his mother, Trina Burwell, is his role model…favorite college and pro athlete is Trae Young…says “It is an honor and I am excited about being selected to play in the all-star game. It was very unexpected, but it is an honor because my brother John always wanted to go to the East vs. West all-star game but wasn’t able to. Being able to pick up where he left off means a lot to us. I am also excited to build new relationships with other players and coaches.”

Anthony Council

Anthony…Smithfield-Selma…5-9, 158…G…coached by Matthew Cuddington…as senior, named team MVP, All-Conference, All-District…Tom Suiter Extra Effort Award recipient…1,000 points Award…averaged 25.8 points, 3.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals…as junior, averaged 15.5 points, 3.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals… scholarship to Fayetteville State where he will major in sports management…wants to play pro ball overseas…his cousin, Malik Sanders, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Coby White…favorite pro athlete is Kobe Bryant…says “It feels great and I am honored to play in the all-star game. It is big moment and a great accomplishment. Playing in the all-star game will help me gain in some parts of my game that need a little help.”

Imajae Dodd

Imajae…Greene Central…6-7, 240…C…coached by Blue Edwards…as senior, named All-District, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, NCBCA All-State (2 team), Wilson Times All-Area, Kinston Free Press All-Area, Neuse News All-Area…averaged 16 points, 9 rebounds, 6 blocks, 2 assists…as junior, named All-District, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…averaged 14 points, 9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.3 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference…averaged 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists…member of Peer Group Connection, New Life Church, Stackhouse Elite AAU…scholarship to UNC Wilmington where he plans to major in marketing…wants to pursue a career in the pros or as an entrepreneur…Altrick Dodd and Blue Edwards are his role models…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “I’m very excited about playing in the all-star game and representing my school and community. It’s a great opportunity to play with the best seniors for the East and compete on a high level. I hope to grow as a player and start preparing myself for college.”

Darius Edmundson

Darius…Southern Nash…6-0, 170…G…coached by Robby Kennedy…as senior, named All-Conference, Wilson Daily Times Player of the Year, Rocky Mount Player of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year…also named All-Conference in football…scholarship to Louisburg College where he will major in sports management…his older brother is his role model…favorite college athlete is CeeDee Lamb…favorite pro athlete is Russell Westbrook…says “I’ll be the first from my school in history to play in this game. I am very excited and blessed to be playing in the game and I look forward to the competition.”

Jace McKenney

Jace…South Brunswick…6-5, 205…F…coached by Scott Wainwright…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District…averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, All-District…averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds…as sophomore, averaged 9 points, 6 rebounds…scholarship to UNC Pembroke…his grandpa is his role model…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is Jacob Wheeler…says “I feel like getting invited to this all-star game is an honor, and I’m excited to play with other great players from around the state.”

Brion McLaurin

Brion…Seventy First…6-7, 205…F…coached by David Simmons…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, All-District, District Player of the Year, Ike Walker Holiday Classic MVP, 910Preps All-star…averaged 17.7 points, 10.7 rebounds…as junior, named All-Conference…averaged 14.3 points, 7 rebounds…scholarship to Chowan University where he will major in sports & fitness management…wants to pursue a career in the pros overseas and then start his own travel basketball programs, giving kids an opportunity to go to major colleges…Jermaine Cole is his role model…favorite college athlete is Rui Hachimura…favorite pro athletes are Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetukumpo…says “I’m excited to participate in the all-star game. It is a blessing to be in this position, and I’m ready to get up there and meet new people and make friends with the rest of the top players in NC. I’m expecting to learn something new each day and expecting to know a lot about what it takes to become a big time ball player.”

Shykeim Phillips

Shykeim…South Central…6-2, 168…G…coached by Chris Cherry…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Area, All-District, NCBCA All-State (2 team), John Wall Invitation All-Tournament…averaged 16.5 points, 3.7 assists. 3.1 steals…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…averaged 17.6 points…as sophomore, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…averaged 13.9 points… scored over 1,000 career points …scholarship to UNC Wilmington…favorite college athlete is Ja Morant…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “I am honored and excited about playing in such a prestigious event.”

