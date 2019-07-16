Wyndham Championship, The First Tee of the Triad Partner for The First Junior Clinic at The Wyndham

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP, THE FIRST TEE OF THE TRIAD PARTNER FOR THE FIRST TEE JUNIOR CLINIC AT THE WYNDHAM

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The First Tee of the Triad is partnering with the Wyndham Championship to present The First Tee Junior Clinic at the Wyndham, the tournament announced today. The 80th Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for July 30-Aug. 4, 2019 at Sedgefield Country Club.

The First Tee Junior Clinic at the Wyndham is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at the Grandover Resort practice range. The clinic will be conducted by The First Tee of the Triad, but PGA TOUR golfers will provide the instruction. This clinic is open to junior golfers of all ages, and participation is free of charge. Refreshments will be provided, but space is limited. Only the first 125 junior golfers who register may participate in the clinic. Parents without an existing First Tee of the Triad account must create a free account to register. Register here: https://sforce.co/2LQl2R8

“The First Tee Youth Golf Clinic is one of the most important events we have during tournament week each year,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “We thank The First Tee of the Triad for hosting the clinic and for their tremendous partnership throughout the year – First Tee of the Triad students and coaches also staff The First Tee of the Triad expo on Expo Row, they serve as pro-am caddies and even serve as greeters in our VIP parking lot. We appreciate their support our PGA TOUR event.”

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor BB&T for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of more than 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 75 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 812,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers more than 75 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rental properties globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company’s global presence in 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with 220 resorts that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands CLUB WYNDHAM®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world’s leader in vacation exchange, and 10,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America’s largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at wyndhamdestinations.com.

