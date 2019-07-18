Thursday Night Baseball Scoreboard:HiToms, Copperheads, Royals and Bulldogs Winners/Hoppers, Dash, Rockers all fall
South Atlantic League:
Augusta GreenJackets 2, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1
WP:Corry(6-2)/Jennings(5-8)
Hoppers(59-37/15-12)/Jackets(51-45/15-13)
TOG-2:52/Attendance 4,485 at SRP Park in North Augusta, Georgia/South Carolina
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Lancaster Barnstormers 5, High Point Rockers 3
Rockers(45-33)/Barnstormers(25-51)
TOG-2:31/Attendance 7,349 at Clipper Magazine Stadium, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Coastal Plain League:
High Point-Thomasville HiToms 10, Gastonia Grizzlies 4
HiToms(15-22)/Grizzlies(21-13)
TOG-3:29/Attendance 907 at Finch Field in Thomasville
Asheboro Copperheads 2, Forest City Owls 1
Carolina League:
Wilmington Blue Rocks 7, Winston-Salem Dash 6
Blue Rocks(59-37)/Dash(49-43)
TOG-3:17/Attendance 3,368 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Appalachian League:
Burlington Royals 4, Bluefield Blue Jays 1
Royals(15-14)/Blue Jays(14-15)
TOG-2:45/Attendance 777 at Burlington Athletic Stadium
Carolina-Virginia Collegiate League:
Kernersville Bulldogs 11, Catawba Valley Stars 9
Bulldogs(24-7)
