A Couple of Local Baseball Players making the move:Brandon Wallace(Southeast Guilford HS) will be headed to East Tennessee State and Randy Norris Jr.(Dudley HS/WSSU) now with Augusta GreenJackets

Brandon ‘Bo Bo’ Wallace, pitcher from Southeast Guilford High School, Class of 2020 has committed to attend and play baseball at East Tennessee State University….News on Wallace in today from Charlie Pannell, SEG supporter and booster…

Randy Norris Jr., former outfielder for the Dudley Panthers and the Winston-Salem State Rams, has moved to the Augusta GreenJackets, of the South Atlantic League….Norris was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 2018 MLB Draft and has spent much of this season, with the San Jose Giants…..Norris, now with 2 games under his belt, as a member of the Augusta GreenJackets….