Trae Smith

Trae…Wakefield…6-5, 210…G…coached by Garrett Stevens… as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, All-District, Academic All-Conference, NCHSSA Player of the Week, RDU All-Star, Granville Christmas Tournament MVP…averaged 19.3 points, 2 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals…as junior, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference, NCHSSA Player of the Week, Granville All-Tournament…averaged 17.3 points, 2 assists, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block…as sophomore, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference NCHSSA Player of the Week, BUNN Christmas All Tournament …averaged 13.2 points, 1.2 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal… scored 1,358 career points… member of NHS…accepted into NC State Engineering program…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is Kevin Durant…says “It’s an honor to be invited to play in the all-star game. My father was an East-West all-star in 1986, Reggie Smith. I expect to gain an experience that will be pivotal to my investment in this sport. It’s a special bond for my father and I to share.”

D.J. Thomas

D.J. …Broughton…5-6, 154…G…coached by Jeff Ferrell…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, All-District, John Wall Invitational Most Outstanding Player…averaged 19.6 points, 4.8 assists, 2.3 steals, 4.8 rebounds…as junior, named All-Conference…averaged 13.1 points 3.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals…undecided about college choice…plans to major in mathematics…wants to pursue a career as a pro overseas or as a firefighter…favorite college athlete is Chris Clemmons…favorite pro athlete is Russel Westbrook…says “I feel honored to be a part of the all-star game. I expect to have fun, meet new people, and show everyone what I have to offer in the way I play the game of basketball.”

Dharyus Thomas

Dharyus…Southwest…6-1, 170…G…coached by Eric Kliewer…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, Jacksonville Daily News Player of the Year, team MVP…averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 2.3 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, team Most Outstanding Player…averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 1.6 assists…plans to walk-on at Catawba Valley Community College where he will major in athletic training…wants to open his own sports complex in Charlotte…his brother is his role model…favorite college athlete is RJ Barrett…favorite pro athlete is Russell Westbrook…says “I feel very good about being a part of this all-star game. It’s a great accomplishment to be able to play in a game like this and to be the first basketball student athlete from Southwest High to play in the East-West basketball game. I want to be able to get to know my teammates and get a feel of being with them and making them my brothers for the 3 days. I want to be able to play against some of the state’s best and get ready for the next level!”

West

Fletcher Abee

Fletcher…Freedom…6-3, 175…G…coached by Casey Rogers…as senior, named AP All-State, All-District, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, Conference All-Tournament, All-Christmas Tournament and MVP, Burke County Player of the Year…averaged 19 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, Conference All-Tournament, All-Christmas Tournament, All-District, Observer All-Area…averaged 19.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.6 steals…as sophomore, named All-Conference, Conference All-Tournament, Christmas Tournament MVP…averaged 18 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.7 assists…set school record for career points (1,865) and 3-pointers (359)…member of NHS, HOSA…scholarship to The Citadel where he will major in biology…wants to pursue a career as a physician/surgeon…favorite college athlete is Kyle Guy…favorite pro athlete is Klay Thompson…says “I’m excited to play in the all-star game. I’m looking forward to getting to play with other talented guys as well as getting a chance to represent my school and program in the game.”

Ben Beeker

Ben…Hendersonville…6-9, 215…F/C…coached by Marvin Featherstone…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Co-Player of the Year, Conference All-Tournament, All-District, Henderson County Times News Player of the Year…averaged 17 points, 13 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2 blocks, 2.5 steals…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, Conference All-Tournament, Henderson County Times News Co-Player of the Year…averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks…as sophomore, named All-Conference, Conference All-Tournament, Henderson County Times News All-Area…averaged 11.2 points, 7 rebounds, 1.5 blocks…member of NHS, SGA, Key Club, Disc Golf Club, Advanced Theater…senior class president…academic scholarship/plans to walk on at Furman where he will major in English…wants a career in the film industry…his mom is his role model…favorite college athlete is Grant Williams…favorite pro athlete is Jimmy Butler…says “I feel honored to be playing with the best in the state. Hopefully, I’ll get to meet a bunch of new people and have a lot of fun.”

Bryson Childress

Bryson…North Stanly…5-10, 150…G…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District, County Player of the Year, Sam Moir Catawba Christmas Class All-Tournament…selected to play in the Carolinas Classic Game…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the year, All-District, County Player of the Year…as sophomore, named All-Conference, All-County…plans to play for Hargrave Military Academy where he will major in law/business…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Tyler Hansbrough…favorite pro athlete is Pete Maravich…says “I’m excited about the opportunity to play in the all-star game and represent the western part of NC and play against the best players in the state. I am appreciative to the NCCA for hosting such a great event and to the West coaches for having the confidence in my abilities to put me on the team. I have had a grandfather (Tom Childress, Mr. Airy), an uncle (Brad Childress, Albemarle) and dad (Paul Childress, Albemarle) play in this game. I look forward to adding to the family legacy and competing.”

