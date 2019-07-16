East-West All-Stars Soccer Bios, Backgrounds and Rosters for Tonight’s Games at Macpherson Stadium

**********2019 East-West Soccer

TONIGHT

MacPherson Stadium

Women’s game at 6:30 p.m. Men’s game at 8:30 p.m.**********

2019 NCCA Women’s Soccer

East

Jade Bouedo

Jade…Cary…5-3…F…coached by Laura Kerrigan…as senior, named All-State…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…as sophomore, named All-Conference…also competed in cross country…member of NHS, Environmental Club, Student Council Executive Officer (secretary)…Junior Marshall…plans to attend NC State where she will major in biology…favorite pro athlete is Kylian Mbappe…says of playing in the all-star game: “I’m really excited to be a part of this experience and to meet new people.”

Hayley Boyles

Hayley…Heritage…5-7…M/F…coached by Scott Sloan…as senior, named All-State…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, News and Observer All-Metro…24 goals, 5 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference, All-Region…5 goals, 12 assists…member of FCA, NHS, Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society…scholarship to Appalachian State University where she will major in business…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “I feel proud and honored that I have been selected to play in the all-star game. I am looking forward to getting to play with and against the best players in North Carolina.”

Mikayla Brenman

Mikayla…Chapel Hill…5-7…M/D…coached by Jason Curtis…as senior, named All-State, team captain…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, All-Metro, team captain…played on state championship team…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference…also competed in volleyball…member of Habitat for Humanity (pres.), 2019 Class Council (vice pres.)…Student Government Senator…2018 National Spanish Exam Silver, 2015-2017 National Spanish Exam Bronze…walk-on at Amherst College where she will major in pre-med…her parents are her role models…favorite college athlete is Andrew Jones…favorite pro athlete is Tobin Heath…says “I’m extremely excited to get the opportunity to play in the all-star game. Playing in this game will allow me to further my development as a soccer player by playing with some of the best players in North Carolina.”

Courtney Dwertman

Courtney…Laney…5-7…M/F…coached by Jameson Noble…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Star News All-Area, Coastal Preps All-Area…21 goals, 14 assists…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Star News All-Area, Coastal Preps All-Area…19 goals, 19 assists…scholarship to Xavier University where she will major in biochemistry…wants to pursue a career in veterinary medicine…her mom is he role model…favorite college athlete is Sam Dewy…favorite pro athlete is Alex Morgan…says “I’m very grateful for being selected for this all-star game. I’ve devoted a lot of hours and put a lot of passion into this game, and this event is a great way to cap off my high school career. I’d like to thank my parents, my teammates, and my coaches who all helped me get to this point.”

Tori Gagliardi

Tori…Fuquay Varina…5-8…D…coached by Nick Acosta…as senior, named All-State…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, team Defensive MVP…played for state championship team…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference, team Defensive MVP…also served as an athletic trainer her junior and senior years…scholarship to Longwood University where she will major in athletic training or criminal justice…wants to pursue a career in athletic training or criminal justice…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Arike Ogunbowale…favorite pro athlete is Becky Sauerbrunn…says “I am excited and honored to be chosen to play in this all-star game. I hope to have a great time and get to play with some former club teammates against some great competition.”

Amaya Gill

Amaya…Fuquay Varina…5-3…D…coached by Nick Acosta…as senior, named All-State…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…NCHSSA 4A Sportsmanship Award recipient…NCHSSA 4A Championship winner and MVP…scholarship to Alabama A&M where she will major in biology…wants to pursue a career as a pharmacist…her parents are her role models…favorite college athlete is Brianna Pinto…favorite pro athlete is Crystal Dunn…says “I feel thankful and blessed to be part of this high achievement. It’s an honor to play against and alongside the best players in the state.”

Mackenzie Gower

Mackenzie…Leesville Road…5-3…F…coached by Paul Dinkenor…as senior, named All-State…12 goals, 4 assists…as junior, 2 goals, 4 assists…as sophomore, 2 goals, 1 assist…scholarship to UNC Asheville where she will major in business…wants to pursue a career as a police officer…Michelle Obama is her role model…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is Tobin Heath…says “I am very honored to play in the all-star game, and I’m excited to meet new people and get to play with some of the best soccer players across the state.”

Alex Kerr

Alex…Chapel Hill…5-8…M…coached by Jason Curtis…as senior, named All-State…NCSCA Clash of the Carolinas selection…22 goals, 6 assists…as junior, did not play high school soccer…as sophomore, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, All-Mid-Atlantic…44 goals…member of National Spanish Honor Society…leader of Project Unify, which incorporates students in the special education classroom with other students in the school….scholarship to Vanderbilt University…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is Jamie Vardy…says “I am very excited to play in the all-star game this summer! I hope to get better and learn more about how to improve on my game!”

