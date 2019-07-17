Showcase Baseball Camp coming up on July 23 from ONSL/Old North State League Baseball

UNCG, High Point University, Gardner Webb, William Peace, Greensboro College, and Wake Tech SHOWCASE BASEBALL CAMP July 23rd. Sponsored by the ONSL. Cost is just $100 and space is limited.

To sign up or for more information, go to www.oldnorthstateleague.com and go to player forms.

Reggie Allred

Old North State League President/General Manager

Scouting for Lake Erie Crushers Professional Team

CNC Baseball Club President (Muddogs)