Dhieu Deing

Dhieu…High Point Central…6-5, 165…G…coached by Joel Battle…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Sheetz Holiday Classic All-Tournament, All-District, Triad All-Star Dunk Contest Champion and game MVP…averaged 20.6 points, 2.8 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals…made 60 3-pointers…as junior, named All-Conference, Sheetz Holiday Classic All-Tournament…averaged 17.2 points, 1.9 assists…5.7 rebounds, 2.4 steals…as sophomore, named All-Conference…averaged 11 points…scored 1,258 career points…undecided about college choice…plans to major in business…wants to pursue a career in the sports/entertainment field…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is James Harden…says “I feel that playing in the all-star game is a dream come true and I’m excited about playing against good competition one more time at the high school level. I’m also excited to be the first High Point Central boys’ basketball player to play in the game since 1997.”

Sydney Dollar

Sydney…East Lincoln…6-5, 200…W…coached by Jon Hancock…as senior, named NCBCA All-State (3 team), All-District, All-Conference, Gaston Gazette All-Area…played in the Carolinas Classic…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, All-District, East Lincoln Winter Jam All-Tournament, Gaston Gazette All-Area…scored over 1,000 career points…also named All-Conference in football…scholarship to Lees-McRae…wants to pursue a career training young athletes to be successful…his mom is his role model…favorite college athlete is Cameron Dollar…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “I’m very excited and blessed to have the opportunity to play against some of the best basketball players in North Carolina. I expect to gain lifetime memories of this event.”

Themus Fulks

Themus…North Davidson…6-1, 170…G…coached by Brandon Mullis…as senior, named All-District, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, Lexington Dispatch Player of the Year, All-Northwest …averaged 35.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.1 steals…set the following NCHSAA records: 18 consecutive 30+ points in a season, most points (1,055) scored by a senior in a season, 29 consecutive 20+ point games…as junior, named All-Conference, All-County, Sheetz Invitational All-Tournament …averaged 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.8 steals…as sophomore, averaged 4.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals…also competed in track and was twice named All-Conference in football where he set a school record 107 receptions for 1,427 yards and 17 TDs…undecided about college choice…will major in accounting…wants to pursue a career in banking/accounting…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is James Harden…says “I am honored and humbled to be selected to play in this prestigious game. It has always been a goal of mine.”

Keyshaun Langley

Keyshaun…Southwest Guilford…6-1, 155…G…coached by Guy Shavers…as senior, named AP, NCBCA and National USA Today All-State, All-Conference, All-District, District Player of the Year, News & Record All-Area, 3A state championship game MVP…played in the NC/SC All-Star game…after winning the 3A state championship, Southwest Guilford finished the season ranked number one in the state and in the top 20 in numerous national polls…scholarship to play for UNC Greensboro where he will major in business…wants to pursue a career in the NBA…his brothers KJ, Kam, and Kobe are his role models…favorite college athlete is Markus Howard…favorite pro athlete is Russell Westbrook…says “I am very blessed to be part of this all-star game. I look forward to playing great competition and making connections with the players. I think this whole thing will be a lot of fun.”

Zeke Littlejohn

Zeke…Kings Mountain…6-3, 200…G…coached by Grayson Pierce…as senior, named All-District, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, Shelby Star Player of the Year, Gazette Player of the Year…averaged 22.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists…as junior, named All-District, All-Conference…averaged 17.8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists…as sophomore, named All-District, All-Conference…scored 1,776 career points…scholarship to Queens University of Charlotte…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Adrian Delph…favorite pro athlete is LeBron James…says “I am honored to be playing in the all-star game. I am very excited. I get to show my talents and learn from other great players and coaches.”

Gavin Rains

Gavin…Wheatmore…6-7, 205…F…coached by Tim Kelly…as senior, named All-District, All-Conference, Player of the Year…Sportsmanship Award recipient…averaged 27 points,

17.1 rebounds…as junior, named All-District, All-Conference, Player of the Year…averaged 20 points, 13 rebounds…as sophomore, named All-Conference…scored 1,583 career points and pulled down 1,067 career rebounds…also played football…founder and president of Jr. Civitans…member of A/B Honor Roll…Gold CTE completer…scholarship to Queens University of Charlotte where he will major in business…wants to pursue a career in sales like his dad…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is Russell Westbrook…says “I feel that it is an honor to participate in the all-star game, and I am very excited to show my potential against other great athletes.”