Madison Myott

Madison…Holly Springs…5-3…M…coached by Brian Miller…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference……member of NHS (secretary), Key Club (Green Team Officer – 2 years), Math Honor Society (officer)…Junior Marshal…AP Capstone Diploma…attending the University of Virginia where she will major in biomedical engineering…wants to pursue a career either creating prosthetics or in some type of gene therapy or genetic engineering…Ruth Bader Ginsburg is her role model…favorite college athlete is Brianna Pinto…favorite pro athlete is Tobin Heath…says “I am very excited to be playing in the all-star game. I feel that it will be a great way to finish out my high school soccer career. It is an honor to play with the top players in North Carolina. I expect that it will be an experience that I will remember for a lifetime.”

Malina Pardo

Malina…Leesville Road…5-5…F…coached by Paul Dinkenor…as senior, named All-State, Academic All-Conf…attended Puerto Rican National Soccer Team Training Camp…as junior, named All-Conf, Academic All-Conf…team leader in assists and top 3 in goals scored…as sophomore, team co-leader in goals scored and second on team in assists…top 5 in conference in goals and assists…also competed in cross country and indoor track…member of NHS, Spanish NHS, Latin NHS, “Me Fine” Emotional Support Committee, Honor Roll…2019 People Helping People Award recipient, 2018 Polyglot Award for Excellence in Multiple Languages recipient, 2016 Student Choice Award recipient, 2015-2016 Highest Academic Excellence Award in Spanish recipient…scholarship to UNC Wilmington where she will major in exercise science and Spanish language…wants to pursue a career in the dental or nursing field and help the Hispanic population…favorite college athlete is Tre Jones…favorite pro athlete is Tobin Heath…says “I am beyond proud to be selected to play and to represent my school, Coach Dinkenor, and my family.”

Kiana Rivera

Kiana…Green Hope…5-3…F…coached by Stacy Lamb…as senior, named Academic All-Conference…9 goals, 2 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region…7 goals…as sophomore, named All-Conference…20 goals…member of Spanish Club (vice president)…scholarship to Gardner Webb University where she will major in nursing…wants to pursue a career as a nurse anesthetist…her mother is her role model…favorite college athlete is Catarina Macario…favorite pro athlete is Alex Morgan…says “I’m excited to play in the all-star game. I am honored to be a part of such an important event, and I look forward to playing with girls that are as passionate as I am about representing our schools and conferences. I expect to gain confidence and experience from playing with and against the best in the state.”

Sydney Romeo

Sydney…Holly Springs…5-5…D…coached by Brian Miller…as senior, named All-State…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region, team Defensive MVP…as sophomore, named team Defensive MVP…member of NHS, Math NHS, Technical Honor Society, Key Club, Interact Club, United Student Scholars (pres), Giving Hands (pres), Friends for Friends (pres)…Junior Marshal…plans to attend UNC where she will major in business…wants to purse a career related to finance…her dad is her role model…favorite college athlete is Miles Boykin…favorite pro athlete is Jaylon Smith…says “I’m very excited for this opportunity. I know it is difficult to be selected to play in such a high-level game, so I am going to try and enjoy every moment of it. I expect to be able to gain the experience of playing against top-level players in the state and gain the opportunity to meet new people across the state.”

Kaelin Sanderford

Kaelin…Corinth Holders…5-3…D…coached by Alison Vetterl…as senior, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference, team captain, school Female Athlete of the Year…Pirate’s Award recipient…as junior, named Academic All-Conference…as sophomore, named Johnston United – High School Girls All-County, Academic All-Conference… ran cross country where she was team captain and a state qualifier and was the recipient of the Pirate’s Award, the Most Valuable Runner Award, and the Coach’s Award…also named team MVP of the winter track team…graduated Summa Cum Laude…member of National Honor Society, Art Patrons Club, FFA, Principal’s List…scholarship to Meredith College where she will major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career as a physical therapist in a sports related field…favorite pro athlete is Alex Morgan…says “I’m very excited and honored to have the opportunity to play in the all-star game. It makes it even more special that my high school coach, Coach Vetterl, will be coaching the team this year. I believe I will gain more experience playing at a higher level with other great athletes.”

Gracie Stoltz

Gracie…Green Hope…5-3…M/F…coached by Stacy Lamb…as senior, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference…5 goals, 2 assists…as junior, named Academic All-Conference…2 goals, 1 assist…as sophomore…20 goals, 12 assists…PEPI volunteer…scholarship to Cape Fear Community College where she will major in psychology…wants to pursue a career in psychology…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Caterina Macario…favorite pro athlete is Alex Morgan…says “I am very excited and honored to play amongst some of the best female soccer players in North Carolina. I could think of no better way to end my high school career.”

Madison Sullivan

Madison…Spring Creek…5-6…M…coached by Daniel Robinson…as senior, named All-Conference, team captain, Scholar Athlete…12 goals, 15 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, team captain…18 goals, 15 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference…20 goals, 14 assists…also played volleyball where she was team captain and Player of the Year…member of NHS, Student Council (tres.), FFA, Spanish Club, Journalism editor…scholarship to North Carolina Wesleyan where she will major in sports science…wants to pursue a career as an athletic trainer and athletic director…her mother is her role model…favorite college athlete is Kylie Pickrell…favorite pro athlete is Julie Ertz…says “I am super excited and blessed to have the opportunity to be part of the all-star game, representing the East and my school. I hope to meet a lot of new people and get a taste of playing at the next level before I start playing at North Carolina Wesleyan.”

