East-West All-Stars Football Game Tonight at Jamieson Stadium:Player Bios, Team Roster and Drop-Add Player Movement

2019 East-West Football

TONIGHT

Robert B. Jamieson Stadium/Grimsley High School Campus

Game begins at 8:00 p.m.; Fireworks at halftime.

2019 Drops and Replacements

OUT REPLACEMENT Football East: Brady Alls (Heritage) Promise Harris (Fuquay Varina) Dylan Reeves (Leesville Road) Isaac Anderson (SW Onslow) Antonio Isaac (Richmond Sr.) Dorez Wynn (East Wake) Phillip Foster (Northern Durham) Lamont Murray (Pamlico Co.) West: Landon Honeycutt (Mt. Pleasant) Xzavian McIntyre (Ragsdale) Cruyff Fleurine (Cherryville) Tevin Yellock (S. Alamance) Miguel Esparza (J.M. Robinson) Deavan Lowery (Hunter Huss) Will Martin (Western Alamance) Josh Hayward (Eastern Guilford) Zion Barringer (Crest) Alex Kale (Crest) Kolby Cuthrell (SW Guilford) Quayan Gilbert (East Forsyth) Keith Mosely (Asheville) Jack Olds (West Forsyth) Joe Camara (NW Cabarrus) Michael White, Jr. (West Forsyth)

2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Football

East

# Pos. Player Ht. Wt. School 2 QB Davontae Wiggins 6'3 215 Northern Nash 3 WR CJ Pipkin 6'3 185 Hoggard 4 K/P Declan Hall 6'3 160 S. Brunswick 5 DE Lamont Murray Pamlico County 6 WR Steve Green 5'8 170 Franklinton 7 DB Zakeem Brooks 5'7 150 Holmes 8 ILB Josh Williams 6'0 185 Havelock 9 OLB Colin Guentensberger 6'0 195 Orange 10 QB Kyler Davis 6'1 208 Seventy-First 11 WR Jevoughn Leavelle 6'3 205 Riverside 12 RB Xzavior Bowden 6'1 230 Goldsboro 14 WR Aaron Harris 5'11 185 Northeastern 15 DB Kentreaz Coston 6'0 170 Holmes 16 WR Jason Wilson 5'8 170 Havelock 17 S Tyshoun Thomas 5'9 170 Scotland 18 OLB Devon Grant 6'0 195 Wake Forest 21 RB Kendall Harris 5'9 200 Franklinton 22 RB Keon Caudle 5'11 185 Tarboro 23 S Luca Hurst 6'1 185 Holly Springs 28 DB Dante Bowlding 5'10 180 Terry Sanford 32 WR/HB Uriah Lawrence 6'1 200 Washington 35 ILB Scott Looney 6'0 195 Hoggard 40 TE/DL Lamont Williams 5'11 297 Southern Nash 42 OLB Milton Chandler 6'1 200 Jacksonville 50 OL Isaiah Dunn 6'3 290 Knightdale 53 OL Connor Keele 6'3 260 Clayton 54 OL Kobe Crump 6'1 240 Lee County 56 OL Steven McKinney 6'2 315 Lee County 57 ILB Jaivah Cruse 6'1 220 Clinton 65 C Melik Ward 6'0 260 Tarboro 72 OL Tayvian Hall 6'2 265 East Duplin 77 OL Payton Baum 6'2 245 Holly Springs 85 DE Isaac Anderson 6'2 255 SW Onslow 87 DL Promise Harris 6'1 298 Fuquay Varina 90 DE Isaiah Dickens 6'0 270 Wake Forest 92 DL Dorez Wynn 6'3 285 East Wake Head Coach: Sport Sawyer Manteo Asst. Coaches: Andy Downing Holmes Duran McLaurin 71st Kenneth Neal Southern Lee Van Smith Orange Craig Underwood Hoggard West # Pos. Player Ht. Wt. School 2 WR Breylan Owens 6'2 180 Brevard 3 WR Tevin Yellock 6'3 175 S. Alamance 4 RB Fabian Duncan 5'9 202 N. Mecklenburg 5 LB Alex Gowda 6'2 230 Eastern Guilford 6 LB Jack Olds 6'2 194 West Forsyth 7 QB Trey Shepherd 6'3 190 Monroe 8 DB KeAndre Buyna 6'0 200 Reagan 9 DB Kenneth Washington 5'11 180 Shelby 10 DB Quayon Gilbert 6'0 177 East Forsyth 11 QB Kaylon Wade 6'0 170 Kings Mtn. 12 DB Jackson Greene 5'11 180 Watauga 14 WR Josh Robinson 5'10 165 E. Alamance 17 WR Simeon Thompson 5'10 155 Erwin 18 P Ethan Evans 6'3 215 North Surry 20 LB Maddox Johnson 5'11 225 N. Davidson 21 DB Cameron Gill 6'0 165 Salisbury 22 DB Larry Williams 5'10 180 S. Alamance 23 RB Marqwone Jones 6'2 221 Hibriten 24 WR Isaiah Hall 5'11 177 Sun Valley 35 ILB Aristotle Bowles 5'10 210 Olympic 40 RB JahTwan Stafford 5'8 180 Monroe 42 LB Xzavian McIntyre 6'0 195 Ragsdale 44 OLB Hakim Simmons 6'0 230 Central Cabarrus 45 DL Michael White, Jr. 5'11 315 West Forsyth 54 OL Brandon Lewis 6'0 270 N. Mecklenburg 55 DL Devante Lambert 6'3 260 Ragsdale 57 OL Braxton Henderson 5'10 287 Eastern Guilford 62 OL Josh Baker 6'2 275 Hibriten 64 OL Adam Callahan 6'7 270 SW Randolph 65 OL Devonte Washington 6'5 295 Reagan 66 OL Jalen Shelf 6'3 310 East Forsyth 75 DL Deavan Lowery 6'3 240 Hunter Huss 81 DL Josh Hayward 6'3 180 Eastern Guilford 87 OL Alex Kale 6'1 250 Crest 90 DL Jeremiah Brown 5'9 300 Kings Mtn. 99 DL/TE Blake Stephens 6'4 258 N. Davidson Head Coach: Johnny Sowell Monroe Asst. Coaches: Johnny Boykin Ragsdale Joe Glass Eastern Guilford Luke Hyatt Piedmont Mike Wilbanks Shelby James Wood Elkin

2019 NCCA East West All-Star Football Bios

East Team

Isaac Anderson

Isaac…Southwest Onslow…6-2, 255…DE…coached by Charlie Dempsey…as senior, named All-Conference, Jacksonville Daily News All-Area, team MVP…also competed in basketball and track and field where he was a regional qualifier in the discus and a regional and state qualifier in the shot put…scholarship to Chowan University where he will major in sports management…wants to pursue a career as a basketball and football coach…favorite college athlete is Christian Wilkins…favorite pro athlete is Bradley Chubs… says “Playing in the all-star game is a major honor. I never thought that I would be an all-star, so being able to label myself as one is a big deal. I expect to learn more about the game and to play with some of the best players in the state.”

