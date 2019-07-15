Carolina Cobras improve record to (9-3) and local James Summers(Page HS/ECU) hauls in TD pass

Cobras Annihilation Continues! 72-0

from DJ Wagner, with the Carolina Cobras

In three years there had only been one shutout in NAL history until two week ago when the Cobras travelled to Orlando and beat the Predators (2-10) 60-0, but home cooking is good the second time around as the Cobras outperformed the first matchup, this time winning 72-0 in Greensboro to run their record to 9-3 and with the Pirates losing the Cobras now will host a playoff game as they locked up the #2 Seed in the NAL Playoffs. Jordan Jolly also set a NEW NAL record for yardage on the year with 1,119 yards for the season, beating the old record of 1,085 set by Durron Neal of the Columbus Lions last season. Charles McCullum tied the NAL record with nine TD passes, and I believe the Cobras defense set an NAL record allowing only five first downs and 66 net yards passing.

Now to the game.

The Cobras won the opening toss and naturally wanted to receive, they took the ball down the field and got to the red zone before there was a fumble by Dashawn Johnson on a bad handoff and Orlando got the ball inside the five yard line of Carolina, but the Cobra defense held strong, as QB Matt Parsons for Orlando was sacked twice and they turned it over on downs. On the following possession the Cobras would not be stopped this time as QB Charles McCullum connected with Von Pearson from 13 yards out for the TD, the PAT missed so it was 6-0 Cobras. It only took the Cobras three plays to get the ball back from Orlando as DB Michael Green had an interception. The next Cobra drive lasted two plays and went 49 yards, finishing with a 23-yard connection to hometown hero James Summers(Page High School) for the TD, the PAT was good and at the end of the first quarter it was 13-0 Cobras.

The second quarter was quick and painful for the Predators as it seems that they couldn’t accomplish anything, turning it over on downs and two plays later the Cobras scored, with Jolly catching a TD, this time from five yards out, the PAT was good and it was 20-0 Cobras. Brandon Rutherford quickly nailed the Deuce to give the Cobras a 22-0 lead. Orlando quickly fumbled on their next drive, recovered by Robert Brown, Jr. for the Cobras, which he recovered for the TD, The PAT was good and it was 29-0, and Rutherford hit his second Deuce of the night to make it 31-0, still in the first half. It took Orlando three plays to throw yet another interception, this time Vacchio got the pick, and it was McCullum to Summers for 8 yards and his second TD of the night. The PAT was good, and it was 38-0. Parsons was sacked twice on the next drive for the Predators and they turned it over on downs yet again. McCullum connected with Kyrin Priester for 11 yards and with the PAT it was 45-0, which led us to the half. It also set a record for most points in a second quarter for the Cobras with 32.

Second half was more of the same, even with a QB change for the Predators, they spent more time going backwards than forwards. The Cobras scored three more times in the third. First McCullum to Pearson for his second TD of the night, PAT was good making it 52-0. Next it was Jordan Jolly with his second TD of the night from 14 yards out the PAT was good, and it was 59-0. Finally, it was Von Pearson with his third TD of the night to make it 66-0.

In the fourth quarter the Predators had their best drive of the game and threw an interception in the end zone by Vacchio, his second interception of the night and third turnover. The Cobras scored one more time, Jolly from 1 yard out, his third TD of the night and the PAT missed, but it gave us a final score of 72-0. The Cobras will host a playoff game in three weeks here at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Defense was totally dominant holding Orlando to just five first downs (another record) for the game and just 73 total yards for the game, which may be another record. The defense had seven sacks, including 4.5 for Micah Robinson, 1.5 for Steve Miller and Bill Vavau and Dante Holmes both had 0.5 sacks each. It took over two years to get the second shutout in NAL History, it only took two weeks to get the third, all thanks to your Carolina Cobras!

The Cobras travel to New York to face the Streets next Saturday and won’t be home until the playoffs in three weeks. So, celebrate Cobra fans, we will be hosting the playoffs yet again.