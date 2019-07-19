Home Slice Pizza and Subs Friday Baseball/Football Trivia:Win the FREE Two-Topping Pizza, from Home Slice Pizza and Subs

On today’s Trivia Question, it deals with player’s uniform numbers…

When Mickey Mantle played baseball for the New York Yankees he wore the #7…When he first arrived and began his career with the Yankees, he wore a different number and then he switched to the #7….

What # did Mickey Mantle wear, when he first got started in his pro baseball career, with the New York Yankees???

And on the football side of things, what # did Steve Smith wear, when he played his professional football for the Carolina Panthers? The football uniform number for Steve Smith Sr., when he was with the Carolina Panthers???

Get those two parts correct and win a FREE Two-Topping Large Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs….

Send your answers to andy@greensborosports.com….Again, that’s andy@greensborosports.com…..

Home Slice Pizza and Subs on Hunt Club Road, just off of Guilford College Road and located on West Gate City Blvd., near UNCG…..And also in the Cardinal Crossing Shopping Center, off of Fleming Road, near the Food Lion in the Cardinal Crossing Shopping Center…

Send the two answers, to andy@greensborosports.com…….