FEDEXCUP NO. 12 CHEZ REAVIE AND NO. 13 CHARLES HOWELL III WILL PLAY WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Chez Reavie and Charles Howell III, ranked Nos. 12 and 13 respectively in the current FedExCup point standings, are in the Wyndham Championship field, the tournament announced today. The 80th Wyndham Championship, which will determine the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for July 30-Aug. 4, 2019 at Sedgefield Country Club.

These players join FedExCup No. 8 Paul Casey, defending champion Brandt Snedeker, former champions Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Davis Love III and Si Woo Kim, Major winners Martin Kaymer and Danny Willett and young guns Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland in the field.

With the addition of Reavie and Howell, the Wyndham field now includes the golfers ranked Nos. 8, 12 and 13 in the FedExCup standings making each of them serious contenders to be in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 following the Wyndham Championship. Should they finish the season ranked 10th or higher in FedExCup points, they would earn a piece of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10 bonus.

Howell won the RSM Classic earlier this season and finished tied for fifth at CIMB Classic, tied for eighth at Sony Open, sixth at Genesis Open and tied for sixth at John Deere Classic. In addition to his lofty FedExCup ranking, the three-time PGA TOUR winner is currently 54th in the Official World Golf Rankings. The Oklahoma State University alumnus is making his ninth Wyndham Championship appearance; he finished tied for fourth in 2011 for his best finish here. The Augusta, Ga., native lives in Orlando.

Reavie won the Travelers Championship earlier this summer; it was his second PGA TOUR victory. He also finished tied for seventh at The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, tied for third at the Sony Open, tied for fourth at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, tied for 14th at the PGA Championship and tied for third at the U.S. Open. In addition to his impressive FedExCup ranking, he is 26th in the Official World Golf Rankings. Reavie is making his eighth Wyndham Championship appearance; his best finish was tied for ninth in 2011. The Kansas native and Scottsdale, Ariz., resident is an alumnus of Arizona State University.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor BB&T for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards:

Recently named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of more than 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through partnership with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 75 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 812,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers more than 75 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rental properties globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company’s global presence in 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with 220 resorts that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands CLUB WYNDHAM®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world’s leader in vacation exchange, and 10,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America’s largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at wyndhamdestinations.com.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations