Showcase Baseball Camp coming up on July 23 from ONSL/Old North State League Baseball

Posted by Press Release on July 17, 2019 at 10:53 am under Amateur, College | Be the First to Comment

UNCG, High Point University, Gardner Webb, William Peace, Greensboro College, and Wake Tech SHOWCASE BASEBALL CAMP July 23rd. Sponsored by the ONSL. Cost is just $100 and space is limited.

To sign up or for more information, go to www.oldnorthstateleague.com and go to player forms.

Reggie Allred
Old North State League President/General Manager
Scouting for Lake Erie Crushers Professional Team
CNC Baseball Club President (Muddogs)

