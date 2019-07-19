Beach South Volleyball Showcase Camp coming to Wesleyan Christian Academy on July 29-31:Former UCLA Bruin Jeremy Casebeer among the guest coaches
Beach South Volleyball will be hosting a Showcase Camp on July 29-31 at Wesleyan Christian Academy for players in 8th-12th grade.
Coaches from UNC Wilmington, Elon, and Florida Gulf Coast along with Beach South staff will be running the camp.
In addition, professional beach player and former UCLA Bruin Jeremy Casebeer will be one of the guest coaches.
Cost is $200 for the camp. Signup at https://beachsouthvolleyball.com/. Space is limited to 45 campers.
Dan Bozarth
Athletic Director
Caldwell Academy