Kasey Wilkins

Kasey…Clayton…5-3…GK…coached by Joseph Mott…as senior, named All-State…1.1 GAA, 12 goals against, 56 saves, 10 shutouts…as junior, named Academic All-Conference…1.661 GAA, 26 goals against, 77 saves, 14 shutouts…as sophomore, named Academic All-Conference…1.444 GAA, 20 goals against, 86 saves, 7 shutouts…also competed in basketball, volleyball, and softball…Coaches Award recipient…Volunteer of the Year Award recipient…scholarship to William Peace University where she will major in middle school social studies education…wants to pursue a career as a middle school educator and coach soccer and volleyball…her dad is her role model…favorite college athlete is Torin Dorn…favorite pro athlete is David De Gea…says “I’m extremely honored to be given the opportunity to play in such a prestigious event. I’m really looking forward to playing with and competing against the top players in North Carolina. I expect to gain good exposure to the atmosphere I will be experiencing in college.”

West

Reese Alley

Reese…Polk County…5-6…D…coached by Lennox Charles…as senior, named All-State…team leader in scoring and assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…team points leader…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference…team assists leader…also competed in track and field where she was 2nd in the state in the 4×400, set school record in the 4×200, and twice qualified for the state in the pole vault…member of NHS, Key Club, Science Olympiad, Unified Champions, Student Body (pres, vp, and sec)…Duke TiP, Wofford, Furman, and Presbyterian Scholar…Salem Book Award (for leadership, scholarship, and service) recipient…Honor Roll…scholarship to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where she will major in neuroscience…her chemistry teacher, Leslie Rhinehart, is her role model…favorite college athlete is Catarina Macario…favorite pro athlete is Megan Rapinoe…says “I’m looking forward to playing against the best players in the state and being coached by high level coaches.”

Riley Dorman

Riley…West Forsyth…5-6…M…coached by Scott Bilton…as senior, named All-Region, All-Conference…6 goals, 8 assists…as junior, named All-Conference…as sophomore…8 goals, 6 assists…played on state championship team, scoring in the championship game…member of Honor Roll, Junior Class representative, yearbook editor…scholarship to Catawba where she will major in psychology…wants to pursue a career as a therapist or sports psychologist…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is Alex Morgan…says “I feel honored to have the opportunity to play with the best players in the state. I expect to gain many different views on the game and learn from other players. I hope to gain many new friends as well.”

Logan Farrelly

Logan…Northwest Guilford…5-6…M…coached by Terrence Murphy…as senior, named team captain…4 goals, 3 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…Guilford County Team Academic Award recipient…7 goals, 2 assists…scholarship to Queens University of Charlotte where she will major in sports medicine/physical therapy…her mom is her role model…favorite pro athlete is Julie Ertz…says “I feel very excited that I am given the opportunity to play in the all-star game. I have always looked up to the seniors in my past years on the team when they got to play in this game, and I feel very privileged to be able to participate my senior year. I am expecting to gain experience through playing with the best in North Carolina as well as a chance to learn more about the game as I am going into my freshman year of college.”

Laura Harris

Laura…Grimsley…5-9…M…coached by Mark Johnston…as senior, named All-Region, All-Conference, team captain…8 goals, 6 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…12 goals, 8 assists…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference…8 goals, 8 assists…also swam for Grimsley…member of NHS, National Spanish Honor Society…scholarship to Methodist University where she will major in biology…wants to pursue a career as a Physician Assistant…her mom is her role model…favorite pro athlete is Tobin Heath…says “I’m very honored and truly excited to be playing in the all-star game. It’s a dream come true for me!”

Lauren Hayes

Lauren…Hickory…5-5…D…coached by Brian Jillings…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Defensive Player of the Year…member of NHS, Beta Club, Interact Club, English National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society…plans to attend NC State where she will major in biological engineering…wants to pursue a career as an environmental engineer…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Jovana Sanchez…favorite pro athlete is Carli Lloyd…says “I am very excited to play in the all-star game. I expect to have some good competition and to grow as a player. I’m also excited to learn from my teammates and coaches and hope to have a lot of fun!”

Morgan Hill

Morgan…R-S Central…5-8…M…coached by Clint Hill…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, team captain and MVP…2019 Farm Bureau/NCHSAA Hart of a Champion honoree…130 career goals, 119 career assists…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, team captain, MVP and Best Offensive Player…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, team captain, MVP, and Best Offensive Player…member of FCA, Topper Loud Crowd, Leadership Rutherford, Skyliner Yearbook staff (senior editor), New Century Scholars, Student Council…scholarship to UNC Pembroke where she will major in exercise and sports science…considering a career in physical therapy, public health, or sports marketing…her dad is her role model…favorite college athlete is Cameron Johnson…favorite pro athlete is Alex Morgan…says “I feel extremely blessed to be playing in the all-star game. It’s also an honor to be the first soccer player from my school to participate.”

