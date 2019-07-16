Monday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers fall in 10 Innings/Dash shut out Wood Ducks/Royals rough up Braves/Rockers and CPL HiToms have night OFF/K’ville Bulldogs slip by HiToms Locos

Posted by Andy Durham on July 16, 2019 at 12:08 am

South Atlantic League:
Hagerstown Suns 6, Greensboro Grasshoppers 5…(10 Innings)
WP:Tapani(5-5)/LP:De Los Santos(3-1)
Hoppers(57-36/13-11)…Suns(40-54/10-14)
TOG-3:01/Attendance 4,492 at First National Field, in Greensboro, N.C.

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers OFF

Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF

Asheboro Copperheads 13, Martinsville Mustangs 7

Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 3, Down East Wood Ducks 0
Dash(49-41)/Wood Ducks(66-30)
TOG-2:39/Attendance 1,291 at Grainger Stadium, in Kinston, N.C.

Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 10, Danville Braves 2
Royals(13-13)/Braves(10-16)
TOG-3:18/Attendance 1,296 at Burlington Athletic Stadium

Carolina/Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs 5, HiToms Locos 5
Bulldogs(22-7)