Payton Baum

Payton…Holly Springs…6-2, 245…OL…coached by Robert Furth…as senior, named All-Conference, as junior, named 2nd team All-Conference…wants to walk-on at Appalachian State…favorite college athlete is Broderick Taylor…favorite pro athlete is Juju Smith-Schuster…says “I feel extremely honored to play in this game. It’s a great privilege to be chosen to participate in this game. There have been so many terrific athletes to have come out of N.C. that played in this historic all-star game, so to be included among the names of these successful players from previous years as well as having the opportunity to play with high schoolers from my area one last time is an indescribable feeling. It’s an experience of a lifetime that will never be forgotten.”

Xzavior Bowden

Xzavior…Goldsboro…6-1, 230…RB…coached by Tim Ray…as senior, named All East Region…rushed for 1,659 yards, averaging 9.3 yards per carry and 138.3 per game…rushed for 17 TDs and passed for 2 TDs…as junior, named All-Conference, News Observer All- Metro…Army All- American combine participant…rushed for 2,105 yards, averaging 8 yards per carry and 175.4 per game…27 rushing TDs…as sophomore, rushed for 635 yards and 5 TDs…1 passing TD…also competed in baseball and track and field…scholarship to Kansas – Independence where he will major in organization management…wants to pursue a career as the owner of a high performance car shop…favorite college athlete is Bennie Snell…favorite pro athlete is Marshawn Lynch…says “I’m excited to play in the game. I expect to have a great experience and play a very competitive and enthusiastic game and meet some of the best players in the state.”

Dante Bowlding

Dante…Terry Sanford…5-10, 180…DB…coached by Bruce McClelland…as senior, named All-Region, High School OT All Eastern NC, 910 Preps, All-Conference, Conference Defensive Player of the Year, team captain…had 172 tackles (80 solo), 5 TFL, 5 INTs, 1 punt return for a TD…led county in tackles and INTs…Terry Sanford all-time leader in tackles, with 419, and 2nd all-time in INTs…as junior, named All-Region, All-Conference…had 138 tackles (73 solo), 3 INTs and 1 TD…as sophomore, named All-Conference…had 109 tackles (45 solo), 3 INTs…also was a 3-year starter in basketball…member of the Peer Positivity Project/Club…scholarship to UNC Pembroke where he will major in exercise science and physiology…wants to pursue a career as an athletic trainer or physical therapist…his parents are his role models…favorite college athlete is Minkah Fitzpatrick…favorite pro athlete is Tyrann Mathieu…says “Playing in this all-star game will be a very special moment for me. I expect to gain more knowledge about the sport from all of my coaches and make new connections with everyone involved at the event.”

Zakeem Brooks

Zakeem…John A. Holmes…5-7, 150…DB…coached by Paul Hoggard…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Area, Conference Defensive Player of the Year…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Area…as sophomore, named state championship Defensive Player of the Game…also competed in track where he was a state champion in the 4×200…member of the Key Club…undecided about college choice…plans to major in sports medicine…wants to pursue a career as an athletic trainer…Coach Hoggard is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Tavon Austin…says “I feel like it’s an honor to be selected to play on this team. I expect to learn more about my position as well as how others do in theirs. I also think I will gain an understanding of how to adapt to anew coaching crew and what they have in store for the team.”

Keon Caudle

Keon…Tarboro…5-11, 185…RB…coached by Jeff Craddock…as senior, led the nation in punt return yards…rushed for 1,033 yards on 99 carries…had 3 INTs and 1 recovered fumble…also competed in track, basketball, and baseball…undecided about college choice…plans to major in sports medicine…favorite college athlete is Kyler Murray…favorite pro athlete is Todd Gurley…says “This is the most exciting things I’ve ever experienced. I’m expecting to gain trust and communication from my teammates.”

Milton Chandler

Milton…Jacksonville…6-1, 200…LB…coached by Beau Williams…as senior, named All Area, 3A State Runner-up Defensive MVP…had 9 sacks…as junior, named All-Area, All-Conference…had 10 sacks…as sophomore, named All-Area, All-Conference…had 11 sacks…also competed in indoor and outdoor track, earning 3A state championship honors in the shot put and Athlete of the Week honors…named outdoor track Player of the Year…state qualifier in wrestling…member of National Honor Society…treasurer of the Interact Club…vice president of FBLA…Cardinal Ambassador…scholarship to Jacksonville University…plans to major in business administration and minor in computer science…wants to own in his own business…Will Smith is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Von Miller…says “I am extremely honored to have the opportunity to come out and not only represent the East, but to always represent Jacksonville High School and my family. I look forward to attending the all-star game.”

Kentreaz Coston

Kentreaz…John A. Holmes…6-0, 170…DB…coached by Paul Hoggard…as senior, named All-Conference…preferred walk-on to Marshall University where he will major in biology…favorite pro athlete is Aaron Rodgers…says “I am excited and humbled. I wish to get as much coaching as I can.”

Kobe Crump

Kobe…Lee County…6-1, 240…OL…coached by Steve Burdeau…as senior, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference…as junior, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference…as sophomore, named Academic All-Conference…scholarship to Wesleyan where he will major in Psychology…wants to pursue a career as a truck driver and then own his own company…favorite pro athlete is LeBron James…says “I feel blessed with an opportunity to perform against some of the next athletes in the state. I expect to meet new people and compete for the win.”

Jaivah Cruse

Jaivah…Clinton…6-1, 220…LB…coached by Cory Johnson…as senior, named All-County, All-Conference, team MVP…had 110 tackles (20 TFLs), 2 PBUs, 5 HOPs, and 4 sacks…scholarship to Winston-Salem State…favorite college athlete is Devin White…favorite pro athlete Khalil Mack…says “I’m excited to go somewhere I’ve watched other people ahead of me go. It’s honestly a blessing to be looked at as a top player to be selected to play with other top players. I feel that playing in this game will give an accurate look of where I am in the game or show me what I need to work on in college. Around this time as a senior, you really already know the flaws that you had during the season so they should already be corrected. This game is a great way to show my improvement and what I’ve learned about the game.”

