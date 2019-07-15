East-West All-Stars Basketball Games Tonight at the Greensboro Coliseum:Coaches Bios and Backgrounds, as we head to court for All-Star Basketball on the High School level

**********Women’s game at 6:30 p.m./Men’s game at 8:30 p.m.**********

(Location Greensboro Coliseum Complex)

2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Basketball Coaches

Men’s Basketball

East Team

Robbie Kennedy

East head coach is entering his 18th season as the head basketball coach at Southern Nash High where he has compiled a career record of 145-238 in 17 seasons…his teams have won 1 regular season conference title, 1 conference tournament title and made 8 state playoff appearances…twice named Southern Nash Coach of the Year…CMAA Athletic Director… previously served as the men’s basketball coach at Southern Nash Middle School…has also coached football at Southern Nash for 20 years – 9 as Defensive Coordinator – and has served as an assistant softball coach for 5 years and head Women’s soccer coach for 1 year…born in Wilson, NC…1993 graduate of Hunt High where he played basketball, baseball, and football…1997 graduate of East Carolina University…says “I think it is a great honor to coach in this prestigious event. I am very excited and look forward to working with some great players and coaches from our state. I would like to thank my wife, Crystal, my two daughters, Maura and McKenzie, my parents and sister for all their support from day one. I would like to thank all my players and my assistants. They have all been awesome to work with and help make this possible. I would also like to thank very principal that I have worked for: Tommy Finch, Rosalie Bardin, Connie Bobbit, Dr. Mark Cockrell, and Hugh Scott. I feel very proud to represent Southern Nash and all the basketball players and coaches who have played and coached there.”

Earl Sadler

East assistant coach is entering his 22nd season as the head basketball coach at Pamlico County High where he has compiled a record of 289-224 in 21 seasons…he has posted a career record of 353-253 in 25 seasons and his men’s teams have won 4 regular season conference titles, 4 conference tournament titles, and made 15 state playoff appearances…his women’s teams won 1 regular season conference title, 1 conference tournament title, and made 4 state playoff appearances…named 2019 Conference Coach of the Year…named 2009 NCAAPHERD Coach of the Year and 2018 Sun Journal Men’s Coach of the Year…has coached softball for 2 seasons…previously served 4 years as an assistant coach to Sheila Boles at Hoggard High…born in New Bern, NC…1988 graduate of Pamlico County High where he played basketball and golf…1992 graduate of UNC Wilmington…says “The opportunity to coach in the East-West All-Star Game is a great honor for me. I represent Pamlico County High School, Pamlico County, and my hometown of Lowland along with the great assistant coaches I have been blessed to work with through the years. It’s been their hard work and dedication that have helped me make our basketball and athletic program consistently one of the best in the state.”

West Team

Mike Muse

West head coach is entering his 9th season as the head basketball coach at East Forsyth High where he has compiled a record of 112-70 in 8 seasons…has compiled a career record of 350-181 in 21 seasons…his teams have won 8 regular season conference titles, 5 conference tournament titles, and made 18 state playoff appearances…8 times named Coach of the Year…2002 North Forsyth High Teacher of the Year – WSFCS Finalist…previously served as an assistant football, basketball and baseball coach at R.J. Reynolds High; assistant football, basketball, and softball coach at North Forsyth High; assistant basketball coach at Wake Forest University; assistant basketball coach at Mt. Tabor High…also coaches softball at East Forsyth High…his 1997 North Forsyth Women’s basketball team and his 2010 East Forsyth baseball team were State Finalists…born in Winston-Salem, NC…1979 graduate of North Forsyth where he played on conference championship basketball and baseball teams…1985 graduate of Appalachian State University…earned his Masters in School Administration from Appalachian State in 1999…says “It is a dream come true to coach in the East-West All-Star Game! Growing up as the son of Coach Tom Muse, I attended all-star games from as early as I can remember. High school sports have been a part of who I am since the day I was born, so I am truly humbled by this opportunity.”

Scott Harrill

West assistant coach is entering his 20th season as the head basketball coach of Cherryville High where has he posted a career record of 358-158 in 19 seasons and this teams have won 8 regular season conference titles, 5 conference tournament titles and made 18 state playoff appearances…ranks fourth all time in Gaston County history, with 358 wins …served as the head coach for the West in the 2016 West vs. Mid-West All-Star Basketball game…4-times named Conference Coach of the Year… named Gaston Gazette Coach of the Decade (2001-2010)…2001 Adult Christian Service Award (FCA) recipient…NIAAA Athletic Administrator Certification in 2018…also currently coaches cross country…previously served as head JV basketball coach and assistant basketball and football coach at South Point High and as head JV basketball coach and assistant basketball, football, and men’s golf coach at Cherryville High…has coached 4 players who have played pro sports…Cherryville High teams have been ranked in the top 4 in five final season rankings while coaching the Ironmen…coached Terry Whisnant, the 2011 AP NC Player of the Year and Trentavis Friday in basketball, the Gatorade National Track Athlete of the Year…born in Shelby, NC…1989 graduate of Cherryville High where he played football, baseball, and was team captain in basketball…1993 graduate of Appalachian State University…earned his Masters in Instructional Technology/Computers in 2007…says “I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to coach in the East-West All-Star Game. It is an honor and privilege to represent Cherryville High daily. I have always had awesome coaches and players to work with during my years of coaching. None of this would be possible without the support of my amazing wife Teresa, our two boys, Trevor and Lane, and my parents. God has blessed me beyond measure to get to work with students every day. His word tells us “Every good and perfect gift is from above.’”

