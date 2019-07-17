Tuesday Night Baseball Scoreboard:Hoppers Go Long vs. Hagerstown/Rockers still on the clock at Print Time/HiToms slide past Copperheads/D-Braves do in Royals/K’ville Bulldogs blast Locos

South Atlantic League:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 9, Hagerstown Suns 3

WP:Nova(4-2)/LP:Peguero(2-8)

Hoppers(58-36/14-11)…Suns(40-55/10-15)

Hoppers’ Luke Mangieri with two, two-run Home Runs…Mangieri goes 2-3/2 HR’s/4 RBI/BB/2 Runs…HR’s # 2 and 3/RBI now at 8…Conner Kaiser HR #7/RBI 31…Grant Koch HR #4/RBI #27….Koch 2-4/HR/Double…Fabricio Macias 3-4/Double 3 RBI/2 Runs…Macias has 14 hits over his last 5 games….Kyle Mottice with 2 runs and 35 runs in 35 games, this season….Mottice 0-2/HBP/BB/2 Runs..Jack Herman 2-4….

TOG-2:52/Attendance 3,124 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

Game One

High Point Rockers 13, Lancaster Barnstormers 8

Rockers(43-32)/Barnstormers(24-49)

TOG-2:26 at Clipper Magazine Stadium

Game Two

High Point Rockers 2, Lancaster Barnstormers 0….This game still in progress, 12:08am, Top of the 5th Inning….

Coastal Plain League:

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 6, Asheboro Copperheads 4

HiToms(15-22)/Copperheads(15-21)

TOG-2:55/Attendance 565 at McCrary Park, in Asheboro, N.C.

Luke Trahan (Dallas Baptist) went six innings for the HiToms, and five different HiToms had multi-hit nights as they cruised past the Asheboro Copperheads at McCrary Park on Tuesday night.

Trahan allowed only one run on his outing, striking out four, and allowing only two hits. HPT got the scoring underway in the second inning as Jacob Whitley (Charlotte) led things off with a double and came around to score on a wild pitch.

After Nick Ray (SE Louisiana) reached on a single, JP McGuire (Gardner-Webb) would drive in Ray with an RBI single to make it 2-0 HPT. McGuire would do it again in the fourth, scoring Whitley to make it 3-0.

Asheboro would respond with a solo homer of their own, but the HiToms tagged for a pair of runs in the sixth. After Bryce Butler (Catawba) reached on an error, Blayne Jones (Dallas Baptist) would send an RBI triple into the right field corner, scoring Butler to make it 4-1.

Danny Lynch (Southern Miss) would drive a double into left field to send Jones in to score. The DBU product struck again in the eighth inning, scoring Butler on an RBI double to make it 6-1. Asheboro would make things interesting late, but Tyrese Hurst (Winston-Salem State) and Logan Workman (Lee University) shut the door to give HPT the win.

The Toms will have Wednesday off before they host the Gastonia Grizzlies on Thursday night at Finch Field, with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. Finch Field will be hosting the second Faith and Family Night of the season, as well as welcoming all guests to the High Point-Thomasville area for the 2019 North Carolina Junior American Legion Tournament, set to take place July 19-23 in the area.

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash OFF

Dash(49-41)

Appalachian League:

Danville Braves 7, Burlington Royals 1

Royals(13-14)/Braves(11-6)

TOG-3:07/Attendance 404 at Burlington Athletic Stadium

Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League/CVCL:

Kernersville Bulldogs 14, HiToms Locos 1

Bulldogs(23-7)