Kyler Davis

Kyler…Seventy-First…6-1, 208…QB…coached by Duran McLaurin…as senior, named All-Conference, team Offensive Player of the Year…led Conference in passing and rushing as QB… WRAL Extra Effort Award recipient…passed for 5,829 yards and 55 TDs and rushed for 2,262 yards and 24 TDs…career leader in passing, completions, and total offense…as junior, named All-Conference as punter…Coaches Award recipient…also competed in track and field…volunteer at McNair Foundation…active member of Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church…undecided about college choice…plans to major in physical education…wants to pursue a career in the NFL and then as a high school or college coach…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Kyler Murray…favorite pro athlete is Cam Newton…says he hopes to gain “exposure, experience, and a great time with other high school players and coaches.”

Isaiah Dickens

Isaiah…Wake Forest…6-0, 270…DE…coached by Reggie Lucas…4-times named Academic All-Conference, 3-times named All-Conference…as senior, named CW22 Scholar Athlete of the Week, HSOT…Wake Forest High Ron Hales Best Defensive Player Award recipient…played for 4AA state championship team…as junior, played for 4AA state championship team…member of the DECA Club…scholarship to Barton College where he will major in business administration…wants to pursue a career in football or go into business for himself or with a company…his father, Phil Dickens, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Dexter Lawrence…favorite pro is Aaron Donald…says “I’m very honored to have an opportunity to play in the all-star game. Being able to compete with the best players in the state will be exciting. The coaching staff will be great and I will meet a lot of great young men. Playing in this game will make me better prepared for college. I would like to thank my high school teammates and coaches for helping me get this honor. I’m looking forward to the experience and becoming a better person.

Isaiah Dunn

Isaiah…Knightdale…6-3, 290…OL…coached by Anthony Timmons…as senior, named All-Conference, Offensive MVP…as junior, named All-Conference, Top Knight…A/B honor roll…member National Honor Society, Link Crew…scholarship to Wingate University where he will major in biology…wants to pursue a career as an anesthesiologist…favorite college athlete is Tacoby Cofield…favorite pro athlete is Tyron Smith…says “I feel great about coming to the all-star game. It is a great opportunity to get on the field before I enter into college. I expect to gain some more experience and technique while participating. I also expect to gain some comradery with my teammates.”

Devon Grant

Devon…Wake Forest…6-0, 195…LB…coached by Reggie Lucas…as senior, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference…played on 4AA state championship team…averaged 7 tackles per game…as junior, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference, played on 4AA state championship team…averaged 6 tackles per game…scholarship to Virginia Union where he will major in communications…wants to pursue a career in broadcasting; ultimate goal is to work for ESPN…favorite college athlete is Dexter Lawrence…favorite pro athlete is Drew Brees…says “It’s a great honor to be selected to play in the all-star game. I’m blessed to have a chance to represent my school, team, and community in this game. I’m looking forward to meeting some great coaches and playing with the best athletes in the state. I’m expecting to learn even more about the game of football and being a part of a team that works together. I would like to thank my teammates and coaches who have helped me throughout my high school career. I’m looking forward to a great experience.”

Steve Green

Steve…Franklinton…5-8, 170…WR…coached by Jimmy Williams…as senior, named All-Conference…two-way starter…had 710 receiving yards and 10 TDs…1 kick return and one punt return for TDs…as junior, named All-Conference…also competed in track and field…member of HOSA…scholarship to Louisburg CC where he will major in neuroscience…wants to pursue a career in medicine…favorite college athlete is Rondal Moore…favorite pro athlete is Antonio Brown…says “It is an honor to be selected to the all-star game. I look forward to representing my family and my community as well as my coaches and the Eastern part of the state. I look forward to working with all the great athletes that have been selected and hope to gain more knowledge as I move into my college career.”

Colin Guentensberger

Colin…Orange…6-0, 195…LB…coached by Van Smith…as senior, named All-Conference, team MVP…had 100 tackles, 27 TFLs, 4 sacks, 3 INTs, 9 PBUs, 1 fumble recovery, 2 blocked punts…as junior, Coaches Award recipient…had 61 tackles, 11 TFLs, 1 sack, 4 PBUs, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries — including one for a TD…also competed in baseball and basketball, where he was a Scholar Athlete Award recipient and a Coaches Award recipient…member of Key Club, Beta Club, AB Honor Roll…dual enrollment at Durham Tech College…plans to walk-on at Appalachian State…plans to possibly pursue a career in engineering, nursing, or cooking…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete Khalil Mack…says “I’m honored to participate in the all-star game. This game will provide me with the opportunity to represent Orange HS and the people who helped me to make it this far. I am thankful for my friends, teammates, coaches, and family who made me believe in myself as a person and player. I am also hoping to play to the best of my abilities.”

Declan Hall

Declan…South Brunswick…6-3, 160…K/P…coached by Rocky Lewis…as senior, named All-Conference and All-Area…4/5 FGs, 20/22 PATs…averaged 35 yards per punt, including 13 punts inside the 20…longest punt was 58 yards…as junior, 4/5 FGs, 10/11 PATs…as sophomore, 1/1 FGs, 11/13 PATs…also competed in track and lacrosse…member of National Honor Society, Key Club, FCA…SBHS Stem Ambassador…undecided about college choice…plans to major in engineering…wants to pursue a career at a nuclear power plant…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Tua Tagovailoa…favorite pro athlete is Saquan Barkley…says “I’m very excited about playing in the all-star game. It is a very prestigious game, and it means a lot to be chosen. I’m expecting to gain an even better outlook on football and have a great experience playing the sport I love. I would also like to thank those who have supported me throughout my high school years, including my coaches.”

Tayvian Hall

Tayvian…East Duplin…6-2, 265…OL…coached by Jack Holley…as senior, named All-Area, All-Conference, All-County…as junior, named All-Area, All-County…also competed in track…scholarship to Barton College…plans to major in business…wants to pursue a career in business (wants to franchise his grandfather’s tire business)…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Coby White…favorite pro athlete is James Harden…says “I feel great about being selected and surprised at the same time. I want to gain more knowledge about the game and grow.”