Women’s Basketball

East Team

David May

East head coach is entering his 11th season as the head basketball coach at Pine Forest High where he has compiled a record of 163-99 in 10 seasons…has compiled a career record of 298-199 in 19 seasons…his teams have won 2 regular season conference titles, 2 conference tournament titles, and made 11 state playoff appearances…3-times named Conference Coach of the Year…named Cape Fear Region and District 4 Coach of the Year in 2011-2012…he also coaches women’s golf…previously coached men’s basketball, cross country, and men’s golf at Richmond High…coached the Pine Forest men’s basketball team for 7 years before taking the helm of the women’s team…born in Havre De Grace, MD…1991 graduate of Pine Forest High where he played golf and was named All-Conference in basketball, playing on a team that was co-conference champion…1996 graduate of Pembroke State University…earned his M. Ed. in physical education from Jacksonville State University in 1999…says “I am extremely honored to be selected to coach in the East-West All-Star game. I look forward to an awesome experience in Greensboro as we try to represent the East in the game.”

Mark Lane

East assistant coach is entering his 12th season as head basketball coach at East Duplin High where he has posted a career record of 223-77 in 11 seasons…his teams have won 2 regular season conference titles, 1 conference tournament title, and made 10 state playoff appearances…5-times named Conference Coach of the Year…also coaches men’s tennis, winning 3 consecutive conference championships in the old East Central Conference…previously coached men’s basketball and soccer at Beulaville Elementary before moving to East Duplin…born in Burlington, NC…1979 graduate of Graham High where he was twice named All-Conference in basketball while playing for coach Mac Bowman…also named All-Conference in tennis and was named Male Athlete of the Year…1983 graduate of UNC Chapel Hill…says “I was very honored to receive this invitation to coach in the East-West game and to follow the legendary Mr. Jerry Hunter, who had won over 500 games and a state championship at East Duplin. When I was asked 11 years ago by Coach Hunter, I was unsure about 2 things: one, I had never coached women’s basketball before; and two, could I help this program continue to have the same great culture and winning attitude? Coaching all of the young ladies I have coached over the past 10 years has been a blessing to me and my family. Fortunately, we have young people that want to be part of something positive. I know that I have learned more from all of these young ladies than they have learned from me.”

West Team

Shane Slate

West head coach is entering his 18th season as head basketball coach at North Surry High where he has compiled a career record of 310-147 in 17 seasons and his teams have won 9 regular season conference titles, 6 conference tournament titles, and made 14 state playoff appearances, including state championship runners-up honors in 2017…8 times named Conference Coach of the Year…has also coached volleyball at North Surry for 19 years, compiling a career record of 485-114, winning 10 conference championships, 11 conference tournament championships, and 2 state championships…7 times named Conference Coach of the Year in volleyball…previously served as North Surry’s Athletic Director for 16 years…also previously coached JV men’s basketball and served as an assistant coach for the men’s team for 7 years…born in Surry County, NC…1991 graduate of Surry Central High where he played basketball, twice earning All-Conference honors…1995 graduate of Appalachian State University…says “It is an honor to be selected as head coach of the West team, and I truly appreciate the opportunity. After watching some of my former players participate in the game, I always though it would be a wonderful experience to coach 10 of the best players in our state alongside the best coaches in the state. I would like to thank all the players from past teams, coaches I have worked with and played for, and most importantly my wife for their support and patience over the years. I hope to represent North Surry and the sport of basketball to the best of my abilities during this unique opportunity.”

Brooke Stouder

West assistant coach is entering her 14th season as the head basketball coach at Carson High where she has compiled a career record of 191-154 in 13 seasons and her teams twice won co-conference titles, 1 conference title, 1 conference tournament title, and made 10 state playoff appearances…3-times named Rowan County Coach of the Year and Conference Coach of the Year…named 2018 Carson High Coach of the Year…previously served as the JV women’s coach at South Stanly High for one year…born in Rockwell, NC…2000 graduate of East Rowan High where she competed in cross country, track, and basketball…named All-County, All-Conference, All-Region, County Runner of the Year, and was a state meet qualifier in cross country…named All-County, All-Conference, All-Region, Conference Runner of the Year, County Runner of the Year, and was a state meet qualifier in track…named All-Conference, All-County in basketball, winning 1 conference title and 3 conference tournament titles…2004 graduate of Pfeiffer University…earned Masters in School Counseling from UNC Charlotte in 2007…says “I am humbled and excited to have the opportunity to coach in the East-West All-star game. I am very much looking forward to working with Coach Slate and the young women who will be representing the West. This event will be a lot of fun and a wonderful experience!”