Kylie Joyce

Kylie…Grimsley…5-3…GK…coached by Mark Johnston…as senior, named All-Region, All-Conference, team captain…as junior, 0.3 GAA…as sophomore, 0.25 GAA…member of NHS, National Spanish Honor Society…Service Learning Ambassador, Academic Scholar with Distinction, AP Scholar with Distinction…plans to attend UNC where she will major in neuroscience and Spanish…wants to pursue a career as a surgeon or research scientist…her grandmother, Ruth Wyrick, is her role model…favorite college athlete is her brother, Keaton Joyce…favorite pro athlete is Ederson Santana de Moraes…says of being selected to play in the all-star game: “It is one of the greatest opportunities that I have had in my years playing soccer. It is something that I have looked up to and dreamed about since elementary school! I’m so excited for this opportunity and dream to come true!”

Jenna Land

Jenna…East Lincoln…5-4…D…coached by Jason Dragoon…as senior, 1 goal, 2 assists…as junior, named All-Conference…2 assists…as sophomore…1 goal…member of SGA (pres), Habitat for Humanity- East Lincoln (sec), Mu Alpha Theta (sec), NHS (sec), Lincolnton Student Advisory Council, Beta Club, NHS, National English Honor Society…Junior Marshal…AP Scholar with Honor…plans to attend UNC where she will major in biology…wants to pursue a career as a research or forensic scientist…favorite college athlete is Audrey Cardwell…favorite pro athlete is Carli Lloyd…says “I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to play in the all-star game. I hope to have a fun and rewarding experience and to meet new people from across the state. I am especially thrilled to be able to play for my coach one last time.”

Jess LaFrancis

Jess…Hickory…5-4…M…coached by Brian Jillings…as senior, named All-State, United High School Scholar All Region…8 goals, 32 assists…as junior, 10 goals, 19 assists…as sophomore, 8 goals, 10 assists…member of National Honor Society, Beta Club…scholarship to Wingate University where she will major in chemistry…wants to pursue a career as a pharmacist…her grandmother is her role model…favorite college athlete is Sam Mewis…favorite pro athlete is Rose Lavelle…says “I am very excited to be playing in the all-star game and playing with a group of girls that I have never played with before. The competition is going to be great and the intensity is going to be high, so it will be a lot of fun. I hope to gain some new insight of the game by playing with some new people, and I hope to sharpen up some skill and get some good fitness and touches on the ball before going to play this fall.”

Laura Milligan

Laura…Mount Tabor…5-5…F…coached by Jay Benfield…as senior, named All-State…25 goals, 20 assists…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, team MVP…39 goals, 41 assists…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference…15 goals, 11 assists…plans to attend UNC Wilmington…wants to pursue a career in public education…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Zoe Wehr…favorite pro athlete is Tobin Heath…says “I feel very honored to be able to play in the all-star game. I watched by brother play in the all-star game, and it has been my goal ever since to do the same. I hope to gain more great memories from high school soccer.”

Audra Morgan

Audra…East Henderson…5-5…F…coached by Aaron Chappell…as senior, named All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, team captain…40 goals, 34 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, team captain…24 goals, 20 assists…scholarship to Milligan College where she will major in elementary education…wants to pursue a career as a teacher, possibly in an ESL setting…Coach Chappell is her role model…favorite pro athlete is Muhammad Salah…says “I am excited to have the opportunity to play, and I am looking to gain friendships and experience playing against great competition.”

Tatum Neff

Tatum…Page…5-6…F…coached by Tim Nash…as senior, named All-State, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…led conference in scoring and assists…16 goals, 6 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, team MVP…lead conference in goals…as sophomore, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, team MVP…led conference in goals…also named All-Conference and was a 4-time Regional and State qualifier in golf…member of NHS, Pep Club, Principal’s Council, Young Life, Spanish National Honor Society, Greensboro Youth Outreach Program…may try to walk-on at UNC…considering pursuing a career as a medical malpractice lawyer…Forrest Collier is her role model…favorite college athlete is Luke Maye…favorite pro athlete is Jordan Spieth…says “I’m incredibly excited to be playing in the all-star game. I’m looking forward to playing in a high school game one last time before I attend college. I am expecting to get better by playing in the game and hope that I will also have fun while doing so.”

Julia Patrum

Julia…Concord…5-3…F…coached by Taylor Strode…as senior, 10 goals, 10 assists in injury-shortened season…as junior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year…42 goals, 15 assists…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference…36 goals, 10 assists…member of NHS, Beta Club…scholarship to UNC Charlotte where she will major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career as a PA…Bethany Hamilton is her role model…favorite college athlete is Trevor Lawrence…favorite pro athlete is Abby Wambach…says “I feel very honored and excited about being selected to participate in the all-star game considering how many talented players there are in the state of North Carolina. I am expecting to gain a lot of good advice from coaches while also learning from and bonding with other players.”

Riley Terry

Riley…West Forsyth…5-4…D…coached by Scott Bilton…as senior, named All-State…as junior, All-Conference…as sophomore, named All-Conference, All-Region, state championship game MVP, scoring the winning goal in the championship game…member of NHS, HOSA, West Wackos…scholarship to Western Carolina University where she will major in nursing…wants to pursue a career in nursing, specializing in labor and delivery…her mom is her role model…favorite college athlete is Jalen Hurts…favorite pro athlete is Saquon Barkley…says “I am excited to be playing in the all-star game, and I hope to gain friendships. I can’t wait to play with people who enjoy soccer just as much as I do.”

