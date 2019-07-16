Jr. HiToms Release 2019 North Carolina Junior American Legion State Tournament Schedule
HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – The 2019 North Carolina Junior American Legion State Tournament kicks off Friday in the High Point-Thomasville area, as a legion tournament returns to the Southern Triad for the second consecutive summer.
The schedule of events gets underway with Opening Ceremonies Thursday night ahead of the High Point-Thomasville HiToms game at 7:00 p.m. The tournament wraps up Tuesday evening at 4:00 p.m. with the championship game at Historic Finch Field.
Click HERE for a full schedule and ticket prices.
Follow the tournament at hitoms.com and on Twitter @87HiToms. HiTomTV will provide live stream coverage of the semifinal matchups Monday and the championship game Tuesday.
