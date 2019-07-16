High School Women’s Soccer Final – East All-Stars 3, West All-Stars 2:Tatum Neff(Page HS) and Logan Farrelly(Northwest Guilford HS) scoring West goals
Soccer Game Summary (Final)
2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Game
West All-Stars vs East All-Stars (Jul 16, 2019 at Browns Summit, N.C.)
West All-Stars vs. East All-Stars
Date: Jul 16, 2019 Attendance:
Weather: 92, Fair
Goals by period 1 2 Tot ------------------------------- West All-Stars...... 1 1 - 2 East All-Stars...... 2 1 - 3
SCORING SUMMARY:
1. 14:06 EAST-W Alex Kerr (Mikayla Brenman) – quick turnaround blast from 19 yds to top left corner
2. 20:17 WEST-W Tatum Neff (Laura Harris) – Breakaway from nice through ball….Neff from Page HS and Harris, from Grimsley HS..
3. 38:02 EAST-W Alex Kerr (unassisted) – Bending crossing ball from 20 yds out to far top corner
4. 53:13 EAST-W Gracie Stoltz (Hayley Boyles) – Team save by East #15 (Kaelin Sanderford
5. 70:14 WEST-W Logan Farrelly (Jess LaFrancis) – volley from 9 yds out middle off looping feed from outside box…Farrelly from Northwest Guilford HS….
Shots: West All-Stars 12, East All-Stars 12
Saves: West All-Stars 7 (Kylie Joyce 7), East All-Stars 5 (Kasey
Wilkins 4; TEAM 1)
2019 North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star
Game
The game was delayed 40 minutes by passing thunderstorms.
Alex Kerr (Chapel Hill HS) of the East team was named MVP.