Aaron Harris

Aaron…Northeastern…5-11, 185…WR…coached by Antonio Moore…as senior, named All-Conf, All-Area, state championship game Off MVP, team MVP…rushed for 1,700 yards and 16 TDs…passed for 1,400 yards and 15 TDs…on defense, had 1 INT…as junior, rushed for 65 yards and 1 TD…44 yards receiving…88 punt return yards and 1 TD…150 kick return yards…on defense, had 46 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR…as sophomore, rushed for 70 yards and 1 TD…passed for 60 yards…also competed in basketball and was named All-Conf in track…scholarship to NC A&T State where he will major in mechanical engineering or sports management…wants to pursue a career in mechanical engineering or sports management…his QB coach, Ronald Nixon, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Dillon Mitchell…favorite pro athlete is Cam Newton…says “It feels great to be one of many outstanding players around the state to play in this game. Meeting other players from different areas and building a bond with them is something special, but I am expecting to win; that’s my main focus.”

Kendall Harris

Kendall…Franklinton…5/11, 2000…RB…coached by Jimmy Williams…as senior, named All-Conference, team MVP…rushed for over 2,000 yards and 29 TDs…as junior, named All-Conference…will attend NC Wesleyan…plans to major in sports medicine…wants to pursue a career as a physical therapist…his father, Larry Harris, and his Savior, Jesus Christ, are his role models…favorite college athlete is Ricky Person…favorite pro athlete is Alvin Kamara…says “I’m honored and blessed to be selected to play in the all-star game. I look forward to representing my family, coaches, teammates, and community. I hope to gain valuable experience from the great coaches and players that I will be interacting with during my time in Greensboro.”

Promise Harris

Promise…Fuquay-Varina…6-1, 295…DL…coached by Jeb Hall…as senior, named All-Conference…had 66 tackles, 6 sacks…as junior, named All-Conference…had 42 tackles, 4 sacks…plans to attend Wake Tech where he will major in diesel mechanics…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Dexter Lawrence…favorite pro athlete is Emmitt Smith…says “I am very honored and excited about playing in the all-star game. I look forward to the new relationships and memories I will gain from this game.”

Luca Hurst

Luca…Holly Springs…6-1, 185…S…coached by Robert Furth…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Raleigh Sports Club Scholar Athlete of the Week, Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athlete of the Week…had 70 tackles, 7 PBUs, 4 INTs…as junior, had 65 tackles, 6 PBUs, 4 INTs…member of All-State Choir, 9-10 Select Honors Choir, A Honor Roll…vice president of Sports Debate Club…plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill… undecided about his college major…favorite pro athlete is

Payton Manning…says “ I feel honored to have been selected to play in this all-star game. It means a lot for me and my family. I hope to showcase my skills and talents during the game and show the coaches what I’ve brought to this game, to showcase the skills that make me an all-star. Because this could be my last game, I plan to give my all during it and commit to the process. I expect to gain more wisdom of the game of football and work with coaches that I have never worked with before. I am excited to get back on the field.”

Connor Keele

Connor…Clayton…6-3, 260…OL…coached by Hunter Jenks…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year…scholarship to St. Augustine where he is majoring in engineering…wants to pursue a career as a mechanical engineer…his mother is his role model…favorite college athlete is Savion Jackson…favorite pro athlete is his brother…says “It is an amazing opportunity to play in the all-star game, and I look forward to representing Clayton.”

Uriah Lawrence

Uriah…Washington…6-1, 200…WR/HB…coached by Jon Blank…as senior, named All-Conference, second team…as sophomore, named All-Conference…undecided about college choice and career…favorite college athlete is D. K. Metcalf…favorite pro athlete is Kevin Durant…says “Playing in the all-star game is a big opportunity to show my skill-set. I’m excited to be a part of the select few Washington Pam Pack players to play in this game. I expect to gain some exposure to help my chances of playing college football in the future.”

Matthew Leavelle

Matthew…Matthews…6-3, 205…WR…coached by Asim McGill…as senior, named All-Conference, Academic All-Conference… had 1,002 total yards and 17 TDs…on defense, had 42 tackles…also played baseball and basketball…scholarship to NC Central University where he will major in biology…wants to play football as long as possible and then work in medicine or biology…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Brendon Radley-Hiles…favorite pro athlete is Juju Smith-Schuster…says “I’m very excited to be playing in the all-star game. It is another chance to get out there and play the game I love. That should always be fun! I expect to gain another look and another level of competition. I expect to gain better fundamentals and experience.”

Scott Looney

Scott…Hoggard…6-0, 195…LB…coached by Craig Underwood…as senior, named All-Area, All-Conference…had 99 tackles and 2 forced fumbles…undecided about college choice…plans to major in engineering…wants to pursue a career as an engineer in the marines…favorite college athlete is Clay Johnston…favorite pro athlete is Luke Kuechly…says “I am very blessed to be able to play in one last football game. I look forward to learning from coaches and other players.”

Steven McKinney

Steven…Lee County…6-2, 315…OL…coached by Steve Burdeau…as senior, named All-Conference…also competed in basketball and track and field…member of SkillsUSA and Academy of Engineering…scholarship to Fayetteville State University where he will major in computer science and electrical engineering… wants to pursue a career at Magnetti Marelli and coach at Lee County…favorite pro athletes are Jason Peters, Trent Williams, and Tyron Smith…says “It is a great honor to represent my school, family, and city in this game. I hope to gain new techniques that will help to develop me as a player to take on with me to the next level.”

C J Pipkin

C J…Hoggard…6-3, 185…WR…coached by Craig Underwood…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Offensive Player of the Year, All-Area…had 36 catches for 516 yards and 8 TDs…252 kick return yards and 110 punt return yards…as junior, had 31 catches for 479 yards and 3 TDs…256 kick return yards and 162 punt return yards…as sophomore, had 12 catches for 112 yards and 1 TD…also competed in baseball and track and field…preferred walk-on at East Carolina University where he will major in construction management…would like to pursue a career in construction, ultimately owning his own business like his father…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Hunter Renfrow…favorite pro athlete is Odell Beckham, Jr. … says “I feel honored to have been selected to play in the all-star game. It’s a dream come true. I know it will improve my leadership and athletic skills. I think playing with great athletes from across the state will teach me a lot about the game I am so passionate about.”

Tyshoun Thomas

Tyshoun…Scotland…5-9, 170…S…coached by Richard Bailey…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Region, team Best Defensive Back…had 31 tackles, 4 INTs, and 2 forced fumbles…as junior, named All-Conference…also competed in track and field where he was a state qualifier in the 4×100 relay…scholarship to UNC Pembroke where he will major in sports science…wants to pursue a career in athletics…his mother and father are his role models…favorite college athlete is Greedy Williams…favorite pro athlete is Jalen Ramsey…says “I’m excited to represent Scotland High School in the all-star game. It’s an honor to be considered one of the best players in the state of North Carolina. I hope to make lasting friendships while getting to play the game I love.”

