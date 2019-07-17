NO. 8 IN FEDEXCUP POINTS, PAUL CASEY JOINS WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Wyndham Championship field took an important step with the addition of Paul Casey, who is ranked eighth in the current FedExCup point standings and No. 15 in the Official World Golf Rankings, the tournament announced today. The 80th Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for July 30-Aug. 4, 2019 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Casey joins defending champion Brandt Snedeker, former champions Webb Simpson, Davis Love III and Si Woo Kim as well as young guns Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland in the field.

Casey’s commitment could be related to the new $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10 bonus which will be split among the top-10 finishers in the FedExCup point standings following the Wyndham Championship. Casey is currently 746 points out of first place, but with a 500-point boost for winning the Wyndham Championship, he could jump as high as fourth in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 (based on the current FedExCup point standings) increasing his end-of-season bonus from $600,000 to $1.1 Million. Casey leads 11th-place Jon Rahm by 248 points so playing the Wyndham will also help secure his place in the final Wyndham Rewards Top 10.

Casey finished third in the 2015 Wyndham Championship, the most recent of his six previous appearances. He is a three-time PGA TOUR winner including the 2018 and ’19 Valspar Championships. In addition to his win earlier this season in Tampa, Fla., he finished second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, tied for third at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, tied for fourth at the Wells Fargo Championship and tied for fifth at the Travelers Championship. A native of England formerly ranked No. 3 in the World, he represented the European Team in the Ryder Cup four times.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations