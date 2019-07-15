East-West All-Star Women’s Basketball Final – East 81, West 78
West All-Stars vs East All-Stars
07/15/19 6:30 pm at Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, N.C.
At Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, N.C.
EAST ALL-STARS 81, WEST ALL-STARS 78
WEST ALL-STARS
SUTPHIN, Elle 6-14 2-2 17; THORNE, Lyrik 5-10 5-8 16; DOWNS, Janiya 4-8 3-4
12; SAWYERS, Shaunae 3-8 2-3 10; LOGAN, Jada 4-11 0-0 8; TROUTMAN, Bryanna
2-7 0-2 5; BAILEY, Madison 1-3 0-0 3; McKENZIE, Gadson 1-2 1-2 3; CLARK,
Hannah 1-4 0-0 2; GRAY, Danasia 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 27-68 15-23 78.
EAST ALL-STARS
SCRUGGS, Alexandria 9-14 1-4 20; MOORE, Kendal 6-14 3-4 17; REDDICK, Ninevah
3-5 2-2 9; GRANT, Rashauna 4-5 0-0 8; WASHINGTON, Nia 2-7 2-2 7; STAVES,
Brittany 2-4 1-2 6; DAVIS, Tamia 2-11 1-2 6; JONES, Jainaya 2-6 1-2 6;
PERKO, Kate 1-5 0-0 2; MITCHELS, Nya 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-72 11-18 81.
West All-Stars................ 18 17 18 25 - 78 East All-Stars................ 18 30 16 17 - 81
3-point goals–West All-Stars 9-29 (SUTPHIN, Elle 3-6; SAWYERS, Shaunae 2-6;
THORNE, Lyrik 1-4; DOWNS, Janiya 1-2; TROUTMAN, Bryanna 1-4; BAILEY, Madison
1-3; CLARK, Hannah 0-2; LOGAN, Jada 0-2), East All-Stars 8-23 (MOORE, Kendal
2-6; REDDICK, Ninevah 1-1; JONES, Jainaya 1-2; STAVES, Brittany 1-2;
WASHINGTON, Nia 1-2; DAVIS, Tamia 1-7; SCRUGGS, Alexandria 1-3). Fouled
out–West All-Stars-None, East All-Stars-None. Rebounds–West All-Stars 43
(TROUTMAN, Bryanna 9), East All-Stars 46 (SCRUGGS, Alexandria 8).
Assists–West All-Stars 12 (TROUTMAN, Bryanna 3), East All-Stars 11
(WASHINGTON, Nia 2; MOORE, Kendal 2; JONES, Jainaya 2). Total fouls–West
All-Stars 17, East All-Stars 15. Technical fouls–West All-Stars-None, East
All-Stars-None.
North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game – 45th edition
Alexandria Scruggs (E.E. Smith H.S.) of the East team was named the game’s
Most Valuable Player
Courtesy of Dave Walters
Guilford College Athletics