Abby Walker

Abby…Fred T. Foard…5-6…F…coached by Stan Elliott…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Offensive Player of the Year, team MVP…46 goals, 15 assists…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, team MVP…33 goals, 9 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference…participated in Powerade State Games…15 goals, 3 assists…Girl Scout Gold Award recipient…Brine Senior Citizens Center volunteer…scholarship to Birmingham-Southern College where she will major in business…Coach Stan Elliott is her role model…favorite college athlete is Marge Shreitah…favorite pro athlete is Alex Morgan…says “I am super pumped and excited to have the opportunity to continue to compete. I am expecting to gain more skills and technical ability as I prepare for the event. I will also use the all-star game as another platform to prepare myself for playing at the collegiate level.”

Grace Wielechowski

Grace…Charlotte Catholic…5-4…M…coached by Gary Hoilett…as senior, named All-State…member of NHS, Spanish Honor Society, Math Honor Society, History Honor Society, Student Council…scholarship to Washington and Lee University where she will major in law…wants to pursue a career as a lawyer…Mother Theresa is her role model…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is Mal Pugh…says “I am honored to be chosen to play in the all-star game. I hope to gain more experience from playing with high level athletes.”

2019 NCCA Men’s Soccer Bios

East

Geovanni Abril

Geovanni…Rosewood…5-9, 155…F…coached by Edward Maldonado…as senior named All-State…had 31 goals, 9 assists…walk-on at High Point University…plans to major in sports medicine…wants to pursue a career in sports medicine…his dad is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Ronaldo…says “I feel super grateful and happy to be chosen to play in the all-star game, and I’m expecting to have fun competition against other good players from the state.”

Dennis Andino

Dennis…Clayton…5-11, 167…D…coached by John Asmussen…as senior, named All-State, All-County, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Defensive Player of the Year…JUSA Cup Defensive MVP, NC Powerade State Player, team captain, Academic All-Conference…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Defensive Player of the Year, All-County, team captain and Defensive MVP, Academic All-Conference…as sophomore, named All-Conference, team captain, Academic All-Conference…member of A/B Honor Roll…scholarship to Elmira College where he will major in sports management…wants to pursue a career in professional soccer, as a player, manager and coach…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Zamir White…favorite pro athlete is Sergio Ramos…says “I’m very excited and honored to be chosen to play and represent the East. I’m looking forward to playing with and against the best of the best players in NC and with working with new coaches.”

Dylan Berk

Dylan…Heritage…6-0, 155…M…coached by Scott Sloan…as senior, named All-State, NAC VI Player of the Year, team captain…Clash of the Carolinas selection…had 20 goals and 20 assists…as junior, named NAC VI All-Conference, All-Region…as sophomore, named CAP 8 All-Conference, All-Region…member of National Honor Society…scholarship to Roanoke College…wants to pursue a career becoming the best PE teacher he can be, just like Scott Sloan…Scott Weiland is his role model…favorite college athlete is Trevor Berk…favorite pro athlete is Tom Brady…says “I am truly honored and excited to be one of the few chosen players to participate in such a prestigious event.”

James Boegel, Jr.

Jamie…Leesville Road…6-0, 172…GK…coached by Paul Dinkenore…as senior named All-State…as junior, named All-Conference…as sophomore, named All-Conference…2018 Team Sports Award recipient…member of Honor Roll…scholarship to Wingate University where he plans to major in business…wants to pursue a career in business…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is LeBron James…says “I’m honored to have been selected to play in the all-star game, and I expect to compete with people from all over the state.”

Rush Campbell

Rush…Southern Lee…6-0, 153…D…coached by Vincent Frye…as senior, named All-Conference, Defensive Player of the Year…scored 6 goals, 3 assists…as junior, named All-Conference…scored 1 goal, 1 assist…scholarship to William Peace University…plans to major in athletic training…wants to pursue a career in pro soccer…his brother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Zion Williams…favorite pro athletes are Carlos Puyol and Sergio Ramos…says “I am excited to play in the all-star game, and I expect to learn more knowledge about the position I play. I would like to learn about what to do in certain situations and how to capitalize on them.”

Dylan Enseling

Dylan…Green Hope…5-11, 160…F…coached by David Corsbie…as senior named All-Conference, All-Region, team MVP and top goal scorer…played on state championship team…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region, team top goal scorer…as sophomore, played on a state championship team…plans to attend N.C. State…undecided about major…wants to pursue a career as an elementary school principle…favorite college athlete is Tua Tagovailoa…favorite pro athlete is Shinji Kagawa…says “I am absolutely stoked to be able to have this opportunity.”

Reed Franck

Reed…New Hanover…5-11, 170…D…coached by Theodore Rennie…as senior, named All-Conference, All-State, All-Region, United Soccer coaches’ All-Mid-Atlantic, team MVP…as junior, named Star News All-Area, All-Conference, All-Region, team Defensive MVP…as sophomore, named Star News All-Area, team Defensive MVP…also played lacrosse…member of Beta Club, NHS…plans to attend the University of South Carolina where he will major in business…wants to pursue a career in construction management…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is Kobe Bryant…says “I’m excited to get back on the field for one last high school soccer game, and I’m looking forward to showing my stuff playing with and against so many great players. It’s an honor to represent my family and New Hanover High School.”

