Final Score from the East-West All-Stars Football Game at Jamieson Stadium:East over West, 20-8/Full Stats and Numbers(More Video Highlights and Interview with Ragsdale’s Coach Johnny Boykin HERE for you now!!!)

Final Score from the East-West All-Stars Football Game at Jamieson Stadium:East over West, 20-8/Full Stats and Numbers
Box Score (Final)
2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Game
West All-Stars vs East All-Stars (Jul 17, 2019 at Greensboro, N.C.)
Score by Quarters 1-2-3-4 Total West All-Stars 8-0-0-0 8 East All-Stars 7-6-0-7 20
Qtr Time Scoring play
1st 08:15 EAST – Lamont Murray 81 yd pass from Kyler Davis (Declan Hall kick), 3-74 1:39
04:03 WEST – Kenneth Washington 69 yd fumble recovery (JahTwan Stafford pass from Jackson Greene)
2nd 01:29 EAST – Kentreaz Coston 20 yd interception return (Declan Hall kick failed)
4th 01:34 EAST – Keon Caudle 8 yd run (Declan Hall kick), 10-78 3:53
WEST EAST FIRST DOWNS 0 12 RUSHES-YARDS (NET) 19--36 39-148 PASSING YDS (NET) 21 128 Passes Att-Comp-Int 13-5-1 12-7-0 TOTAL OFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS 32--15 51-276 Fumble Returns-Yards 1-69 0-0 Punt Returns-Yards 3-25 5-57 Kickoff Returns-Yards 3-21 0-0 Interception Returns-Yards 0-0 1-20 Punts (Number-Avg) 7-53.0 6-31.7 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 3-1 Penalties-Yards 1-15 3-20 Possession Time 18:19 29:41 Third-Down Conversions 0 of 9 4 of 12 Fourth-Down Conversions 0 of 1 0 of 0 Red-Zone Scores-Chances 0-0 1-3 Sacks By: Number-Yards 0-0 6-58
RUSHING: West All-Stars-Fabian Duncan 2-7; Marqwone Jones 1-6; JahTwan Stafford 7-4; Trey Shepherd
3-minus 7; Kaylon Wade 6-minus 46. East All-Stars-Keon Caudle 18-119; Xzavior Bowden 6-25; Kendall
Harris 4-18; Milton Chandler 1-1; Davontae Wiggins 3-minus 2; Josh Williams 1-minus 4; Kyler Davis
6-minus 9.
PASSING: West All-Stars-Kaylon Wade 3-9-0-16; Trey Shepherd 2-4-1-5. East All-Stars-Kyler Davis
5-9-0-116; Davontae Wiggins 2-3-0-12.
RECEIVING: West All-Stars-Tevin Yellock 2-10; Trey Shepherd 1-11; Josh Robinson 1-2; Devonte
Washington 1-minus 2. East All-Stars-Lamont Murray 2-88; Steve Green 2-11; Jason Wilson 1-17; Aaron
Harris 1-7; Uriah Lawrence 1-5.
INTERCEPTIONS: West All-Stars-None. East All-Stars-Kentreaz Coston 1-20.
FUMBLES: West All-Stars-JahTwan Stafford 2-1; Fabian Duncan 1-0. East All-Stars-Steve Green 1-0;
Xzavior Bowden 1-1; Davontae Wiggins 1-0.
West All-Stars vs. East All-Stars
Date: Jul 17, 2019 • Site: Greensboro, N.C. • Stadium: Jamieson Stadium
Attendance: 5724
Kickoff time: 8:00 pm • End of Game: 10:20 pm • Total elapsed time: 2:20
Officials: Referee: Dennis Setser; Umpire: Jeff Bledsole; Linesman: Todd Brewer;
Line judge: Jerry Thompson; Back judge: Carlos Torian; Scorer: Guilford SID;
Temperature: 90 • Wind: WSW10mph • Weather: partly cloudy, hot
2019 North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star
Game – 71st edition
East’s Keon Caudle (Tarboro HS) was named the Offensive MVP
West’s Alex Kale (Crest HS) was named the Defensive MVP
SACKS (UA-A): West All-Stars-None. East All-Stars-Josh Williams 1-1; Isaac Anderson 1-1; Milton
Chandler 2-0; Promise Harris 1-0.
