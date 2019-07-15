Carmine Pagano at Carolina Acceleration opening up registration for his Sixth Tool Program on Monday July 22
Carmine Pagano:
I would like to extend an invitation into my Baseball/Softball Specific Conditioning program, “THE SIXTH TOOL” . The program will begin the week of August 5th 2019 and for the next 3 weeks after that I will be conducting evaluations. This program is designed for the high school ball player that does not play another sport, however I do offer modifications for the multi-sport athlete and for 7th and 8th grade athletes. For the younger athletes (4th, 5th and 6th graders) I have alternative programs available throughout the fall and winter.
In the attachment “SIXTH TOOL INFORMATION” you’ll find a complete overview of when and how the SIXTH TOOL PROGRAM works as well as specific goals that will be attained throughout the program. You’ll also find a list of athletes that have been through the program as well as the staff bio’s.
If you are a “returning” athlete of the SIXTH TOOL PROGRAM, simply email me back and say; “SIGN ME UP”.
New to the program this year will be an online registration process and we will introduce our goggle drive platform data collection, Athlete Management System. All SIXTH TOOL PROGRAM ATHLETES’ will be granted access to a Carolina Acceleration Sports Training goggle drive account, which will host all evaluation data, workout programs, nutrition forms and registration paperwork. Once the paperwork is completed online, we will get the athletes scheduled for their evaluation.
**If you are “new” to the SIXTH TOOL PROGRAM we must have a consultation over the phone (336-299-6266) or in person before registration IS COMPLETE. **
REGISTRATION WILL OPEN ON MONDAY JULY 22ND. Do not hesitate to call me if you have any questions. My staff and I look forward to helping you prepare the CORRECT WAY for your next season!
Carmine Pagano CSCS
Carolina Acceleration Sports Training
3917 W. Gate City Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27407
336-299-6266
cpagano@carolinaacceleration.com
www.carolinaacceleration.com
19TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION
2019-2020
SIXTH TOOL PROGRAM
Created at
SIXTH TOOL PROGRAM
Designed specifically for the development of Baseball/Softball skills (however Lacrosse and Soccer players also welcome) during the off-season and pre-season!
This program is the most complete and comprehensive “OFF-SEASON and PRE-SEASON” conditioning program, designed specifically for the baseball and softball player. The primary purpose of the program is to increase overall POWER, help each athlete fulfill their genetic potential and become the most successful player they can be. This is accomplished by training consistently, sensibly and systematically over a designated period of time, in a safe, clean and professional environment.
OUR APPROACH:
The “SIXTH TOOL” Training program uses an organized approach to training that involves progressive cycling of various aspects of a training program during a specific period of time known as periodization.
Our program can be broken down into three phases:
1) Early Off-Season 2) Off-Season and 3) Pre-Season.
Phase 1: Early Off-Season Phase (August 5th – September 27th) is an important time in the athletic calendar. For some, it may serve as a time to rehabilitate from injuries or aches and pains that plagued them through the competitive season. While for others, it may be a time to develop their strength, power flexibility, endurance, work capacity and nutritional habits so that they can come back next season better than ever. During this phase of training the athletes’ begin a basic weight training program 3 days per week for 1 ½ hours per day. Included in that 1 ½ hours is weight training, cardiovascular conditioning, “Core” training and shoulder flexibility training. The MOST IMPORTANT component of the program during this time is the NUTRITIONAL EDUCATION! Each athlete will be provided with current knowledge of the nutritional factors that affect performance.
Goals that will be attained during this time will be: increased lean body mass, increased strength, improved shoulder flexibility and cardiovascular conditioning.
Phase 2: Off-Season Phase (September 30th – November 22nd). During this phase we build upon the goals attained from the previous phase. Now that the athletes are bigger, stronger, in better shape and more stable, we can now move into more specialized weight training movements specific to baseball. We now want that bigger and stronger body producing increased force through more sport specific movements for baseball. During this phase athletes’ continue to train 3 days per week for 1 ½ hours per day.
Goals that will be attained during this time will be: increased lean body mass, increased strength, improved rate of force development (very important), improved shoulder flexibility and increased anaerobic capacity for baseball specific conditioning.
Phase 3 Baseball/Softball SPECIFIC Pre-Season Phase (December 2nd – February 7th). It’s time to put it all together. By this time our athletes are BIGGER, STRONGER, MORE FLEXIBLE, MORE COORDINATED AND IN BETTER SHAPE! This Pre-season phase is dedicated to baseball/softball specific training to include all of the following; specific running speed drills on our Acceleration Super Treadmill (top speed of 30MPH and 40 degree incline), rotational core exercise program, ground base agility and quickness drills on our turf (because we know you don’t play on a treadmill), plyometric drills, Hitting Cord Program, Throwing Cord Program, Shoulder strength and flexibility assessment and exercise program.
