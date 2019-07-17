Wednesday Afternoon/Evening Baseball Scoreboard:Greensboro Grasshoppers record Wednesday Day Game victory, with Long Ball/HR’s being the Main Attraction/Other teams scheduled for Tonight!!!
South Atlantic League:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 11, Hagerstown Suns 1
WP:Bido(11-5)/LP:Alastre(3-10)/Hold Cody Smith(2) for GSO….Greensboro HR’s by Jonah Davis(8), Jack Herman(9), Harrer(3) and Harrer had a Three-Run HR, Susi(2), Macias(8)…..5 Hopper HR’s, by 5 different batters, accounting for 7 of the Grasshoppers 11 runs on the day…GSO’s Fabricio Macias with 16 hits over his last 6 games….
Hoppers(59-36/15-11)…Suns(40-56/10-16)
TOG-2:51/Attendance 3,531 at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers(44-32) at Lancaster Barnstormers(24-50) 7pm
from Tuesday, HP 13, Lancaster 8….HP 2, Lancaster 0
(Doubleheader, with both games going 7 Innings)
Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms OFF
Asheboro Copperheads OFF
Carolina League:
Wilmington Blue Rocks(57-37) at Winston-Salem Dash(49-41) 7pm
Appalachian League:
Bluefield Blue Jays(14-13) at Burlington Royals(13-14) 6:30pm
Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League/CVCL:
Kernersville Bulldogs(23-7) OFF
