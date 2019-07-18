This has been a “Bad Week” for Desmond Harrison(Page HS/Oak Ridge Military Academy) and Jeff Hardy(WWE/Union Pines HS)

from www.greensboro.com:

Police in Greensboro launched an investigation Tuesday into an Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle who has since been cut by the team.

Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn said warrants have been issued against Desmond Harrison, 25, for assault on a female and assault by strangulation.

Last Fall/2018 at GreensboroSports.com we had Desmond Harrison on our list of former Greensboro football players, in the NFL….(Adding in Desmond Harrison(Page HS/Oak Ridge MA/West Georgia College) now an offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns)….

Jeff Hardy(WWE/TNA/ROH/OMEGA/Union Pines High School) was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for being intoxicated in public during the early hours of Saturday July 13.

He was arrested and booked early Saturday morning for public intoxication, but was released that same day on a bond that was less than $200.

*****In an update, the police report notes that Hardy was found passed out in a public stairwell and reeked of alcohol before he was arrested, according to TMZ.

Hardy admitted to police that he had been drinking vodka before he was found by police in the stairwell.*****

from www.wrestlinginc.com