TACKLES (UA-A): West All-Stars-Alex Kale 2-5; Maddox Johnson 3-3; Alex Gowda 3-3; Kenneth Washington
3-2; Blake Stephens 3-2; Xzavian McIntyre 2-3; Cameron Gill 3-1; Josh Hayward 2-2; Jack Olds 1-3;
Ari Bowles 1-3; Devante Lambert 1-1; Quayon Gilbert 1-1; Michael White Jr. 0-2; Brandon Lewis 1-0;
Fabian Duncan 1-0; Devonte Washington 1-0; Deavan Lowery 1-0; Larry Williams 1-0; Jackson Greene
1-0; Hakim Simmons 0-1. East All-Stars-Josh Williams 2-3; Milton Chandler 3-0; Isaac Anderson 2-1;
Promise Harris 2-0; Tyshoun Thomas 2-0; Devon Grant 2-0; Melik Ward 1-1; Colin Guentensberger 1-1;
Jaivah Cruse 1-1; Isaiah Dicken 1-0; Zakeem Brooks 0-1; Dorez Wynn 0-1; Kentreaz Coston 0-1.
Game Starters:
West All-Stars
Pos ## OFFENSE
WR 2 Breylan Owens
QB 7 Trey Shepherd
WR 17 Simeon Thompson
RB 23 Marqwone Jones
WR 24 Isaiah Hall
RB 40 JahTwan Stafford
C 54 Brandon Lewis
T 57 Braxton Henderson
G 62 Josh Baker
T 65 Devonte Washington
G 66 Jalen Shelf
Pos ## DEFENSE
LB 5 Alex Gowda
LB 6 Jack Olds
S 8 KeAndre Buyna
S 12 Jackson Greene
LB 20 Maddox Johnson
DB 21 Cameron Gill
LB 42 Xzavian McIntyre
DE 55 Devante Lambert
DL 90 Jeremiah Brown
DE 99 Blake Stephens
DB 9 Kenneth Washington
East All-Stars
Pos ## OFFENSE
WR 5 Lamont Murray
QB 10 Kyler Davis
WR 11 Jevoughn Leavelle
WR 14 Aaron Harris
RB 22 Keon Caudle
TE 40 Lamont Williams
OL 50 Isaiah Dunn
OL 56 Steven McKinney
C 65 Melik Ward
OL 72 Tayvian Hall
OL 77 Payton Baum
Pos ## DEFENSE
LB 8 Josh Williams
DB 15 Kentreaz Coston
LB 18 Devon Grant
S 23 Luca Hurst
DB 28 Dante Bowlding
S 32 Tyshoun Thomas
LB 42 Milton Chandler
LB 57 Jaivah Cruse
DE 85 Isaac Anderson
DE 90 Isaiah Dicken
DL 92 Dorez Wynn
West All-Stars: 3-Tevin Yellock, 4-Fabian Duncan, 10-Quayon Gilbert, 11-Kaylon Wade, 14-Josh Robinson,
18-Ethan Evans, 22-Larry Williams, 35-Ari Bowles, 44-Hakim Simmons, 45-Michael White Jr., 64-Adam Callahan,
75-Deavan Lowery, 81-Josh Hayward, 87-Alex Kale.
East All-Stars: 2-Davontae Wiggins, 3-CJ Pipkin, 4-Declan Hall, 6-Steve Green, 7-Zakeem Brooks,
9-Colin Guentensberger, 12-Xzavior Bowden, 16-Jason Wilson, 21-Kendall Harris, 33-Uriah Lawrence,
35-Scott Looney, 54-Kobe Crump, 87-Promise Harris.
Courtesy of Dave Walters, Guilford College Sports Information Director




