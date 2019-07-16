High School Boys’ Soccer Final – West All-Stars 1, East All-Stars 0
Soccer Game Summary (Final)
2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Game
West All-Stars vs East All-Stars (Jul 16, 2019 at Browns Summit, N.C.)
West All-Stars vs. East All-Stars
Date: Jul 16, 2019 Attendance: 645
Weather: 85, Fair
Goals by period 1 2 Tot ------------------------------- West All-Stars...... 0 1 - 1 East All-Stars...... 0 0 - 0
SCORING SUMMARY:
1. 69:05 WEST-M Jair Alvarez (Brandon Linares) – Rebound from 10 yds out after initial save of hard shot from 23 yds
Shots: West All-Stars 7, East All-Stars 14
Saves: West All-Stars 3 (Joshua Fuhrman 3), East All-Stars 2 (James
Boegel Jr 2)
2019 North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star
Game
The West’s Jair Alvarez (Watauga H.S.) was named the game’s
MVP.