Jay’den Turner

Jay’den…Southwest Guilford…6-5, 182…G…coached by Guy Shavers…as senior, named AP All-State, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, All-District Sheetz Holiday Classic Tournament MVP, News and Record All-Area, Area Player of the Year…chosen to play in the Triad High School All-Star Classic…averaged 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds…as junior, averaged 15.1 points, 6 rebounds…as sophomore, averaged 2.5 points…scholarship to Queens University of Charlotte where he plans to major in computer science…favorite pro athlete is LeBron James…says “I feel great about playing in the all-star game. It is an honor.”

2019 NCCA Women’s Basketball Bios

East

Tamia Davis

Tamia…SE Raleigh Magnet…5-7…G…coached by Nicole Meyers…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District…as junior, named All-Conference…as sophomore, named All-Conference…member of A/B Honor Roll…scholarship to the University of Kansas…wants to pursue a career playing pro ball in the WNBA and overseas…her mother is her role model…favorite college athlete is Asia Durr…favorite pro athlete is Maya Moore…says “I am very excited and honored to be playing in the all-star game. I think it will be fun and interesting. I expect to learn different things while playing with different girls from around North Carolina.”

Rashauna Grant

Rashauna…Northampton County…6-0……coached by Jerry Squire-Adams…as senior, named All-District, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, HighSchoolOT All-Area, team MVP and Best Offensive Player…school Student-Athlete of the Year…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference Tournament Player of the Year, team MVP and Best Defensive Player…recipient of Hustler Award and Coaches Award…led team in scoring…as sophomore, named All-Conference, team MVP and Best Defender…leading rebounder…member of Student Government Association…Teen Pep Advisor…Most Athletic Senior Award recipient…scholarship to Cape Fear Community College where she will major in sports management…wants to pursue a career in physical therapy or as a college coach…Coach Jerry Squire is her role model…favorite college athlete is Nalyssa Smith…favorite pro is Chelsea Gray…says “This is amazing. It is an honor and privilege to have this opportunity to play in a game of this magnitude.”

Jainaya Jones

Jainaya…Pamlico County…5-2…G…coached by April Rose…as senior, named All-Conf, Conf Tourn MVP, Sun Journal All-Area, Area Player of the Year, state championship game MVP, Craven All-Star Classic MVP…averaged 16.3 pts, 4.7 rebs, 4.1 assts, 4.1 stls…as junior, named All-Conf, Conf POY, Conf Tourn MVP, Sun Journal All-Area, Area POY, state championship game MOP, Select 60 All-Star team…averaged 19 pts, 5.3 assts, 3.8 rebs, 5 stls…as sophomore, named All-Conf, Conf Tourn MVP, Sun Journal All-Area, Craven Christmas Classic MOP, state championship game MOP…averaged 12.2 pts, 3.2 rebs, 4.6 assts, 4.6 stls…also competed in track and cross country…scholarship to Louisburg College where she will major in sports medicine / athletic training…wants to pursue a career as an athletic trainer…her Uncle Russell is her role model…favorite college athlete is Coby White…favorite pro is Maya Moore…says “I’m excited to have this opportunity to play with and against some of the best seniors in the state. I made it a personal goal, and here I am. I hope to gain some knowledge and prepare myself for the next level.”

Nya Mitchels

Nya…Jacksonville…6-3…C…coached by Monique Gidrey…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District…averaged 10.1 points, 10.8 rebounds…as junior, named All-Conference, All-District…as sophomore, named All-Conference…scored over 1,000 career points…also played volleyball as a freshman and sophomore…member of Health Science Academy…scholarship to UNC Wilmington where she will major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career in physical therapy…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Kalani Brown…favorite pro athlete is Elena Delle Donne…says “I’m extremely honored to play in the all-star game. I hope to grow as an athlete from this experience and to make my family, coaches, and school proud.”

