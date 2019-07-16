Sunbrella Extends Wyndham Championship Partnership Through 2020 Tournament, Introduces New Venue

SUNBRELLAÒ EXTENDS WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP PARTNERSHIP THROUGH 2026 TOURNAMENT, INTRODUCES NEW FAN VENUE

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Longtime Wyndham Championship platinum partner, SunbrellaÒ, the performance fabric brand manufactured and marketed by Glen Raven, Inc. of Alamance County, renewed its tournament partnership and will remain an important part of the Wyndham Championship through at least the 2026 tournament. The 80th annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for July 30-Aug. 4, 2019.

As a cornerstone of its partnership extension, Sunbrella will debut the Sunbrella Wine Deck, a new fan amenity on the 17th fairway. This three-tiered, shaded platform, which is open to all spectators, is the first of its kind at the Wyndham Championship. The Sunbrella Wine Deck will be beautifully outfitted with chic furniture and plentiful shading with wine, beer and light snacks available for purchase. This new venue, which is free to all patrons, will offer a perfect view of the play at the 17th hole and a partial view of the par-3 16th hole.

A vital part of Sunbrella’s partnership is returning to a role it last occupied in 2017 as the tournament’s official volunteer partner. The Sunbrella logo will adorn volunteer clothing and be prominently displayed at the Marty Sheets Volunteer Pavilion located across Forsyth Drive from the practice putting green.

“On behalf of the entire team at Sunbrella, we thoroughly enjoy playing a significant role in the Wyndham Championship and look forward to working with one of the best tournaments on the PGA TOUR for many more years,” Sunbrella marketing director Stephanie Cizinsky said. “With the renewal of our mutually-beneficial partnership, Sunbrella is committed to enhancing the fan experience while simultaneously supporting the massive volunteer team that makes this tournament happen. We look forward to elevating the fan experience through our various activations and continuing to bring new and exciting on-course destinations to life, outfitted with our beautiful performance fabrics.”

Although Sunbrella’s partnership included different elements through the years, it might be best known for its Sunbrella Comfort Zone behind Sedgefield’s 12th green, which returns this year. This free fan amenity, with concessions available for purchase, offers tournament patrons comfortable outdoor seating under huge Sunbrella umbrellas to shade the summer sun.

“Sunbrella extending its partnership through 2026 is excellent news for the Wyndham Championship,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “Sunbrella is a longtime platinum partner, and we are so fortunate to have a fantastic company like Glen Raven playing multiple important roles in our PGA TOUR event. Sunbrella’s support of our volunteers is vital, and everyone loves the Sunbrella Comfort Zone at the 12th green. We are really looking forward to the new Sunbrella Wine Deck on 17; I think it will turn into one of the best places on the course to watch the Wyndham Championship – especially as the tournament winds down Sunday afternoon.”

About Sunbrella Fabrics:

Sunbrella has revolutionized the way the world thinks about how fabrics look, feel and perform. Luxuriously soft and exceptionally beautiful, Sunbrella fabrics integrate style with legendary performance qualities: proven durability, fade resistance, easy care and bleach cleanability. Led by a global design team, premium Sunbrella fabric gives consumers, designers and architects the materials they need to create the extraordinary in marine, shade, indoor upholstery, outdoor upholstery, commercial and contract applications. Introduced in 1961, Sunbrella fabrics are manufactured and marketed by Glen Raven, Inc., a 138-year-old family-owned company based in North Carolina with operations worldwide. For more information on Sunbrella, including inspiration, fabric collections and where to buy, visit sunbrella.com and follow Sunbrella on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter at @Sunbrella.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor BB&T for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards:

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of more than 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 75 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 812,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers more than 75 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rental properties globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company’s global presence in 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with 220 resorts that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands CLUB WYNDHAM®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world’s leader in vacation exchange, and 10,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America’s largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at wyndhamdestinations.com.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, with the Wyndham Championship Tournament….