Melik Ward

Melik…Tarboro…6-0, 260…OL…coached by Jeff Craddock…3-times named All-Conference, twice named All-Area and All-State…played on back-to-back 1AA state championship teams…as senior, named team Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Game in the 2018 state championship game…had 69 tackles, 22 TFLs, 6 sacks, 2 FRs, and 1 FF…as junior, named All-Area Defensive Back…had 67 tackles, 9 TFLs, 6 sacks, 4 FRs, and 4 FFs…as sophomore, named All-Area Defensive Tackle…also competed in track and field…Gold Key Award recipient…Pepsi Player of the Week recipient…scholarship to NC A&T State where he will major in electrical engineering…wants to pursue a career as a mechanical shop owner…favorite college athlete is Devonta Davis…favorite pro athlete is Adrian Peterson…says “I feel good about playing in the all-star game. It’s an honor and a blessing. I thank all of my true supporters. I’m expecting to gain a connection with the new people I meet and just take advantage of my last high school game.”

Davontae Wiggins

Davontae…Northern Nash…6-3, 215…QB…coached by Andrew Farriss…as senior, named All-Conference, team Offensive MVP…passed for 1,854 yards and 19 TDs and rushed for 550 yards and 3 TDs…as junior, named All-Conference, team Co-MVP …passed for 1,675 yards and 17 TDs and rushed for 345 yards and 3 TDs…as sophomore, named All-Conference, team Most Improved…also played basketball, twice earning All-Conference honors…scholarship to Fayetteville State…Jay-Z is his role model…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is Lamar Jackson…says “I’m very honored to be able to represent my family, teammates, and school in this game. I know I will enjoy this experience and it will be something I will remember for the rest of my life. I’m very thankful that I was able to be selected to play in this game.”

Josh Williams

Josh…Havelock…6-0, 185…LB…coached by Anthony Wray…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Area…had 130 tackles…as junior, rushed for 912 yards and 18 TDs…undecided about college choice…plans to major in business…favorite college athlete is Kyler Murray…favorite pro athlete is Dwayne Wade…says “I’m excited. This all-star game is another chance to play the game I love at the high school level. I’m expecting to gain a lot of confidence because I know I can compete with anyone that’s put in front of me.”

Lamont Williams

Lamont…Southern Nash…5 -11 ½ , 297…TE/DL…coached by Brian Foster…as senior, named All-Conference, Wilson Daily Times All-Area, Rocky Mount Telegram All-Area, team captain…had 63 tackles, 19 TFLs, 4 sacks, and rushed for 1 TD…as junior, named All-Conference, Wilson Daily Times All-Area, Rocky Mount Telegram All-Area…had 45 tackles, 12 TFLs, 5 sacks…as sophomore, had 14 tackles, 1 sack…also competed in track and field…member of A/B Honor Roll, FLY Academy (Future Leading Youth)…tutored and mentored elementary students weekly…scholarship to Wingate University where he will major in health and PE/ exercise science…wants to pursue a career as a teacher and coach at Southern Nash where the coaches encourage student-athletes to give back and try to make the community better…his brother, Dondrea Davenort, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Dexter Lawrence…favorite pro is Khalil Mack…says “It’s an honor to be chosen to play in the all-star game. I look forward to representing my school, conference, family, and myself in a positive manner.”

Jason Wilson

Jason…Havelock…5-8, 170…WR…coached by Anthony Wray…as senior, named All-Conference…had 13 receptions for 427 yards and 7 TDs…scholarship to Guilford College where he will major in business / sport marketing…favorite college athlete is Brendan Radley Hiles…favorite pro athlete is Steve Smith…says “I am very excited and blessed to be selected to play in a game with the best players in the state. I expect to gain a little more recognition and new skills to take along with me to college. I’m very grateful to be named an all-star.”

Dorez Wynn

Dorez…East Wake…6-3, 285…DE…coached by Mike Murray…as senior, had 19 sacks and led team in tackles for losses…also had 3 offensive touchdowns…also played basketball, receiving the team Defensive Play Award…scholarship to Barton College where he will major in mass communication…wants to pursue a career in sports broadcasting…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Joey Bosa…favorite pro athlete is Deacon Jones…says “I’m really excited and blessed to play in the all-star game. I’m expecting to gain a lot more experience than I have now.”

West Team

Josh Baker

Josh…Hibriten…6-2, 275…OL…coached by Clay Lewis…as senior, named All-Conference, team captain…as junior, named All-Conference…played on 2AA state championship team…also played basketball and baseball his sophomore and junior years…member of Varsity Club, Executive Council in AFSA (American Field Service)…president of Champions Club, a club that pairs with special needs students for the year to participate in activities and help with Special Olympics…plans to attend Western Carolina where he will major in pre-med…wants to pursue a career in trauma surgery or orthopedics…his parents are his role models…favorite college athlete is Cameron Johnson…favorite pro athlete is Julian Edleman…says “I’m extremely honored to have been selected to play in this special game, and I appreciate being given the opportunity to lace up my cleats one last time. Hopefully I’ll be able to meet some cool guys and have fun playing one last game of football before I really head into the real world.”

Aristotle Bowles

Ari…Olympic…5-10, 210…LB…coached by Jason Fowler…as senior, named All-Observer, All-County, All-Conference, Conference Defensive Player of the Year, team captain…had 108 tackles (77 solo), 19 TFLs, 12 QB hurries 3 PBUs, 4 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles, 1 defensive TD…as junior, named All-Conference, team captain…100 tackles (51 solo), 14 TFLs, 4 sacks, 11 QB hurries, 1 PBUs, 4 fumble recoveries, 6 forced fumbles…member of Connected Leadership Program, A/B Honor Roll…scholarship to Chowan University…wants to pursue a career in education, possibly coaching…favorite college athlete is Brian Bosworth…favorite pro athlete is Luke Kuechly…says “It’s a great honor being selected to play in this prestigious game. I look forward to creating friendships and becoming part of the East-West tradition. I am also excited about playing with high level athletes from across the state.”

Jeremiah Brown

Jeremiah…Kings Mountain…5-9, 300…DL…coached by Greg Lloyd…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Gaston Gazette, All-County…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Gaston Gazette, team Defensive Lineman of the Year…scholarship to Livingstone College where he will major in physical education…plans to pursue a career in teaching or as a chef…favorite pro athletes are Ray Lewis and Julius Peppers…says “I feel pretty excited to show my talent to more people from the East. Also, as a West player getting to meet new people and playing with people I don’t know will help me when I go to college and play with different people. I am expecting to gain more recognition and a fun experience. I look forward to competing with the state’s best players.”

