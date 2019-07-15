East-West All-Star Men’s Basketball Final – West All-Stars 119, East All-Stars:Jay’den Turner(Southwest Guilford HS) named Game MVP
West All-Stars vs East All-Stars
07/15/19 8:30 pm at Greensboro, N.C. – Greensboro Coliseum
At Greensboro, N.C. – Greensboro Coliseum
WEST ALL-STARS 119, EAST ALL-STARS 80
WEST ALL-STARS
TURNER, Jay’den 11-17 1-2 24; RAINS, Gavin 6-9 4-6 16; DEING, Dhieu 7-12 0-0
15; CHILDRESS, Bryson 5-8 0-0 14; ABEE, Fletcher 4-8 0-0 11; BEEKER, Ben 5-9
1-2 11; LITTLEJOHN, Zeke 4-11 0-0 9; FULKS, Themus 4-10 0-2 8; LANGLEY,
Keyshaun 3-8 0-0 7; DOLLAR, Sidney 2-4 0-1 4. Totals 51-96 6-13 119.
EAST ALL-STARS
DODD, Imajae 7-12 5-5 19; PHILLIPS, Shykiem 6-14 0-0 12; BURWELL, Phillip
5-9 0-0 11; McLAURIN, Brion 4-9 2-3 11; COUNCIL, Anthony 3-11 0-0 8; JONES,
George 3-8 0-1 6; THOMAS, Dharyus 1-5 2-4 5; EDMUNDSON, Darius 1-4 1-2 3;
McKENNEY, Jace 1-5 0-0 3; SMITH, Trae 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 32-80 10-17 80.
West All-Stars……………. 30 31 29 29 – 119
East All-Stars……………. 17 11 23 29 – 80
3-point goals–West All-Stars 11-37 (CHILDRESS, Bryson 4-7; ABEE, Fletcher
3-7; TURNER, Jay’den 1-5; DEING, Dhieu 1-4; LANGLEY, Keyshaun 1-3;
LITTLEJOHN, Zeke 1-6; DOLLAR, Sidney 0-1; FULKS, Themus 0-4), East All-Stars
6-14 (COUNCIL, Anthony 2-5; McKENNEY, Jace 1-2; THOMAS, Dharyus 1-3;
BURWELL, Phillip 1-2; McLAURIN, Brion 1-1; JONES, George 0-1). Fouled
out–West All-Stars-BEEKER, Ben, East All-Stars-McKENNEY, Jace.
Rebounds–West All-Stars 66 (RAINS, Gavin 13), East All-Stars 37 (DODD,
Imajae 9). Assists–West All-Stars 27 (LANGLEY, Keyshaun 8), East All-Stars
10 (PHILLIPS, Shykiem 4). Total fouls–West All-Stars 15, East All-Stars 14.
Technical fouls–West All-Stars-None, East All-Stars-None. A-2176
71st North Carolina Coaches Association East West All-Star Game
Jay’den Turner (Southwest Guilford HS) of the West team was named the game’s
Most Valuable Player.
Courtesy of Dave Walters
Guilford College Athletics
