Showcase Baseball Camp coming up on July 23 from ONSL/Old North State League Baseball
UNCG, High Point University, Gardner Webb, William Peace, Greensboro College, and Wake Tech SHOWCASE BASEBALL CAMP July 23rd. Sponsored by the ONSL. Cost is just $100 and space is limited.
To sign up or for more information, go to www.oldnorthstateleague.com and go to player forms.
Reggie Allred
Old North State League President/General Manager
Scouting for Lake Erie Crushers Professional Team
CNC Baseball Club President (Muddogs)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.