Kendal Moore

Kendal…Pine Forest…5-6…G…coached by David May…as senior, named AP All-State, NCBCA All-State (2 team), All-Conference, Conference All-Tournament, All-District…played in NC/SC All-Star game…averaged 24.6 points, 4.5 assists…as junior, played at Northwood Temple and was named All- State, All-Conference, Conference Tournament MVP…played on state championship team…as sophomore at Northwood, named All-State, All-Conference…scored over 3,000 career points…scholarship to NC State where she will major in biology…wants to pursue a career as a pediatrician…favorite college athlete is Chloe Jackson…favorite pro athlete is Stephen Curry…says “I’m excited to play with different players from our area and just looking to have fun. I’m ready to meet new people and build lasting friendships.”

Kate Perko

Kate…Terry Sanford…5-11…F…coached by Karl Molnar…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference All-Tournament, 910 Preps Basketball All-Star…averaged 14 points, 11 rebounds…as junior, named All-Conference…averaged 15 points, 13 rebounds…as sophomore, named All-Conference, Conference Tournament MVP…scored over 1,181 career points…named All-Conference and 910 Preps All-Star in soccer and All-Conference in volleyball…member of FCA, NHS (secretary), and National Latin Honor Society (secretary)…scholarship to Meredith College where she will major in communications…Sadie Robertson is her role model…favorite college athlete is Kyle Guy…favorite pro athlete is Alex Morgan…says “I’m honored to play for the East and represent Terry Sandford High School. I look forward to meeting other players from around the state and challenging myself to compete at a high-level. I’m also excited to play in the same all-star game in which my mother (Amy Privette Perko) competed as a member of the West all-star team in 1983.”

Ninevah Reddick

Ninevah…South Central…5-6…G…coached by Charles “Robert” Duck II…as senior, named All-District, District Player of the Year, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, Craven County All-Star Game MVP…averaged 21.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 steals…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, All-District, Reflector All-County…averaged 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals…as sophomore, named All-Conference…scored 1,686 career points…also competed in track and field, placing twice in the Regional in the triple jump and the 4×1 Relay…member of BETA Club…Homecoming Queen…undecided about college choice…will major in recreational management…wants to pursue a career playing pro ball overseas and then coaching basketball…her papa, Billy Best, is her role model…favorite college athlete is Coby White…favorite pro athlete is Brittney Griner…says “I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to represent South Central one last time before moving to college. I hope to gain new friendships and have fun participating in this event.”

Alexandria Scruggs

Alexandria…E.E. Smith…6-0…F…coached by Latanya Hardy…as senior, named AP All-State, NCBCA All-State, All-District, District Player of the Year, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…led team in scoring (averaged 26.2) and rebounding (averaged 12.8)…as junior, named AP All-State, NCBCA All-State, All-District, District Player of the Year, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…led team in scoring (averaged 28.6) and 3-pointers (55)…also played volleyball…senior class vice president…member of Academy of Scholars…scholarship to Wake Forest where she will major in health and exercise science…William Ronald Scruggs is her role model…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is LeBron James…says “I am honored to have this opportunity to play with North Carolina’s most talented players. I expect to create new friendships with talented players.”

Brittany Staves

Brittany…Leesville Road…6-0…F…coached by Donald Proehl…as senior, named All-Conf, Conf POY, All-District, NCBCA All-State (2 team), John Wall Invitational All-Tournament, HighSchoolOT Honors Top 5 Female Finalist Women’s Basketball POY, USAToday All-USA North Carolina Girls (2 team)…RDU HS All-Stars Classic selection…averaged 20.8 points…as junior, named All-Conf, All-District, All-Metro, team MVP…averaged 15 points…as sophomore, named All-Conf, Yellow Jacket Classic Tournament MVP, HighSchoolOT Triangle Tip Off All-Tournament, team Most Outstanding Offensive Player…also played volleyball…member of Executive Council, NHS…Student Choice Award recipient…4-times Academic Honors…scholarship to Campbell where she will major in biology…wants to pursue a career as a nurse…her daddy, John Staves, is her role model…favorite college athlete is Didi Richards…favorite pro is Diamond DeShields…says “I feel honored to play this game. I will get the opportunity to assess my skills and see what I need to improve as a player.”

Nia Washington

Nia…Green Hope…5-10…G…coached by Nate Denton…as senior, named All-District, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…2,000 Point Club…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, All-District, News & Observer All-Metro…1,000 Point Club…as sophomore, named All-Conference, team Offensive MVP…also played lacrosse as a senior…scholarship to UNC Asheville where she will major in management…wants to pursue a career in the business field, real estate…her parents are her role models…favorite college athlete is Leaky Black…favorite pro athlete Ezekiel Elliott…says “I feel very thankful and blessed to be able to participate in the all-star game!”

