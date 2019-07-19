Jalen Spicer(Northwest Guilford HS/Richard Bland CC) will continue his basketball career in the CIAA, at Fayetteville State University

from Jalen Spicer, Northwest Guilford High School and Richard Bland Community College in Virginia, and by way of Twitter this week, Jalen Spicer/Spice/The Spice Man, has announced the following update on his college basketball career:

This has been a crazy journey for me as you know, and I am just truly blessed to be alive and also just blessed for the people that are still in my corner today, because of y’all I never gave up and will continue my basketball career in the CIAA, at Fayetteville State University….