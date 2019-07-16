Monday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers fall in 10 Innings/Dash shut out Wood Ducks/Royals rough up Braves/Rockers and CPL HiToms have night OFF/K’ville Bulldogs slip by HiToms Locos
South Atlantic League:
Hagerstown Suns 6, Greensboro Grasshoppers 5…(10 Innings)
WP:Tapani(5-5)/LP:De Los Santos(3-1)
Hoppers(57-36/13-11)…Suns(40-54/10-14)
TOG-3:01/Attendance 4,492 at First National Field, in Greensboro, N.C.
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers OFF
Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF
Asheboro Copperheads 13, Martinsville Mustangs 7
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 3, Down East Wood Ducks 0
Dash(49-41)/Wood Ducks(66-30)
TOG-2:39/Attendance 1,291 at Grainger Stadium, in Kinston, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 10, Danville Braves 2
Royals(13-13)/Braves(10-16)
TOG-3:18/Attendance 1,296 at Burlington Athletic Stadium
Carolina/Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs 5, HiToms Locos 5
Bulldogs(22-7)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.