Collin Hinnant

Collin…Dixon…5-11, 160…M…coached by Kevin Hart…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Area, All-Region, All-State, team captain…scored 8 goals, 10 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region, All-Area…scored 12 goals, 7 assists…as sophomore, scored 4 goals, 4 assists…also played and was team captain in basketball…class valedictorian…member of NHS, NC School of Science and Math online program…Key Club secretary…will attend and play soccer for Methodist University where he will major in biology or pre-med…wants to pursue a career in pediatric medicine, possibly as a physician’s assistant or doctor…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Trevor Lawrence…favorite pro athlete is Drew Brees…says “I’m extremely excited to be participating in the all-star game. I look forward to the opportunity to be on the field with the best and be able to compete. Coming from a smaller high school and town, I look forward to the challenge that playing against the very best will bring. I think this s a great opportunity to see where I stack up against other great players from all over the state.”

Hunter Lee

Hunter…Cleveland…5-11, 161…F…coached by Michael Pritchard…as senior, named All-State, All-Conference, Academic All-Conference, Conference Offensive Player of the Year, HighSchoolOT All-East, 2018 Powerade State Games participant (Central Team – Champions), team captain and MVP…scored 38 goals…as junior, named All-State, N&O All-Metro, All-Conference, Conference Offensive Player of the Year, team MVP…scored 46 goals…as sophomore, named Academic All-Conference, team captain…scored 22 goals…member of FFA (vice president), NHS, Executive Student Council representative and events coordinator, SAE representative…plans to attend NC State where he will major in plant and soil science/wildlife biology…wants to pursue a career expanding the family’s native grass and wildflower seed business…his dad, Don Lee, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Trevor Lawrence…favorite pro athlete is Baker Mayfield…says “I plan to gain new skills in soccer but more importantly meet new people from across the state that have the same passion for soccer that I have.”

Tom Morioka

Tom…Chapel Hill…5-9, 150…M/F…coached by Jason Curtis…as senior named All-Conference, All-Region, All-State, All-Mid-Atlantic…played for state championship team…scored 26 goals, 15 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region, All-State…played for state championship team…scored 9 goals, 9 assists…as sophomore, scored 5 goals, 6 assists…undecided about college choice…his mom is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Olivier Giroud…says “I’m looking forward to playing with some great players and having a chance to play one more fun game.”

Benjamin Noga

Benjamin…Leesville Road…5-6, 140…M…coached by Paul Dinkenor…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Region…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region…plans to attend Virginia Tech where he will major in engineering…wants to pursue a career as an engineer…says “I am very excited to be playing in the all-star game. I never thought I would be selected for this game. I expect to play with the best kids I’ve seen in high school soccer to hopefully beat some other great players.”

Luka Noronha

Luka…Woods Charter…5-9, 150…M…coached by Graeme Stewart…as senior, named All-State, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, All-Region…scored 5 goals, 11 assists…as junior, named All Conference, All-Region…scored 6 goals, 16 assists…as sophomore, had 13 assists…member of Chess Club, French Club, A/B Honor Roll…plans attend UNC where he will major in biomedical engineering…wants to pursue a career in professional soccer and become either a doctor or an engineer…favorite college athlete is Michael DeShields…favorite pro athlete is Mesut Ozil…says “I am honored to be picked to play in such a prestigious game. I know when I play that I will play to my fullest potential. I am hoping to receive different coaching and to gain new relationships from players all around North Carolina.”

Parker Norris

Parker…Clinton…5-10, 160…M/F…coached by Brad Spell…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County, All-Region, All-State, County Player of the Year, Conference Player of the Year, MVP of 2A state championship game, 910 Preps, team captain and MVP…set school record with 35 goals and tied the school record with 21 assists…as sophomore, named All-County, All-Conference, All-Region…member of NHS, Spanish Honors Society, Key Club, DECA…scholarship to play at UNC Wilmington where he will major in business analytics or economics…wants to start his own business…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Gray Sutter…favorite pro athlete is Derrick Rose…says “I expect to play at a high level with and against other quality players. I also expect to form new connections and relationships with people throughout the experience. I am really looking forward to playing in the match, as well as the whole experience.”

Patrick O’Neill

Patrick…Green Hope…6-2, 175…D…coached by David Corsbie…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Region, All-State, All-Mid-Atlantic, HighSchoolOT All-East, team captain, Green Hope Fall All Sports MVP…played on 4A state championship team…Clash of the Carolinas selection…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region, All-State, N&O All-Metro, team MVP…as sophomore, played on 4A state championship team…4 times named Academic All-Conference…member of SALC, Honor Roll…scholarship to Sewanee, the University of the South, where he will major in business/finance …wants to pursue a career in finance or investment banking…his parents are his role models…favorite pro athlete is Derek Jeter…says “I’m honored to represent Green Hope and believe that this will be a great end to my high school soccer career. I’ve had an amazing time playing for Green Hope and know that this is a great opportunity for me to play against the best players in North Carolina. I expect to have fun, gain some new friends, and have experience through the process before I play in college.”