KeAndre Buyna

KeAndre…Reagan…6-0, 200…DB…coached by Josh McGee…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County…had 72 tackles, 5 PBUs, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 sacks…led team with 6 INTs…member of A/B Honor Roll…will play football at Guilford College where he will major in sports marketing or forensic science…plans to pursue a career in sports marketing or forensic science…favorite college athlete is Kyler Murray…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “This is a tremendous honor to be selected to play in the all-star game. It is a special privilege, and I look forward to playing in one more high school game. I am excited about the opportunity to represent my family and Reagan High School. I am expecting to be surrounded by great players and coaches and meeting new friends through the week.”

Adam Callahan

Adam…Southwestern Randolph…6-7, 270…OL…coached by Seth Baxter…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County, team captain, team Lineman of the Year…led team in every OL category…as junior, named All-Conference, All-County, team Lineman of the Year…led team in every OL category…also competed in basketball and track and field…3-times named Academic All-Conference…member of A/B Honor Roll and Foster Street Church Youth Group…scholarship to Barton College…his mother and father are his role models…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is Ray Lewis…says “It’s a wonderful honor to be selected to participate in this all-star game. Thank you to my parents, teammates, and coaches for their support. Being the first ever football player chosen from Southwest Randolph is very special to me. I look forward to being coached by a talented and respected group from this state. It is exciting that some of my future teammates from Barton will be playing in this game.”

Fabian Duncan

Fabian…North Mecklenburg…5-9, 202…RB…coached by Eric Morman…as senior, named All-Conference, team Offensive MVP…team Viking Award recipient…led the conference in rushing with 1,330 yards…rushed for 13 TDs…had 4 receptions for 81 yards…as junior, rushed for 291 yards and 4 TDs…on defense, named All-Conference as a DB with 64 tackles (7 for a loss), 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries…scholarship to Johnson C. Smith where he plans to major in Psychology…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is his brother Malik Brown…favorite pro athlete is Saquan Barkley…says “I am very excited to be selected to play in the all-star game. This will give me the opportunity to showcase my talents and compete against some of the top football players in North Carolina.”

Ethan Evans

Ethan…North Surry…6-3, 215…P/K…coached by Danny Lyons…as senior, named All-Conference, # 1 kickoff specialist in the state…as junior, named All-Conference…also competed in track and field…member of National Honor Society…scholarship to Wingate University where he will major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career as a physical therapist or a personal trainer and own his own training facility…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Chris Birozes…favorite pro athlete is Thomas Morestead…says of playing in the all-star game: “It’s a huge honor representing my school in this game, and I hope to have an experience that I’ll never forget.”

Quayon Gilbert

Quayon…East Forsyth…6-0, 177…DB…coached by Todd Willert…as senior, had 40 tackles, 5 PBUs…scholarship to Barton College where he will major in business…wants to pursue a career in real estate…his mom is his role model…favorite college athlete is Bookie Radley Hiles…favorite pro athlete is Jaen Ramsey…says “I’m excited to be playing in the all-star game!”

Cameron Gill

Cameron…Salisbury…6-0, 165…DB…coached by Brian Hinson…as senior, named All-Conference, All-State, NC State Player of the Week…had 15 TDs…undecided about college choice…plans to major in sports medicine…favorite college athlete is Marcus Hayes…favorite pro athlete is Darren Sproles…says “I feel good about playing in the all-star game.”

Alex Gowda

Alex…Eastern Guilford…6-2, 230…LB…coached by Joseph Glass…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Regional, team Defensive Player of the Year…had 120 tackles…as junior, named All-Conference, All-Regional, team Defensive Player of the Year…had 140 tackles…also named All-Conference in baseball with a .431 batting average and 6 homeruns…member of FCA…scholarship to Barton College where he will major in business…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Kendyl Graves…favorite pro athlete is Luke Keuchly…says “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to play in the game. I want to gain coaching from other coaches and friendship from the other players playing.”

Jackson Greene

Jackson…Watauga…5-11, 180…DB…coached by Ryan Habich…as senior, named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, team captain…had 59.6 tackles (46 solo), 5 INTs (including 1 for a TD), 7 PBUs. 2 fumble recoveries…on offense, accounted for 1,350 all-purpose yards and 15 all-purpose TDs, ….as junior, named All-Conference…had 52 tackles (35 solo), 3 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries…as sophomore, named All-Conference…had 59 tackles…also competed in baseball, basketball and track…president of Athletes for Good…member of FCA Leadership, Football Unity Council, DECA, Radiate Youth, NHS…Pioneer Spotlight recipient…preferred walk-on at Appalachian State where he will major in business – supply chain management…wants to be part of the family business, Hollar and Greene Produce…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Trevor Lawrence…favorite pro athlete is Drew Brees…says “I’m excited to be a part of the long history of this game and represent Watauga High, as well as my hometown.”

Isiah Hall

Isiah…Sun Valley…5-11, 177…WR…coached by Tad Baucom…as senior, named All-Conference…had 46 receptions for 901 yards and 12 TDs…undecided about college choice…plans to major in computer science…favorite college athlete is Marquise Brown…favorite pro athlete is Antonio Brown…says “I am excited to have such a great opportunity, and I am just expecting to have fun.”

Josh Hayward

Josh…Eastern Guilford…6-3, 180…DL…coached by Joe Glass…as senior, had 97 tackles…as junior, had 67 tackles…also competed in track and field and lacrosse…named Academic All-Conference, Scholar Athlete, All-Conference…plans to walk-on at Guilford College where he will major in physical therapy…wants to pursue a career as a physical therapist…his parents are his role models…favorite college and pro athlete is Julio Jones…says “I feel it is a great honor to be chosen for something this big because I didn’t know I was good enough to make it.”

Braxton Henderson

Braxton…Eastern Guilford…5-10, 287…OL…coached by Joe Glass…as senior, named All-Conference, team Best Offensive Lineman…as junior, named All-Conference…also named All-Conference in track and field…scholarship to Guilford College where he will major in environmental science…wants to pursue a career as an environment scientist or own his own HVAC and plumbing business…his father is his role model…favorite college athlete is Kendyl Graves…favorite pro athlete is Cam Newton…says “I’m honored to be playing in this all-star game. This is the best of the best. I’ve always loved football, and to be recognized as an all-star is a huge accomplishment and a blessing. I expect to gain life-long friendships and to share my love of football with these fantastic players. It’s going to be a great experience. I’m blessed to have the chance to play in this game.”