West

Madison Bailey

Madison…Freedom…5-10…G…coached by Amber Reddick…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference All-Tournament, Freedom Christmas Invitational All-Tournament…Mike Davis Team Spirit Award recipient…averaged 14 points (including 91 made 3-pointers), 3 rebounds, 2 steals…as junior, named Conference Tournament MVP…averaged 10 points (including 56 made 3-pointers), 3 rebounds. 2 steals, 2 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference…averaged 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1.5 assists…played on state championship team in 2016…also named All-Conference (4-times) and All-Region in volleyball…member of HOSA, Anchor Club, NHS…Student Body vice president…Honor Graduate…scholarship to Guilford College where she will major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career in physical therapy…her dad, Terry, is her role mode…favorite college athlete is Sabrina Ionescu…favorite pro is Klay Thompson…says “I expect to learn a lot from all the athletes and coaches participating and to have a fun and meaningful experience that I will remember.”

Hannah Clark

Hannah…Kings Mountain…5-3…G…coached by Nicholas Inman…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Region, Conference Player of the Year…averaged 21.6 points, 4.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 4.6 steals…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region…averaged 18 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 2.4 steals…as sophomore, named All-Conference…averaged 18.9 points, 3.2 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals…scored over 2,000 career points…also competed in soccer and track…member Beta Club, Career and Technical Honor Society, Ambassadors Club, Art Club…Health Education Club vice president, Spanish Club Homecoming rep…scholarship to Wingate University where she will major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career as a physicians assistant and work in the sports medicine field…favorite college athlete is Stephanie Watts…favorite pro athlete is Kyrie Irving…says “I’m very honored to play in the all-star game, and I’m excited to come and compete against the best competition in the state. I hope to gain more experience and better my game while participating.”

Janiya Downs

Janiya…South Rowan…5-11…G…coached by Stacy Ellis…as senior, named AP All-State, All-District, All-Conf, All-County, County POY, NCHSAA Player of the Week, Maxpreps Player of the Week, team MVP…avg’d 32.3 pts, 12.5 rebs…as junior, named All-Conf, Conf All-Tournament, All-District, All-County, County POY, Tracy Connor Athlete of the Year, team MVP…avg’d 21.2 pts, 12.8 rebs…as sophomore, named All-Conf, All-County, County POY, team MVP…avg’d 20.8 pts, 11.4 rebs…scored 2,370 career points…named All-County, All-Conf, Maxpreps Player of the Week, team MVP in volleyball….named All-County, All-Conf in track and field…member of NHS, DECA, Chick-fil-a Leadership, Crosby, Mix It Up (pres)…Special Olympics volunteer…scholarship to Catawba where she will major in chemistry…favorite college athlete is R.J. Barrett…favorite pro athlete is Maya Moore…says “It’s such an honor. I’m super excited to play against some of the best players in the state. This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing that many don’t’ get the opportunity to play in. I’m just looking forward to having fun!”

McKenzie Gadson

McKenzie…Jesse C. Carson…5-8…G…coached by Brooke Stouder…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, All-County…averaged 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2 steals…as junior, named All-Conference, All-County…averaged 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals…as sophomore, named All-Conference, All-County…averaged 14.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals…also competed in track and field where she was 3-times named All-Conference and All-County…named 2016-2017 Rowan County Athlete of the Year…4-times Scholar Athlete…scholarship to Anderson University where she will major in kinesiology…wants to pursue a career in physical therapy…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Sabrina Ionescu…favorite pro athlete is Candace Parker…says “I feel very honored to be selected to play in the all-star game. I have worked hard throughout the years and it has paid off. I am expecting to gain some more knowledge of the game and be able to play with and against some of the top players in North Carolina.”

Danasia Gray

Danasia…Statesville…5-7…F…coached by Gregory Stewart…as senior, named All-Conference, All-District, team MVP, school Female Distinguished Athlete, N.C. Scholar…as junior, named All-Conference, team MVP…Athletic Award and Select 60 High Focus Award recipient…as sophomore, named Holiday Classic All-Tournament, team MVP…Athletic Award recipient…member of National Technical Honor Society…plans to attend Winston-Salem State where she will major in biology…wants to pursue a career as an anesthesiologist…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is Russell Westbrook…says “I am a little nervous but excited as well. I expect to gain friendships and more high level experience.”

