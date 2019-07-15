Sunday Night Scoreboard:Hoppers hang on to top Power/Rockers form Revolution/HiToms out in T’ville/Dash downed at Down East/Royals bust Bravos/K’ville Bulldogs split with CV Stars/Check out today’s results for HiToms’ Kip Bradenburg(Southern Guilford HS/UNCW)

South Atlantic League:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 12, West Virginia Power 9

WP:O’Reilly/LP:Willrodt(0-2)/SV:Cody Smith(2)

Hoppers(57-35/13-10)…Power(48-46/11-13)….Hoppers (11-3) vs. West Virginia this season…Bill Hass now (6-0) in day-game broadcast from First National Bank Field…GSO Hoppers’ Kyle Mottice 2-3/2 BB’s/3 Runs/SB/RBI…Fabricio Macias 3-5/3 Runs/SB…Luke Mangieri 2-2/3 RBI/BB/Run…Ji-Hwan Bae 1-5/Double/2 RBI…Zac Susi 2-3/Run/BB

TOG-3:13/Attendance 2,737 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 4, York Revolution 1

Rocker(42-32)/Revolution(36-36)

TOG-2:28/Attendance 2,196 at Peoples Bank Park, York Pennsylvania

Coastal Plain League:

Peninsula Pilots 7, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 6

HiToms(14-22)/Pilots(18-17)

TOG-2:37/Attendance 937 at Finch Field, in Thomasville, N.C.

High Point-Thomasville fell just short against the Peninsula Pilots Sunday night at Historic Finch Field, losing 7-6.

HPT drew with one following by a two-run home run by UNCW’s Kip Brandenburg(Southern Guilford High School) in the bottom of the 8th, but could not muster a baserunner in the 9th inning to complete the rally.

Brandenburg(Southern Guilford HS) blasted two home runs in the game, the first of which was a solo shot in the bottom of the 2nd. His home runs gave him a total of five on the season.

Peninsula also used the long ball to its advantage, scoring six of its seven runs via home runs, including a grad slam from right fielder Cole Secrest in the 6th inning that gave the Pilots a 6-4 lead they would never surrender.

The HiToms started the scoring in the 1st on an RBI single by Mississippi State’s Luke Hancock that drove home Catawba’s Bryce Butler. Peninsula answered with a solo home run from Nick Biddison in the top of the 2nd before Brandenburg’s solo blast put the HiToms back up 2-1.

Peninsula tied it up in the top of the 3rd before HPT re-took the lead in the bottom of the 4th on a single by Southeastern Louisiana’s Nick Ray, which scored Middle Tennessee’s Josh Baker and Houston Baptist’s Christian Dumont.

High Point-Thomasville would hold that 4-2 lead until the Secrest grand slam in the 6th. Peninsula added to that 6-4 in the 7th with Biddison’s 2nd solo home run of the evening.

UP NEXT:

High Point-Thomasville will be off Monday before returning to action against the Asheboro Copperheads Tuesday night at McCrary Park at 7:05. After another off day Wednesday, the HiToms return home to face the Gastonia Grizzlies Thursday at Finch Field at 7:00 for our second Faith and Family Night of the season!

More Coastal Plain League:

Asheboro Copperheads OFF

Carolina League:

Down East Wood Ducks 3, Winston-Salem Dash 2

Dash(48-41)/Wood Ducks(66-29)

TOG-2:38/Attendance 1,253 at Grainger Stadium, in Kinston, N.C.

Appalachian League:

Burlington Royals 7, Danville Braves 3

Royals(12-13)/Braves(10-15)

TOG-2:58/Attendance 627 at Burlington Athletic Stadium

Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:

Game One

Kernersville Bulldogs 6, Catawba Valley Stars 1

Game Two

Catawba Valley Stars 4, Kernersville Bulldogs 2

Kernersville Bulldogs(21-6)