Goals that will be attained during this time will be:
increased throwing velocity/consistency by 4-7MPH
increase hitting velocity/consistency by 4-7MPH
decrease sprints times by .20-.40sec by increasing maximum sprinting speed
improve sprinting biomechanics
decrease lateral agility times by .30-.50sec
reduce recovery times by 50% following maximum running
PROGRAM ADD-ONS:
Video analysis will be used for THROWING AND HITTING mechanics utilizing Dartfish, the worlds most advanced video training. Go to the following links to see some videos. These videos were also sent to college coaches and recruiting coordinators.
http://www.youtube.com/user/carolinaacceleration/videos and http://www.dartfish.tv/Organizer.aspx?CR=p95931 (click on channels tab and search Carolina Acceleration).
Current SIXTH TOOL PROGRAM STAFF:
CARMINE PAGANO, B.S., CSCS, Elon University 1994, owner and operator of Carolina Acceleration Sports Training est. 1998.
National Strength and Conditioning Association STATE LEVEL Speaker 1999-2001, Assistant Spring Training Strength and Conditioning coach San Diego Padres 1999-2002, trainer to a dozen current/former Major League Baseball and National Football League players, current Baseball Strength and Conditioning coach at Guilford Community College and Greensboro College, 1999 to current member of the Athletic Republic Network, developed the “SIXTH TOOL PROGRAM” in 2000 at Carolina Acceleration Sports Training in Burlington, NC.
MARTY REDDEN, B.S., Elon University 2007, 4 year football player at Elon, current Greensboro Fireman
ERIC SHELTON, B.S., NC A&T 2015, current physique competitor, high school football and baseball player
BRETT GARRETT, B.S., Greensboro College 1996, current Kernodle Middle School, Certified Physical Education teacher, High school baseball coach for 21 years (currently assistant coach at Grimsley HS), 8 years Greensboro Colt League all-star team coach, 4 year baseball player at Greensboro College.
RJ MARKS, B.S., Guilford College 2003, 4 year collegiate baseball player, former Rockingham Community College Head Baseball Coach 2008-10.
ZACH BOOKER, B.S., Elon University 2009, 4 year collegiate baseball player, 5 year professional player and 5 year professional AAA coach.
RYAN DULL, B.S., UNC Asheville 2013, current MLB Oakland Athletics RHP.
MICHAEL DIMOCK, B.A., Wake Forest University 2013, 6 year professional pitcher
MITCH ATKINS, CURRENT AAA New York Mets RHP. 2004 7th round draft pick of the Chicago Cubs, MLB debut 2009 Chicago Cubs.
BEN FULTZ, B.S. East Carolina University 2014, 4 year collegiate player.
CARMINE PAGANO IV, B.S. UNC Asheville 2019, 4 year collegiate player.
JAKE MOEBIUS, B.S. Western Carolina University 2019, 4 year collegiate player.
Here’s a few of last years SIXTH TOOL ATHLETES and our PROFESSIONAL PLAYERS.
PARTIAL LIST OF CURRENT/PAST ATHLETES OF THE “SIXTH TOOL PROGRAM”
MITCH ATKINS – CHICAGO CUBS
KYLE SEAGER – SEATTLE MARINERS
RYAN DULL – OAKLAND A’S
ALLEN WEBSTER – CHICAGO CUBS
KEVIN MATTISON – FLORIDA MARLINS
BRIAN MITCHEL – NEW YORK YANKEES
COREY SEAGER – LOS ANGELES DODGERS
AUSTIN BRICE – CINCINNATI REDS