Jada Logan

Jada…R-S Central…5-8…G…coached by Darius Fuller…as senior, named All-Conf, Conf Player of the Year, All-District, Daily Courier Player of the Year, team MVP…Blue/White All-Star participant and game Leadership Award recipient…averaged 17 pts, 5.2 asts, 10.3 rebs, 3.4 stls…as junior, averaged 15.1 pts, 5 asts, 6 rebs in an injury-shortened season…as sophomore, named All-Conf…team Offense Award recipient…averaged 14.2 pts, 5.5 asts, 7.4 rebs, 3.8 stls…member of Beta Club, Student Council…Student Body vice president…AP Academy…Miss Hilltopper her freshman year and Queen of Clubs her senior year…scholarship to USC Upstate…her mother is her role model…favorite college athlete is Asia Durr…favorite pro athlete is Maya Moore…says “This all-star game brings excitement to me knowing that I am able to play this game. This is a one-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m beyond blessed. I’m expecting to become friends with ladies on the team and gain memories that will last a lifetime. I am also excited because I get a chance to play with/against some of my AAU teammates.”

Shaunae Sawyers

Shaunae…Mount Airy…5-5…G…coached by Angela Mayfield…as senior, named Winston-Salem Journal All Northwest, All-District, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…averaged 19 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, state championship Co-Most Outstanding Player…averaged 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.1 steals…as sophomore, named Winston-Salem Journal All-Northwest, All-Conference, state championship game Most Outstanding Player…averaged 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.9 steals…member of NHS, Career and Technical Education Honor Society…CNA certification, EMS First Aid & CPR certifications…scholarship to Catawba where she will major in physical therapy…favorite pro athlete is Steph Curry…says “I am very excited and honored to play in this game. I am looking forward to getting better, playing with other great players, and meeting new friends.”

Elle Sutphin

Elle…East Surry…6-3…F…coached by Caleb Gilley…graduated early, forgoing her senior season…as junior, named All-USAToday, All-District, All-Northwest, All-State, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, state championship game Most Outstanding Player…averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds…also competed in volleyball and cross country…member of NHS, National Technical Honor Society…scholarship to NC State where she will major in forestry…wants to play pro basketball and then pursue a career in forestry…her parents are her role models…favorite college athlete is R.J. Barrett…favorite pro athlete is Kevin Durant…says “I feel honored and excited to play in the all-star game because I get the privilege of playing against other great talent from my area. I expect to gain knowledge, skills, and friendships from this experience and taking it to the next level of my game. Also, it allows me to interact with the public and provide them with the knowledge I know about the game.”

Lyrik Thorne

Lyrik…Ledford…5-6…G…coached by Christopher Doby…as senior, named All-Conference, WS Journal All-Northwest, All-District, Triad All-Star, Dispatch All-County, County Player of the Year, NCBCA All-State (3 team)…led Conference in scoring…Ledford HS and Davidson Co. all time female scoring leader with 2,562 career points…averaged 31 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, Conference All-Tournament, All-County, County Player of the Year, WS Journal All-Northwest, All-District, BNC Christmas Tournament MVP…as sophomore, named All-Conference, Conference All-Tournament, All-County…also competed in softball, track, soccer, and volleyball…scholarship to Catawba where she will major in sports and exercise science…wants to pursue a career as an athletic trainer…her mother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Tre Jones…favorite pro athlete is Kyrie Irving…says “I’m beyond excited to play in the all-star game. I’m looking forward to caching a dub, meeting new friends, and playing the game I love to play.”

Bryanna Troutman

Bryanna…Salisbury…6-2…F…coached by Lakai Brice…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, All-County, team MVP, 2019 Salisbury High Athlete of the Year…as junior, named All-Conference, All-County, team MVP…as sophomore, named All-Conference, All-County…also named All-County in softball…member of NC Technical Honor Society…Windsor Eagle Scholar, PTSA Scholar…Marine Distinguished Athlete Award and Mayor’s Award recipient…scholarship to Wingate University where she will major in physical therapy…wants to pursue a career as a doctor of physical therapy…favorite college athlete is Jackie Young…favorite pro athlete is LeBron James…says “I am honored to be chosen for the all-star game. I am expecting to play with some of the best athletes from the state. I hope to make connections that will last a long time.”