Marcos Reyes

Marcos…East Duplin…5-5, 120…M/F…coached by Joey Jones…as senior, named All-State, All-Conference…scored 21 goals, 14 assists…as junior, named All-State, All-Conference…scored 13 goals, 15 assists…as sophomore, scored 10 goals, 2 assists…scholarship to Cape Fear Community College where he will major in sports medicine…his coaches are his role models…favorite college athlete is Jesus Navarro…favorite pro athlete is Lionel Messi…says “I feel very good about playing in the all-star game. When Coach Joey let me know, I was speechless. I was just so full of excitement and joy. I want to thank my family and friends, my coaches and teachers, but especially I want to thank God. I couldn’t have done it without Him. I am expecting to get close to some of the guys from the East team and learn new things from them and learn new things from the coach.”

Cameron Thayer

Cameron…Hoggard…6-2, 169…F…coached by Dwight Findaly…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Region, All-State, Conference Player of the Year, team captain…scored 17 goals in hurricane-shortened season…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region…scored 31 goals…scholarship to Winthrop University…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is Cristiano Ronaldo…says “I am excited to play at a high level with fellow athletes from different areas than I have played with in the past. I will gain from the experience meeting new people and having fun playing the game I love.”

West

Jair Alvarez

Jair…Watauga…5-7, 147…F…coached by Joshua Honeycutt…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, team Attacking Player of the Year, MVP…scored 26 goals, 13 assists…as junior, named All-Conference…scored 9 goals, 3 assists…as sophomore, scored 1 goal, 4 assists…member of DECA, A/B Honor Roll…scholarship to Mars Hill University where he will major in business administration…wants to play professional soccer and own his own business…his father,

Alfredo Alvarez, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Jeff Caldwell…favorite pro athlete is Andres Iniesta…says “I feel excited and honored to be playing in the all-star game. During my experience participating I hope to gain from playing with higher level players from around the state. I also expect the experience to help me with my development for when I start playing for Mars Hill University this August.”

Miguel Alvarez

Miguel…South Mecklenburg…5-6, 130…F…coached by Eric White…as senior, named All-Conference, All-State…scored 26 goals, 15 assists…wants to pursue a pro career overseas…favorite pro athlete is Lionel Messi…says “I feel proud of myself and extremely happy that I was able to do well this season so I could accomplish this. I am expecting to just have a good time and play my best.”

Rami Bikdash

Rami…Northwest Guilford…5-9, 160…F…coached by Jason Allred…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Offensive Player of the Year, All-Region, All-State, team captain…scored 10 goals, 5 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region…also was a state champion in men’s gymnastics…member of National Honor Society…scholarship to Massachusetts Institute of Technology…wants to pursue a career as a medical surgeon…his father is his role model…says “It is an exciting opportunity to play in this event and represent my school and to play the year my coach was selected as well will be a memorable experience.”

Nicholas Carter

Nicholas…Northern Guilford…5-8, 145…F…coached by Aaron King…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Co-MVP, Academic All-Conference, All-Area, All-Region, All-State, team captain…scored 19 goals, 16 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, Conference Offensive MVP, Academic All-Conference, All-Region, Region MVP, All-State…scored 31 goals, 20 assists…as sophomore, scored 6 goals, 7 assists…will attend GTCC Fire Academy…wants to pursue a career in the fire department…favorite college athlete is Grayson Allen…favorite pro athlete is Christiano Ronaldo…says “I am excited and honored to play in the all-star game. It is a great recognition for my high school career. I am excited to train and play with the best soccer players in the state.”

Ryan Cowie

Ryan…Hough…6-3, 165…M…coached by David Smith…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, All-Region, Region 9 Player of the Year, All-State, All-Observer…scored 14 goals, 18 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region…scored 6 goals, 8 assists…as sophomore, scored 2 goals, 4 assists…scholarship to Belmont Abbey where he will major in sports management…wants to own his own business…his mom, Gwen Cowie, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is Phillipe Coutinho…says “I feel honored to have been chosen and am proud to represent Hough High School. It is also very cool that my older sister, Emily, played in this game in 2015. I am very excited to be playing with and against the best players from around the state.”

Dilan Esperilla

Dilan…Newton-Conover…6-0, 150…M…coached by Angelo Palozzi…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…played on state championship team…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference…undecided about college choice…plans to major in engineering…Coach Palozzi is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Lionel Messi…says “I am very excited and honored to be a part of this all-star event. I have worked hard at the game I love and to be recognized for it is a great honor. I hope to meet some of the best athletes in the state and create some new memories.”

Will Feehan

Will…Asheville…5-6, 145…M…coached by Mike Flowe…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Offensive Player of the Year, All-Region, All-State, team captain and Midfielder of the Year…scored 3 goals, 9 assists…as junior, scored 1 goal, 3 assists…as sophomore, named CAASC All-State, team captain…scored 9 goals, 13 assists…also played basketball…member of NHS, SERVE, Interact Club…founding member of “Be the Light” Club…undecided about college choice…plans to major in business…favorite college athlete is Ja Morant…favorite pro athlete is N’golo Kante…says “I am honored to have been selected and I am extremely excited for the chance to prove myself against some of the best players from across the state. I am hoping to meet people who share the same love for soccer that I have.”