Maddox Johnson

Maddox…North Davidson…5-11, 225…LB…coached by Brian Flynn…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County…had 125 tackles (27 for a loss), 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT…as junior, named All-Conference, All-County…had 142 tackles (9 for a loss), 4 sacks…also played baseball…member of NHS 3-time Student Council vice president…scholarship to Barton College where he plans to major in business administration…favorite college athlete is Zion Williamson…favorite pro athlete is Baker Mayfield…says “I am excited to test my skills against the best. This is a high honor to play in this game, and I hope to grow as a player.”

Marqwone Jones

Marqwone…Hibriten…6-2, 221…RB…coached by Clay Lewis…as senior, named All-Conference, team Offensive Player of the Year…rushed for 1,315 yards and 24 TDs…as junior, named All-Conference…played for 2AA state championship team…rushed for 850 yards and 10 TDs…also played basketball…member of Varsity Club…school events volunteer…scholarship to Louisburg College…his sibling is his role model…favorite college athlete is Najee Harris…favorite pro athlete is Bo Jackson…says “I think playing in the all-star game is a blessing. One reason is that I get to play in one more high school game, and I get to compete with different players from all across the state. It will also give me a chance to play for other coaches.”

Alexander Kale

Alex…Crest…6-1, 250…OL…coached by Nicholas Eddins…as senior, named All-Conference…plans to walk-on at Wingate where he will major in business management…wants to own his own business…his dad is his role model…favorite college athlete is Jalin Hurts…favorite pro athlete is Christian McCaffery … says “I feel really good about playing in this game. I get to meet new people, get a different style of coaching, and I will not go into college raw. I expect to gain friendships and tips on how to better myself.”

Devante Lambert

Devante…Ragsdale…6-3, 260…DL…coached by Johnny Boykin…as senior, named All-Conference…had 66 tackles (45 solo), 5 sacks…scholarship to Fayetteville State University where he plans to major in accounting…his father is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “I feel great about being able to play in the all-star game. I feel this will be a great experience to help me get ready for college.”

Brandon Lewis

Brandon…North Mecklenburg…6-0, 270…OL…coached by Eric Morman…as senior, led an offense that averaged 181 yards a game rushing and produced 2 one thousand yard rushers…as junior, blocked for 2 one thousand yard rushers…on defense he had 45 tackles (6 for a loss), 3 sacks, 1 INT…plans to walk-on at Winston Salem State where he will major in computer science or nursing….wants to pursue a career as an IT consultant…Coach William Fly is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Aaron Donald…says “I look forward to having the opportunity to represent my high school and play against some of the top competition in our state.”

Deaven Lowery

Deaven…Hunter Huss…6-3, 240…DL…coached by Jamar McKoy…as senior, named All-Conference, had 80 tackles (21 for a loss), 12 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries…as sophomore, had 50 tackles (15 for a loss), 5 sacks…scholarship to Winston Salem State University where he will major in sports management… wants to pursue a career as a sports trainer or a coach…Coach Jamar McKoy is his role model…favorite college athlete is Jalen Hurts…favorite pro athlete is Von Miller….says “I’m grateful and thankful for the opportunity to play in the all-star game. To be listed as an all-star is an honor. This game will give me a better feel for what college will be like and give me a chance to compete with players I have never played with or against. I plan to gain experience, better knowledge of the game, and relationships/bonds with my competitors, teammates, and coaches.”

Xzavian McIntyre

Xzavian…Ragsdale…6-0, 195…LB…coached by Johnny Boykin…as senior, named All-Conference…had 54 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 forced fumble…on offense, had 2 receptions for 98 yards and 2 TDs…undecided about college choice…plans to major in dental hygiene…wants to pursue a career as an orthodontist…his mom is his role model…favorite college athlete is Johnathan Abram…favorite pro athlete is Kam Chancelor…on playing in the all-star game, he says, “I feel like it’s a great opportunity to go out there and show my skills. I’m expecting to gain knowledge on some things I didn’t know and just have fun.”

Jack Olds

Jack…West Forsyth…6-2, 194…LB…coached by Adrian Snow…as senior, named CPC Defensive Player of the Year…had 136 tackles…will attend East Carolina University where he will major in construction management…wants to pursue a career in construction management…favorite pro athlete is Lebron James…says “I’m very exited to be playing in the all-star game, and I expect to have a good time.”

Breylan Owens

Breylan…Brevard…6-2, 180…WR…coached by Craig Pritchett…as senior, named All-Conference…had 33 receptions for 681 yards and 9 TDs…blocked a punt for a TD…as junior, had 17 receptions for 360 yards and 5 TDs…on defense, had 28 tackles, 3 INTs and 1 blocked kick…also competed in track, baseball and was named All-Conference 4 times in basketball…attending Palmetto Prep School…plans to major in education/special education…wants to pursue a career as a special education teacher and coach…favorite college athlete is Deebo Samuel…favorite pro athlete is Deandre Hopkins…says “I’m excited and looking forward to meeting other guys and playing in front of college coaches and hopefully finding a scholarship.”

Josh Robinson

Josh…Eastern Alamance…5-10, 165…WR…coached by John Kirby…as senior, named All-Conference, All-Region…had 47 receptions for 946 yards and 17 TDs…as junior…had 12 receptions for 221 yards and 2 TDs…also named All-Conference in basketball and track and field…will attend West Hills…plans to major in business…wants to pursue a career in football…favorite college athlete is Mark Ingram…favorite pro athlete is Kevin Durant…says “I am excited and thankful to be chosen to play in the all-star game. I hope to gain a new group of friends and look forward to seeing how I match up with some outstanding athletes.”

Jalen Shelf

Jalen…East Forsyth…6-3, 310…OL…coached by Todd Willert…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County…as junior, named All-Conference, All-County, All-Northwest…as sophomore, named All-Conference…scholarship to Winston Salem State where he will major in business…wants to pursue a career in business…his uncle is his role model…favorite college athlete is Jalen Hurts…favorite pro athlete is James Harrison…says “I am excited to play in the all-star game. I expect to learn a lot from playing in the environment.”

Trey Shepherd

Trey…Monroe…6-3, 190…QB…coached by Johnny Sowell…as senior, named All-County, All-Conference…Charlotte Football Awards finalist…passed for 2,195 yards and 24 TDs…rushed for 451 yards and 6 TDs…as junior, named All-Conference, All-County…passed for 1,655 yards and 17 TDs…rushed for 239 yards and 2 TDs…as sophomore, named All-Conference, All-County…passed for 1,246 yards…rushed for 338 yards and 4 TDs…also named All-County and All-Conference in basketball…scholarship with Johnson C. Smith University where he will major in finance…wants to pursue a career as a financial analyst…favorite college athlete is Justin Herbert…favorite pro athlete is Kobe Bryant…says “I feel it’s an honor to have an opportunity to play in one of North Carolina’s most prestigious high school all-star games. It is a great chance to showcase my talent along with other great athletes in the state.”