CODY POTEET – NEW ORLEANS BABY CAKES
ZAC BOOKER – NORFOLK TIDES AAA
MICHAEL DIMOCK – EL PASO CHIHUAHUAS AAA
JAYLIN DAVIS – ROCHESTER RED WINGS AAA
JERMEY SYNAN – JACKSONVILLE SUNS AA
RYAN FALCON – FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS AA
BRIAN FOSTER – HUNTSVILLE STARS AA
NICK ROGERS – NORTHWEST ARKANSAS NATURALS AA
JARRETT MILLER – FREDERICK KEYS AA
JUSTIN SEAGER – BAKERSFIELD BLAZE A
JAKE JOYCE – AUBURN DOUBLEDAYS A
DYLAN THOMPSON – SALEM RED SOX A
TYLER HANNOVER – LAKELAND FLYING TIGERS A
CHAZ FRANK – LANSING LUGNUTS A
LUIS PAULA – UNC – BRISTOL PIRATES A
RHETT BALLARD – TRI-CITY DUST DEVILS A
WARREN SLACK – EUGENE EMERALDS A
CLINT MOORE – EUGENE EMERALDS A
PATRICK IRVINE – WEST VIRGINIA POWER A
CJ BEATTY – PALM BEACH CARDINALS A
LEE LAND – VANCOUVER CANADIANS A
JAKE SMITH – KANE COUNTY COUGARS A
BRIAN WRIGHT- KINSTON INDIANS A
KRIS RICHARDS – DELMARVA SHOREBIRDS A
BROCK HUDGENS – HELENA BREWERS A
BRANDON CULBRETH – GCL ASTROS
COREY KIMBER – AZL PADRES
AUSTIN MOYER – CATAWBA
KEATON HAACK – ALABAMA
BEN BUNTING – UNC
JAKE JOYCE – VTECH-AUBURN DOUBLEDAYS A
MATT ROBERTS – UNC
NICK MONROE – UNCW – AZL PADRES
HUNTER RIDGE – UNCW
CAM COCKMAN – UNCW
CONNOR SCARBOROUGH – GARNER-WEBB
RAY CRAWFORD – WINSTON SALEM STATE
CODY WALKER – UNCG
PATRICK KOONTZ – UNCA
ETHAN OGBURN – NC ST
BEN FULTZ – ECU
JAYLIN DAVIS – APP. ST – GCL TWINS
CALEB MCCANN – APP. ST
BLAKE BUTLER – COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON – AZL REDS
BRANDON MCKINNEY – CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
CHELSEA LEONARD – LOUISVILLE
OLIVIA POPLIN – UNCW
KYLE BOYAN – NC AT
BRANDON GOODSON – LIBERTY
CAL SUTPHIN – LIBERTY
DYLAN THOMPSON – GTCC/UNCG
MATT DILLON – GTCC/MT.OLIVE
TAYLOR ATKINS – PITT CC
KEVIN SANDERS – GTCC/ECU
CORY MCKINNEY – GTCC
ZAC MONROE – LENOIR-RHYNE
STEWART WRIGHT – CATAWBA
ROBBIE MCINTOSH – UNCA
BRIAN CONNELLY – UNCA
ERIC CONNELLY – UNCA
LESTER RIVENBARK – NC AT
CAMRON HENDRIX – HPU
LANDON ODELL-GTCC
CASEY JONES – ELON
CLINT INGRAM – GTCC
ANTHONY HAZAR-ELON
ZAC MACANANEY- UNCG
ALLIE MARSHALL-CATAWBA
RJ MARKS-GUILFORD
CHRIS MARKS – HPU
MATT NETTESHIEM-MOUNT OLIVE
CAM SHULTZ-DUKE
ROBBIE SCOTT-BUCKNELL
WALT SPARKS-RICHMOND
BILLY STONE-CAMPBELL
JK WHITED-UNCA
MIKE WHITED – CATAWBA
DUSTY SHUTT – NC AT
COREY PARKER – CATAWBA
BRENT O’BERRY – UNCG
MAVERICK MILES – HPU
BEN BAILIFF – UNCA
PETE GUY – UNCA
ZACH CANADA – UNCW
CALEB ROBINSON – WESTERN CAROLINA
COSLEN EVERETT – PFEIFFER
DUNCAN EVERETT – PFEIFFER
GUAGE GANTT – PFEIFFER
MATT FREEMAN – LENOIR-RHYNE
CARMINE PAGANO – UNCA
JAKE MOEBIUS – WESTERN CAROLINA
RYNE STANLEY – PFEIFFER
ANDREW KING – NC CENTRAL
BREYDAN GORHAM – APPALACHIAN STATE
GARRETT HODGE – CATAWBA VALLEY
ZAC MCLEAN – USC LANCASTER
COREY BRANDONBURG – USC LANCASTER
CHASE WILLIAMSON – NC A&T
CAMDEN WILLIAMSON – NC A&T
REGAN BRAY – CATAWBA
MORGAN HALO – ECU
KATIE BAILIFF – UNC
JOHNA MIZZI – UNCP
KAILEY SWAIM – GUILFORD COLLEGE
BROOKLYN HOPKINS – GUILFORD COLLEGE
ALEC COBB – HAMPDEN-SYDNEY
ARE YOU NEXT TO GET ON THE LIST FOR 2017-2018?
QUESTIONS???
CONTACT CARMINE PAGANO @ 336-299-6266 or email cpagano@carolinaacceleration.com