Buddy Ferguson

Buddy…Mount Tabor…6-1, 170…D…coached by Jay Benfield…as senior, named team Defensive MPV…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, team Defensive MVP…scored 9 goals, 4 assists…as sophomore, named All-Region, All-Conference, team MVP…scored 4 goals, 1 assist…scholarship to Southern Wesleyan University where he will major in criminal justice…wants to pursue a career with the FBI…his mother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Tre Jones…favorite pro athlete is LeBron James…says “This is a very special honor to me. While I thoroughly enjoyed my high school career, I spent much of my senior season injured and did not expect this. I worked extremely hard to be successful and make my school and Coach Benfield proud, so it feels great to have it all culminate with this selection. I look forward to playing for Coach Allred and will enjoy playing with North Carolina’s best and capping my high school career. Go Spartans!”

Jordan Fiorani

Jordan…West Forsyth…6-0, 155…D/M…coached by Jeffrey Williams…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Region…scored 4 goals, 4 assists…member of Math Honors Society, National Honor Society…undecided about college choice…plans to major in business…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Justin Robinson…favorite pro athlete is Alex Ovechkin…says “I am excited to play in the all-star game to cap off my year experiencing high school soccer at West Forsyth. While playing I am hoping to gain small pieces of advice and techniques to continue to grow my game as I prepare for college soccer.”

Adam Fox

Adam…Grimsley…6-1, 170…D…coached by Matt Martineau…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Defensive Player of the Year, All-Region, team MVP and Defensive Player of the Year…Richard L. McCall Memorial Coaches’ Award and Triad Cup Patrick B. Palmer Award recipient…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region, team Defensive Player of the Year…as sophomore, named All-Conference, All-Region, team MVP and Defensive Player of the Year…Junior Marshal…Academic Excellence with Special Honors…Grimsley Excellence in Math…AP Scholar with Distinction…scholarship to Rhodes College…favorite college athlete is Ryan Finley…favorite pro athlete is Cam Newton…says “I’m very excited to play in this year’s all-star game. It’s an honor to be chosen, and I’m looking forward to meeting and playing with guys from across the state.”

Joshua Fuhrman

Joshua…Statesville…6-3, 160…GK…coached by Eric Hanson…as senior, named All-State, All-Region, All-Conference, All-County, Conference Player of the Year, team captain and MVP…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference, All-County…also played baseball…member of National Beta Club (vice president), Debate Club, Crosby Scholars (president)…yearbook co-editor…plans to walk-on at Davidson College…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Drew Brees…says “I am excited to represent my school and compete against other top N.C. high school players.”

Ross Garrison

Ross…Statesville…6-3, 205…D…coached by Eric Hanson…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County, All-Region, All-State…scored 2 goals, 6 assists…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region, All-County, All-State…Powerade Games participant…scored 6 goals, 6 assists…as sophomore, named All-Conference, All-Region, All-County…scored 6 goals, 5 assists…trained and played in Nottingham and Manchester, England…also competed in swimming…Junior Marshall…member of Young Life…scholarship to Mars Hill University where he will major in business management…wants to continue playing soccer after college and pursue a career in business…his Young Life leader, Bradley Messick, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Jabril Williams…favorite pro athlete is Alexandre Lacazette…says “To play in this all-star game has been one of my goals. I would like to thank the coaches that picked me, and it is a great honor to play for them. It will also be a great experience to play with some and against some of the players that I played in my career. This will also help me as I prepare to play college next year at Mars Hill.”

Walter Gomez

Walter…East Mecklenburg…5-6, 160…M…coached by Timothy Long…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Region, All-State…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Region…scholarship to Mount Olive University where he will major in sports management…wants to pursue a career in pro soccer…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is RJ Barrett…favorite pro athlete is Mesut Ozil…says “I am very excited about being invited to play in the all-star game. This event has been my goal since the beginning of the year. My friend Daniel Halbing was able to play this event, and now I will be playing this event. I will work hard until the days come and will work hard to represent the West.”

David Neil

David…Reagan…6-4, 175…D…coached by Shane Maullin…as senior, named All-Conference, team captain…scored 9 goals, 6 assists…as junior, named All-Conference…scored 7 goals…Junior Marshal…member of NHS…AP Scholar with Honor and Distinction…plans to attend NC State where he will major in communications…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is his sister Caroline Neil…favorite pro athlete is N’golo Kante…says “I am excited for the opportunity to get to play again in front of family and high school coach/team. I hope to represent my family and team with honor, and I hope it is another win for the West.”

Billy Sunthang

Billy…R.J. Reynolds…5-7, 130…M…coached by Antonio Sabio…as senior, named All-State, team captain…undecided about college choice…plans to major in engineering…favorite pro athlete is Messi…says “I am really excited to play in this game. It means a lot that I get to play in an all-star game with the best players.”