Hakim Simmons

Hakim…Central Cabarrus…6-0, 230…LB…coached by Kenneth McClamrock…as senior, named All-Conference, team captain…as junior, named All-Conference, All-County…as sophomore, named All-Conference…scholarship to Antelope Valley College…plans to major in fire science…wants to pursue a career as a firefighter…his mom is his role model…favorite pro athlete is Luke Keuchly…says “I am happy to be selected to play in the all-star game. Words cannot express how excited I am. This was a goal of mine this year!”

JahTwan Stafford

JahTwan…Monroe…5-8, 180…RB…coached by Johnny Sowell…as senior, named All-Conference, All-County, All-Charlotte Observer…accounted for over 2,700 all-purpose yards, with 1,233 yards and 13 TDs rushing and 232 yards and 1 TD receiving…averaged 19.1 yards per return and had 4 returns for TDs…as junior, rushed for 352 yards and 4 TDs…had 195 yards and 1 TD receiving…averaged 41.8 yards per return…as sophomore, rushed for 465 yards and 3 TDs…had 98 receiving yards…also competed in indoor and outdoor track…member of FCA Leadership Committee, SGA vice president…scholarship to Livingstone College where he will major in mass communications…wants to pursue a career as a journalist…favorite college athlete is Reggie Bush…favorite pro athlete is Barry Sanders…says “Playing in this game is a huge honor and accomplishment. It’s one of the most prestigious all-star games around, and I feel like it is a great way to show all my talents.”

Blake Stephens

Blake…North Davidson…6-4, 258…DL/TE…coached by Brian Flynn…as senior, named Al-Conference, All-County, County Player of the Year, All-Northwest…as junior, named All-Conference, All-County, County Player of the Year, All-Northwest, Max Preps All-State…as sophomore, named All-County…also named All-County, All-Conference, All-Region, and All-State in track and field…2018 discus state champion…scholarship to Wingate University where he will major in criminal justice…wants to pursue a career with the SBI…favorite college athlete is Tau Tagovailoa…favorite pro athlete is J.J. Watt…says “I feel extremely blessed to be playing in the all-star game. I’m excited to be able to not only represent myself, but also my family, my team, and the North Davidson community. I look forward to gaining new relationships with these other all-star players from around the state.”

Simeon Thompson

Simeon…Erwin…5-10, 155…WR…coached by Rodney Pruett…as senior, named All-Conference, All-WNC…83 receptions for 1,325 yards and 27 TDs…as junior, named All-Conference…45 receptions for 812 yards and 11 TDs…also named All-Conference in basketball and was a state qualifier on the 4×200 relay team in track…plans to walk-on at Western Carolina University…plans to major in business…would like to play in the NFL…his momma is his role model…favorite college athlete is Jerry Judy…favorite pro athlete is DeAndre Hopkins…says “I am very excited and thankful for the opportunity. I am looking forward to going up against great competition and meeting new people.”

Kaylon Wade

Kaylon…Kings Mountain…6-0, 170…QB…coached by Greg Lloyd…as senior named All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, All-County, All-Gazette, team MVP…passed for 3,150 yards and 42 TDs…rushed for 750 yards and 18 TDs…as junior, named All-Conference, All-County, All-Gazette…also played basketball…member of CTE Honor Society…scholarship to Catawba College where he will major in criminal justice…favorite college athlete is Luke Maye…favorite pro athlete is Cam Newton…says “It is an honor to be selected to play in the all-star game, and I would like to thank the West coaches for selecting me. It will be a great experience to compete with some of the best football players in North Carolina. I believe I will gain a better character to myself and learn how to adapt to new people and teammates.”

Devonte Washington

Devonte…Reagan…6-5, 295…OL…coached by Josh McGee…as senior, named All-County…graded out at 80%…scholarship to Chowan University where he will major in accounting…wants to pursue a career as an accountant…his father, Ivan Washington, is his role model…favorite college athlete is Greg Dortch…favorite pro athlete is Cam Newton…says “It is a great honor to play in this all-star game. I expect to gain better techniques to better myself as a whole football player and expand my talents.”

Kenneth Washington

Kenneth…Shelby…5-11, 180…DB…coached by Michael Wilbanks…as senior, had 62 tackles (5 for a loss) 1.5 sacks, 1 INT…scholarship to Bluefield College where he will major in sports marketing…wants to pursue a career as a sports analyst or own his own team…his pops is his role model…favorite college athlete is Chauncy Gardener-Johnson…favorite pro athlete is Sean Taylor…says “I am honored to be selected to play in the all-star game, and I just want to experience it so I can expand my game and get better.”

Michael White, Jr.

Michael…West Forsyth…5-11, 311…DL…coached by Adrian Snow…as senior, had 46 tackles, sacks…also competed in lacrosse and wrestling…member of Titan Achievers…plans to walk on at Gardner Webb where he will major in exercise science…wants to pursue a career as a traveling physical therapist…Cleveland Elam is his role model…favorite college athlete is Zach Thomas…favorite pro athlete is Javon Hargrave…says “I feel honored to be chosen to play in the all-star game. I am expecting to gain friendships and experience of one last high school football game.”

Larry Williams

Larry…Southern Alamance…5-10, 180…DB…coached by Fritz Hessentaler…as senior, had 23 tackles, 6 INTs, 165 yards off INTs, 2 pass deflections…on offense, had 245 receiving yards…as junior, had 30 tackles, 4 INTs, 9 deflections…on offense, rushed for 288 yards and had 10 receptions for 68 yards…as sophomore, had 9 tackles and 1 INT…also named All-Conference in basketball…plans to walk-on at Western Carolina University where he will major in business…wants to pursue a career in business or advertising…favorite college athlete is RJ Barrett…favorite pro athlete is Jarvis Laundry…says “It is an honor to play in the all-star game. I expect to learn from different coaches and players from all over North Carolina.”

Tevin Yellock

Tevin…Southern Alamance…6-3, 175…WR…coached by Robert Pope…as senior, had 482 yards and 5 TDs receiving…plans to attend Guilford Technical Community College where he will major in aerospace engineering…wants to open his own business designing and working on airplane engines…his cousin is his role model…favorite college athlete is Jalen Hurts…favorite pro athlete is Julio Jones…says “I feel accomplished playing in the all-star game with a lot of good athletes. I’m expecting to gain some skills and knowledge.”