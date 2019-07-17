Final Score from the East-West All-Stars Football Game at Jamieson Stadium:East over West, 20-8/Full Stats and Numbers(More Video Highlights and Interview with Ragsdale’s Coach Johnny Boykin HERE for you now!!!)

Box Score (Final)

2019 NCCA East-West All-Star Game

West All-Stars vs East All-Stars (Jul 17, 2019 at Greensboro, N.C.)

Score by Quarters 1-2-3-4 Total West All-Stars 8-0-0-0 8 East All-Stars 7-6-0-7 20

Qtr Time Scoring play

1st 08:15 EAST – Lamont Murray 81 yd pass from Kyler Davis (Declan Hall kick), 3-74 1:39

04:03 WEST – Kenneth Washington 69 yd fumble recovery (JahTwan Stafford pass from Jackson Greene)

2nd 01:29 EAST – Kentreaz Coston 20 yd interception return (Declan Hall kick failed)

4th 01:34 EAST – Keon Caudle 8 yd run (Declan Hall kick), 10-78 3:53

WEST EAST FIRST DOWNS 0 12 RUSHES-YARDS (NET) 19--36 39-148 PASSING YDS (NET) 21 128 Passes Att-Comp-Int 13-5-1 12-7-0 TOTAL OFFENSE PLAYS-YARDS 32--15 51-276 Fumble Returns-Yards 1-69 0-0 Punt Returns-Yards 3-25 5-57 Kickoff Returns-Yards 3-21 0-0 Interception Returns-Yards 0-0 1-20 Punts (Number-Avg) 7-53.0 6-31.7 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 3-1 Penalties-Yards 1-15 3-20 Possession Time 18:19 29:41 Third-Down Conversions 0 of 9 4 of 12 Fourth-Down Conversions 0 of 1 0 of 0 Red-Zone Scores-Chances 0-0 1-3 Sacks By: Number-Yards 0-0 6-58

RUSHING: West All-Stars-Fabian Duncan 2-7; Marqwone Jones 1-6; JahTwan Stafford 7-4; Trey Shepherd

3-minus 7; Kaylon Wade 6-minus 46. East All-Stars-Keon Caudle 18-119; Xzavior Bowden 6-25; Kendall

Harris 4-18; Milton Chandler 1-1; Davontae Wiggins 3-minus 2; Josh Williams 1-minus 4; Kyler Davis

6-minus 9.

PASSING: West All-Stars-Kaylon Wade 3-9-0-16; Trey Shepherd 2-4-1-5. East All-Stars-Kyler Davis

5-9-0-116; Davontae Wiggins 2-3-0-12.

RECEIVING: West All-Stars-Tevin Yellock 2-10; Trey Shepherd 1-11; Josh Robinson 1-2; Devonte

Washington 1-minus 2. East All-Stars-Lamont Murray 2-88; Steve Green 2-11; Jason Wilson 1-17; Aaron

Harris 1-7; Uriah Lawrence 1-5.

INTERCEPTIONS: West All-Stars-None. East All-Stars-Kentreaz Coston 1-20.

FUMBLES: West All-Stars-JahTwan Stafford 2-1; Fabian Duncan 1-0. East All-Stars-Steve Green 1-0;

Xzavior Bowden 1-1; Davontae Wiggins 1-0.

West All-Stars vs. East All-Stars

Date: Jul 17, 2019 • Site: Greensboro, N.C. • Stadium: Jamieson Stadium

Attendance: 5724

Kickoff time: 8:00 pm • End of Game: 10:20 pm • Total elapsed time: 2:20

Officials: Referee: Dennis Setser; Umpire: Jeff Bledsole; Linesman: Todd Brewer;

Line judge: Jerry Thompson; Back judge: Carlos Torian; Scorer: Guilford SID;

Temperature: 90 • Wind: WSW10mph • Weather: partly cloudy, hot

2019 North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star

Game – 71st edition

East’s Keon Caudle (Tarboro HS) was named the Offensive MVP

West’s Alex Kale (Crest HS) was named the Defensive MVP

SACKS (UA-A): West All-Stars-None. East All-Stars-Josh Williams 1-1; Isaac Anderson 1-1; Milton

Chandler 2-0; Promise Harris 1-0.

TACKLES (UA-A): West All-Stars-Alex Kale 2-5; Maddox Johnson 3-3; Alex Gowda 3-3; Kenneth Washington

3-2; Blake Stephens 3-2; Xzavian McIntyre 2-3; Cameron Gill 3-1; Josh Hayward 2-2; Jack Olds 1-3;

Ari Bowles 1-3; Devante Lambert 1-1; Quayon Gilbert 1-1; Michael White Jr. 0-2; Brandon Lewis 1-0;

Fabian Duncan 1-0; Devonte Washington 1-0; Deavan Lowery 1-0; Larry Williams 1-0; Jackson Greene

1-0; Hakim Simmons 0-1. East All-Stars-Josh Williams 2-3; Milton Chandler 3-0; Isaac Anderson 2-1;

Promise Harris 2-0; Tyshoun Thomas 2-0; Devon Grant 2-0; Melik Ward 1-1; Colin Guentensberger 1-1;

Jaivah Cruse 1-1; Isaiah Dicken 1-0; Zakeem Brooks 0-1; Dorez Wynn 0-1; Kentreaz Coston 0-1.

Game Starters:

West All-Stars

Pos ## OFFENSE

WR 2 Breylan Owens

QB 7 Trey Shepherd

WR 17 Simeon Thompson

RB 23 Marqwone Jones

WR 24 Isaiah Hall

RB 40 JahTwan Stafford

C 54 Brandon Lewis

T 57 Braxton Henderson

G 62 Josh Baker

T 65 Devonte Washington

G 66 Jalen Shelf

Pos ## DEFENSE

LB 5 Alex Gowda

LB 6 Jack Olds

S 8 KeAndre Buyna

S 12 Jackson Greene

LB 20 Maddox Johnson

DB 21 Cameron Gill

LB 42 Xzavian McIntyre

DE 55 Devante Lambert

DL 90 Jeremiah Brown

DE 99 Blake Stephens

DB 9 Kenneth Washington

East All-Stars

Pos ## OFFENSE

WR 5 Lamont Murray

QB 10 Kyler Davis

WR 11 Jevoughn Leavelle

WR 14 Aaron Harris

RB 22 Keon Caudle

TE 40 Lamont Williams

OL 50 Isaiah Dunn

OL 56 Steven McKinney

C 65 Melik Ward

OL 72 Tayvian Hall

OL 77 Payton Baum

Pos ## DEFENSE

LB 8 Josh Williams

DB 15 Kentreaz Coston

LB 18 Devon Grant

S 23 Luca Hurst

DB 28 Dante Bowlding

S 32 Tyshoun Thomas

LB 42 Milton Chandler

LB 57 Jaivah Cruse

DE 85 Isaac Anderson

DE 90 Isaiah Dicken

DL 92 Dorez Wynn

West All-Stars: 3-Tevin Yellock, 4-Fabian Duncan, 10-Quayon Gilbert, 11-Kaylon Wade, 14-Josh Robinson,

18-Ethan Evans, 22-Larry Williams, 35-Ari Bowles, 44-Hakim Simmons, 45-Michael White Jr., 64-Adam Callahan,

75-Deavan Lowery, 81-Josh Hayward, 87-Alex Kale.

East All-Stars: 2-Davontae Wiggins, 3-CJ Pipkin, 4-Declan Hall, 6-Steve Green, 7-Zakeem Brooks,

9-Colin Guentensberger, 12-Xzavior Bowden, 16-Jason Wilson, 21-Kendall Harris, 33-Uriah Lawrence,

35-Scott Looney, 54-Kobe Crump, 87-Promise Harris.

